An Introduction to Human Blood Groups
1st Edition
Authors: Fulton Roberts
eBook ISBN: 9781483282831
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1960
Page Count: 86
Description
An Introduction to Human Blood Groups provides an introduction to human blood groups. The book begins with a chapter on elementary serological matters. This is followed by separate chapters on the Rhesus factor, hemolytic disease of the newborn, Rhesus antibodies, the Rh complex, blood-group nomenclature and notation, and the MNS system. Subsequent chapters deal with the ABO system, the P and Lewis blood-group systems, the relationship of blood groups to disease, and human blood-group genetics. The final chapter considers whether blood groups can contribute to the study of mankind.
Table of Contents
Preface
I. Serological Introduction
II. The Rhesus Factor
III. Hemolytic Disease of the Newborn
IV. Rhesus Antibodies
V. The RH Complex
VI. Some Minor Blood Groups and Their Notation
VII. The MNS System
VIII. The ABO System
IX. P and Lewis
X. Blood Groups and Disease
XI. Blood Groups and Genetics
XII. Blood Groups and Anthropology
XIII. Some Growing Points
Bibliography
Index
