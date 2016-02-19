An Introduction to Japanese Government Publications
1st Edition
Table of Contents
(partial) Part I - Structure of government publications: Origin and flow of government publications
Definition of government publications
Types of characteristics of government publications
Production procedure and authorship of government publications
Part II - Publication and distribution of government publications: Publishing organizations of the government publications
Distribution of government publications
Part III - Retrieval of government publications
Part IV - Annotations of government publications
Description
Produced by the increasing interest in Japanese government publications, this book, which is a pioneer in its field, answers a number of questions now being asked by students and researchers
Readership
Of interest to librarians, students, research workers and administrators
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st April 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483285702
About the Authors
T. Kuroki Author
Affiliations and Expertise
National College of Library Science, Japan