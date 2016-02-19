An Introduction to Heat Transfer Principles and Calculations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080135175, 9781483139111

An Introduction to Heat Transfer Principles and Calculations

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs in Heating, Ventilation and Refrigeration

Authors: A. J. Ede
Editors: N. S. Billington E. Ower
eBook ISBN: 9781483139111
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 300
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

An Introduction to Heat Transfer Principles and Calculations is an introductory text to the principles and calculations of heat transfer. The theory underlying heat transfer is described, and the principal results and formulae are presented. Available techniques for obtaining rapid, approximate solutions to complicated problems are also considered. This book is comprised of 12 chapters and begins with a brief account of some of the concepts, methods, nomenclature, and other relevant information about heat transfer. The reader is then introduced to radiation, conduction, convection, and boiling and condensation. Problems involving more than one mode of heat transfer are presented. Some of the factors influencing the selection of heat exchangers are also discussed. The remaining chapters focus on mass transfer and its simultaneous occurrence with heat transfer; the air-water vapor system, with emphasis on humidity and enthalpy as well as wet-bulb temperature, adiabatic saturation temperature, cooling by evaporation, drying, and condensation; and physical properties and other information that must be taken into account before any generalized formula for heat or mass transfer can be applied to a specific problem. This monograph will be of value to mechanical engineers, physicists, and mathematicians.

Table of Contents


Preface

Editors' Preface

Chapter 1. Introduction

Temperature and Heat

Radiation

Conduction

Convection

Change of Phase

Mass and Momentum Transfer

Application to Practical Problems

The Heat Transfer Coefficient

Thermal Resistance

Dimensional Analysis

Units and Nomenclature

References

Chapter 2. Radiation

Basic Laws and Definitions

The Black Body

Kirchhoff's Law

The Stefan-Boltzmann Law

Planck's Distribution Law

Wien's Displacement Law

Radiation in a Given Direction: Lambert's Law

The Calculation of Heat Transfer between Surfaces

Large Parallel Planes

A Body Inside a Constant Temperature Enclosure

Elementary Surfaces

Black Surfaces: Geometrical Factors

Grey Surfaces

Surfaces within an Enclosure

Emissivities and Absorptivities

Solar Radiation

Absorbent Media

Chapter 3. Conduction

Basic Laws and Definitions

Thermal Conductivity

Fourier's Equation

Steady-State Heat Transfer

The Plane Slab

Thermal Resistance

The Cylindrical Layer

The Isotherm-Heat Flow Diagram

The Electrical Analogue

Numerical Methods

Shape Factors

Non-Steady Heat Transfer

Linear Flow: Charts

Schmidt's Method

Charts For Three-Dimensional Flow

Chapter 4. Convection — General

Viscosity

The Boundary Layer

Laminar and Turbulent Flow. The Reynolds Number

The Thermal Boundary Layer

Dimensional Analysis

Forced Convection

The Nusselt and Prandtl Numbers

Geometrical Similarity

Free Convection. The Grashof Number

Significance of the Dimensionless Groups. The Stanton Number

Chapter 5. Forced Convection

The Plane Surface

Laminar Flow: Differential Equation Method

Laminar Flow: Integral Equation Method

Turbulent Flow: Integral Equation Method

Average Coefficients

More Complicated Problems

The Reynolds Analogy

The Prandtl-Taylor Analogy

The Colburn Analogy

The Circular Tube—Internal Heat Transfer

Bulk or Mixing-Cup Temperature

Turbulent Flow

Laminar Flow

The Calculation of Heat Transfer in a Tube

Logarithmic Mean Temperature Difference

Turbulence Promoters

The Circular Tube—External Heat Transfer

The Bank of Tubes

Miscellaneous Problems

Chapter 6. Free Convection

The Plane Vertical Surface

Other Freely Exposed Surfaces

Internal Surfaces, Uniform Temperature

Heat Transfer Across Enclosed Spaces

Miscellaneous

Chapter 7. Problems Involving More than One Mode of Heat Transfer

Convection and Radiation

Heat Transfer Through Structures

Insulation

Fouling Factors

Extended Surfaces

Problems of Interaction

Chapter 8. Boiling and Condensing

The Basic Phenomenon

Boiling

Nucleate Boiling

Film Boiling

Convection Boiling

Factors Affecting Boiling

Heat Transfer Coefficients

Condensation

Vertical Surface—Laminar Flow

The Reynolds Number

Vertical Surface—Turbulence

The Bank of Tubes

Superheat

Non-Condensable Gas

Pressure

Dropwise Condensation

Chapter 9. Heat Exchangers

Recuperators

Logarithmic Mean Temperature Difference

Temperature Distributions

The Shell-and-Tube Exchanger

The LMTD Correction Factor

Effectiveness-NTU Method

Cross-Flow

Change of Phase

Balancing Coefficients

Heat Transfer Coefficients in Shell-and-Tube Exchangers

Pressure Drop

Other Types of Recuperator

Batch Heat Exchangers

Regenerators

Chapter 10. Mass Transfer

Diffusion

Fick's Law: Analogy With Heat Transfer

Lewis Relation

Simultaneous Heat and Mass Transfer

Approximations Which Have Been Made

The Reynolds Flow Method

Chapter 11. The Air-Water Vapor System

Humidity

Enthalpy

Wet-Bulb Temperature

Adiabatic Saturation Temperature

Psychrometric Data

Cooling by Evaporation

The Cooling Tower

Drying

Condensation

Chapter 12. Physical Properties and Other Information

Gases

Liquids

Solids

Systems of Units

Conversion Factors

Notes On Units

List of Symbols

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1967
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483139111

About the Author

A. J. Ede

About the Editor

N. S. Billington

E. Ower

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.