An Introduction to Heat Transfer Principles and Calculations is an introductory text to the principles and calculations of heat transfer. The theory underlying heat transfer is described, and the principal results and formulae are presented. Available techniques for obtaining rapid, approximate solutions to complicated problems are also considered. This book is comprised of 12 chapters and begins with a brief account of some of the concepts, methods, nomenclature, and other relevant information about heat transfer. The reader is then introduced to radiation, conduction, convection, and boiling and condensation. Problems involving more than one mode of heat transfer are presented. Some of the factors influencing the selection of heat exchangers are also discussed. The remaining chapters focus on mass transfer and its simultaneous occurrence with heat transfer; the air-water vapor system, with emphasis on humidity and enthalpy as well as wet-bulb temperature, adiabatic saturation temperature, cooling by evaporation, drying, and condensation; and physical properties and other information that must be taken into account before any generalized formula for heat or mass transfer can be applied to a specific problem. This monograph will be of value to mechanical engineers, physicists, and mathematicians.