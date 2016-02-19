An Introduction to Japanese Government Publications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080246796, 9781483285702

An Introduction to Japanese Government Publications

1st Edition

Authors: T. Kuroki M. Kishl C. Hayeshi
eBook ISBN: 9781483285702
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st April 1981
Table of Contents

(partial) Part I - Structure of government publications: Origin and flow of government publications

Definition of government publications

Types of characteristics of government publications

Production procedure and authorship of government publications

Part II - Publication and distribution of government publications: Publishing organizations of the government publications

Distribution of government publications

Part III - Retrieval of government publications

Part IV - Annotations of government publications

Description

Produced by the increasing interest in Japanese government publications, this book, which is a pioneer in its field, answers a number of questions now being asked by students and researchers

Readership

Of interest to librarians, students, research workers and administrators

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483285702

About the Authors

T. Kuroki Author

Affiliations and Expertise

National College of Library Science, Japan

M. Kishl Author

C. Hayeshi Author

