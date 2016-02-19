An Introduction to Heat Transfer Principles and Calculations
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs in Heating, Ventilation and Refrigeration
Description
An Introduction to Heat Transfer Principles and Calculations is an introductory text to the principles and calculations of heat transfer. The theory underlying heat transfer is described, and the principal results and formulae are presented. Available techniques for obtaining rapid, approximate solutions to complicated problems are also considered. This book is comprised of 12 chapters and begins with a brief account of some of the concepts, methods, nomenclature, and other relevant information about heat transfer. The reader is then introduced to radiation, conduction, convection, and boiling and condensation. Problems involving more than one mode of heat transfer are presented. Some of the factors influencing the selection of heat exchangers are also discussed. The remaining chapters focus on mass transfer and its simultaneous occurrence with heat transfer; the air-water vapor system, with emphasis on humidity and enthalpy as well as wet-bulb temperature, adiabatic saturation temperature, cooling by evaporation, drying, and condensation; and physical properties and other information that must be taken into account before any generalized formula for heat or mass transfer can be applied to a specific problem. This monograph will be of value to mechanical engineers, physicists, and mathematicians.
Table of Contents
Preface
Editors' Preface
Chapter 1. Introduction
Temperature and Heat
Radiation
Conduction
Convection
Change of Phase
Mass and Momentum Transfer
Application to Practical Problems
The Heat Transfer Coefficient
Thermal Resistance
Dimensional Analysis
Units and Nomenclature
References
Chapter 2. Radiation
Basic Laws and Definitions
The Black Body
Kirchhoff's Law
The Stefan-Boltzmann Law
Planck's Distribution Law
Wien's Displacement Law
Radiation in a Given Direction: Lambert's Law
The Calculation of Heat Transfer between Surfaces
Large Parallel Planes
A Body Inside a Constant Temperature Enclosure
Elementary Surfaces
Black Surfaces: Geometrical Factors
Grey Surfaces
Surfaces within an Enclosure
Emissivities and Absorptivities
Solar Radiation
Absorbent Media
Chapter 3. Conduction
Basic Laws and Definitions
Thermal Conductivity
Fourier's Equation
Steady-State Heat Transfer
The Plane Slab
Thermal Resistance
The Cylindrical Layer
The Isotherm-Heat Flow Diagram
The Electrical Analogue
Numerical Methods
Shape Factors
Non-Steady Heat Transfer
Linear Flow: Charts
Schmidt's Method
Charts For Three-Dimensional Flow
Chapter 4. Convection — General
Viscosity
The Boundary Layer
Laminar and Turbulent Flow. The Reynolds Number
The Thermal Boundary Layer
Dimensional Analysis
Forced Convection
The Nusselt and Prandtl Numbers
Geometrical Similarity
Free Convection. The Grashof Number
Significance of the Dimensionless Groups. The Stanton Number
Chapter 5. Forced Convection
The Plane Surface
Laminar Flow: Differential Equation Method
Laminar Flow: Integral Equation Method
Turbulent Flow: Integral Equation Method
Average Coefficients
More Complicated Problems
The Reynolds Analogy
The Prandtl-Taylor Analogy
The Colburn Analogy
The Circular Tube—Internal Heat Transfer
Bulk or Mixing-Cup Temperature
Turbulent Flow
Laminar Flow
The Calculation of Heat Transfer in a Tube
Logarithmic Mean Temperature Difference
Turbulence Promoters
The Circular Tube—External Heat Transfer
The Bank of Tubes
Miscellaneous Problems
Chapter 6. Free Convection
The Plane Vertical Surface
Other Freely Exposed Surfaces
Internal Surfaces, Uniform Temperature
Heat Transfer Across Enclosed Spaces
Miscellaneous
Chapter 7. Problems Involving More than One Mode of Heat Transfer
Convection and Radiation
Heat Transfer Through Structures
Insulation
Fouling Factors
Extended Surfaces
Problems of Interaction
Chapter 8. Boiling and Condensing
The Basic Phenomenon
Boiling
Nucleate Boiling
Film Boiling
Convection Boiling
Factors Affecting Boiling
Heat Transfer Coefficients
Condensation
Vertical Surface—Laminar Flow
The Reynolds Number
Vertical Surface—Turbulence
The Bank of Tubes
Superheat
Non-Condensable Gas
Pressure
Dropwise Condensation
Chapter 9. Heat Exchangers
Recuperators
Logarithmic Mean Temperature Difference
Temperature Distributions
The Shell-and-Tube Exchanger
The LMTD Correction Factor
Effectiveness-NTU Method
Cross-Flow
Change of Phase
Balancing Coefficients
Heat Transfer Coefficients in Shell-and-Tube Exchangers
Pressure Drop
Other Types of Recuperator
Batch Heat Exchangers
Regenerators
Chapter 10. Mass Transfer
Diffusion
Fick's Law: Analogy With Heat Transfer
Lewis Relation
Simultaneous Heat and Mass Transfer
Approximations Which Have Been Made
The Reynolds Flow Method
Chapter 11. The Air-Water Vapor System
Humidity
Enthalpy
Wet-Bulb Temperature
Adiabatic Saturation Temperature
Psychrometric Data
Cooling by Evaporation
The Cooling Tower
Drying
Condensation
Chapter 12. Physical Properties and Other Information
Gases
Liquids
Solids
Systems of Units
Conversion Factors
Notes On Units
List of Symbols
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483139111