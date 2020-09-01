An Introduction to Healthcare Informatics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128149157

An Introduction to Healthcare Informatics

1st Edition

Building Data-Driven Tools

0.0 star rating Write a review
Authors: Peter Mccaffrey John Monahan
Paperback ISBN: 9780128149157
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st September 2020
Page Count: 350
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
125.00
89.95
75.99
175.41
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

An Introduction to Healthcare Informatics: Building Data-Driven Tools bridges the gap between the current healthcare IT landscape and cutting edge technologies in data science, cloud infrastructure, application development and even artificial intelligence. Information technology encompasses several rapidly evolving areas, however healthcare as a field suffers from a relatively archaic technology landscape and a lack of curriculum to effectively train its millions of practitioners in the skills they need to utilize data and related tools.

The book discusses topics such as data access, data analysis, big data current landscape and application architecture. Additionally, it encompasses a discussion on the future developments in the field. This book provides physicians, nurses and health scientists with the concepts and skills necessary to work with analysts and IT professionals and even perform analysis and application architecture themselves.

Key Features

  • Presents case-based learning relevant to healthcare, bringing each concept accompanied by an example which becomes critical when explaining the function of SQL, databases, basic models etc.
  • Provides a roadmap for implementing modern technologies and design patters in a healthcare setting, helping the reader to understand both the archaic enterprise systems that often exist in hospitals as well as emerging tools and how they can be used together
  • Explains healthcare-specific stakeholders and the management of analytical projects within healthcare, allowing healthcare practitioners to successfully navigate the political and bureaucratic challenges to implementation
  • Brings diagrams for each example and technology describing how they operate individually as well as how they fit into a larger reference architecture built upon throughout the book

Readership

Graduate students, physicians, nurses, and several members of biomedical field

Table of Contents

Section 1: Accessing Data
1. The Healthcare IT Landscape
2. Example Project Part 1: Defining Need and Conceptualizing
3. Relational Databases
4. SQL
5. Non-Relational Databases
6. MUMPS
7. Connecting to and Querying a Database
8. Example Project Part 2: Gathering Data
9. Regulatory Considerations: HIPAA and Privacy

Section 2: Introduction to Data Analysis
10. The Role of Data Analysis
11. Introduction to Python
12. Introduction to R
13. Connecting to Databases with Python and R
14. Data Science: Assessing Data Quality and Attributes
15. Data Science: Basic Modeling with Regression, Classification and Clustering
16. Interactive Computing with Jupyter and Zeppelin
17. Example Project Part 3: Hypothesis Testing and Modeling
18. Specialized Techniques: Introduction to Machine Learning, Deep Learning and Artificial Intelligence

Section 3: The Big Data Landscape
19. Big Data vs Small Data
20. Overview of Big Data Tools: Hadoop, HDFS and MapReduce
21. Overview of Big Data Tools: SQL on Hadoop with Impala and Hive
22. Overview of Big Data Tools: Spark
23. Example Project Part 4: Using Big Data
24. Overview of Big Data Tools: Kafka, Flink and Spark Streaming
25. Example Project Part 5: Integrating Streaming and IoT Data

Section 4: Basics of Application Architecture
26. Infrastructure: Servers and Networking
27. Infrastructure: Virtualization, Containerization and Microservices
28. Infrastructure: Hybrid and Full Cloud
29. Example Project Part 6: Implementing in the Cloud
30. Infrastructure: Introduction to Serverless Computing

Section 5: Where to Go Next
31. Specialization: Healthcare Informatics Data Scientist
32. Specialization: Healthcare Informatics Data Architect
33. Specialization: Healthcare Informatics Data Developer
34. Being a Healthcare Innovator

Details

No. of pages:
350
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st September 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128149157

About the Author

Peter Mccaffrey

Peter McCaffrey, MD is a physician informaticist as well as Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Hadera Technologies, a healthcare data science and cloud company. Peter attended medical school at The John Hopkins University School of Medicine, during which time he was the Founder and CEO of Accetia, Inc where his team developed a cloud analytics platform for next generation sequencing. Peter did his residency in Clinical Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the Massachusetts General Hospital, where he also served as Chief Resident. Together with John Monahan, Peter has developed several production healthcare applications including a clinical analytics dashboard that currently runs at the Massachusetts General Hospital. Peter has worked with hospitals in Massachusetts, Texas, California and overseas in project areas ranging from application development to analytics, application architecture and IT project management. Peter also is an Amazon Web Services Certified Solutions Architect. Peter and John have a passion for informatics and routinely lead medical informatics teaching sessions at the Massachusetts General Hospital to audiences consisting of residents, faculty and existing clinical informatics fellows.

Affiliations and Expertise

MD.,Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Hadera Technologies

John Monahan

John Monahan, MD is a physician informaticist and is a Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Hadera Technologies, a healthcare data science and cloud company. John attended medical school at the Keck School of Medicine at USC where he published original research in computational surgical modelling. John has a track-record of success as an entrepreneur; he co-founded a successful entertainment company whose app was the top downloaded educational app on the Apple App Store and whose products were featured in the first iPad Air commercial. John also worked with the world’s premiere satellite telecommunications firm, ViaSat, as their Director of Medical Innovation, where he secured millions of dollars in grant funding, and deployed several impactful telemedicine programs around the world. John did his residency in Clinical Pathology and Laboratory medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital, where he served as Chief Resident. Together with Peter McCaffrey, John developed and deployed several production healthcare applications and analytics services. John continues to be active in the academic medical community, teaching informatics to residents and fellows and architecting solutions for hospitals to improve the quality and value of care.

Affiliations and Expertise

MD.,Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Hadera Technologies

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.