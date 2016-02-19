An Introduction to Human Blood Groups - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483256757, 9781483282831

An Introduction to Human Blood Groups

1st Edition

Authors: Fulton Roberts
eBook ISBN: 9781483282831
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1960
Page Count: 86
Description

An Introduction to Human Blood Groups provides an introduction to human blood groups. The book begins with a chapter on elementary serological matters. This is followed by separate chapters on the Rhesus factor, hemolytic disease of the newborn, Rhesus antibodies, the Rh complex, blood-group nomenclature and notation, and the MNS system. Subsequent chapters deal with the ABO system, the P and Lewis blood-group systems, the relationship of blood groups to disease, and human blood-group genetics. The final chapter considers whether blood groups can contribute to the study of mankind.

Table of Contents


Preface

I. Serological Introduction

II. The Rhesus Factor

III. Hemolytic Disease of the Newborn

IV. Rhesus Antibodies

V. The RH Complex

VI. Some Minor Blood Groups and Their Notation

VII. The MNS System

VIII. The ABO System

IX. P and Lewis

X. Blood Groups and Disease

XI. Blood Groups and Genetics

XII. Blood Groups and Anthropology

XIII. Some Growing Points

Bibliography

Index

