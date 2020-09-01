An Introduction to Healthcare Informatics
1st Edition
Building Data-Driven Tools
Description
An Introduction to Healthcare Informatics: Building Data-Driven Tools bridges the gap between the current healthcare IT landscape and cutting edge technologies in data science, cloud infrastructure, application development and even artificial intelligence. Information technology encompasses several rapidly evolving areas, however healthcare as a field suffers from a relatively archaic technology landscape and a lack of curriculum to effectively train its millions of practitioners in the skills they need to utilize data and related tools.
The book discusses topics such as data access, data analysis, big data current landscape and application architecture. Additionally, it encompasses a discussion on the future developments in the field. This book provides physicians, nurses and health scientists with the concepts and skills necessary to work with analysts and IT professionals and even perform analysis and application architecture themselves.
Key Features
- Presents case-based learning relevant to healthcare, bringing each concept accompanied by an example which becomes critical when explaining the function of SQL, databases, basic models etc.
- Provides a roadmap for implementing modern technologies and design patters in a healthcare setting, helping the reader to understand both the archaic enterprise systems that often exist in hospitals as well as emerging tools and how they can be used together
- Explains healthcare-specific stakeholders and the management of analytical projects within healthcare, allowing healthcare practitioners to successfully navigate the political and bureaucratic challenges to implementation
- Brings diagrams for each example and technology describing how they operate individually as well as how they fit into a larger reference architecture built upon throughout the book
Readership
Graduate students, physicians, nurses, and several members of biomedical field
Table of Contents
Section 1: Accessing Data
1. The Healthcare IT Landscape
2. Example Project Part 1: Defining Need and Conceptualizing
3. Relational Databases
4. SQL
5. Non-Relational Databases
6. MUMPS
7. Connecting to and Querying a Database
8. Example Project Part 2: Gathering Data
9. Regulatory Considerations: HIPAA and Privacy
Section 2: Introduction to Data Analysis
10. The Role of Data Analysis
11. Introduction to Python
12. Introduction to R
13. Connecting to Databases with Python and R
14. Data Science: Assessing Data Quality and Attributes
15. Data Science: Basic Modeling with Regression, Classification and Clustering
16. Interactive Computing with Jupyter and Zeppelin
17. Example Project Part 3: Hypothesis Testing and Modeling
18. Specialized Techniques: Introduction to Machine Learning, Deep Learning and Artificial Intelligence
Section 3: The Big Data Landscape
19. Big Data vs Small Data
20. Overview of Big Data Tools: Hadoop, HDFS and MapReduce
21. Overview of Big Data Tools: SQL on Hadoop with Impala and Hive
22. Overview of Big Data Tools: Spark
23. Example Project Part 4: Using Big Data
24. Overview of Big Data Tools: Kafka, Flink and Spark Streaming
25. Example Project Part 5: Integrating Streaming and IoT Data
Section 4: Basics of Application Architecture
26. Infrastructure: Servers and Networking
27. Infrastructure: Virtualization, Containerization and Microservices
28. Infrastructure: Hybrid and Full Cloud
29. Example Project Part 6: Implementing in the Cloud
30. Infrastructure: Introduction to Serverless Computing
Section 5: Where to Go Next
31. Specialization: Healthcare Informatics Data Scientist
32. Specialization: Healthcare Informatics Data Architect
33. Specialization: Healthcare Informatics Data Developer
34. Being a Healthcare Innovator
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128149157
About the Author
Peter Mccaffrey
Peter McCaffrey, MD is a physician informaticist as well as Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Hadera Technologies, a healthcare data science and cloud company. Peter attended medical school at The John Hopkins University School of Medicine, during which time he was the Founder and CEO of Accetia, Inc where his team developed a cloud analytics platform for next generation sequencing. Peter did his residency in Clinical Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the Massachusetts General Hospital, where he also served as Chief Resident. Together with John Monahan, Peter has developed several production healthcare applications including a clinical analytics dashboard that currently runs at the Massachusetts General Hospital. Peter has worked with hospitals in Massachusetts, Texas, California and overseas in project areas ranging from application development to analytics, application architecture and IT project management. Peter also is an Amazon Web Services Certified Solutions Architect. Peter and John have a passion for informatics and routinely lead medical informatics teaching sessions at the Massachusetts General Hospital to audiences consisting of residents, faculty and existing clinical informatics fellows.
Affiliations and Expertise
MD.,Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Hadera Technologies
John Monahan
John Monahan, MD is a physician informaticist and is a Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Hadera Technologies, a healthcare data science and cloud company. John attended medical school at the Keck School of Medicine at USC where he published original research in computational surgical modelling. John has a track-record of success as an entrepreneur; he co-founded a successful entertainment company whose app was the top downloaded educational app on the Apple App Store and whose products were featured in the first iPad Air commercial. John also worked with the world’s premiere satellite telecommunications firm, ViaSat, as their Director of Medical Innovation, where he secured millions of dollars in grant funding, and deployed several impactful telemedicine programs around the world. John did his residency in Clinical Pathology and Laboratory medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital, where he served as Chief Resident. Together with Peter McCaffrey, John developed and deployed several production healthcare applications and analytics services. John continues to be active in the academic medical community, teaching informatics to residents and fellows and architecting solutions for hospitals to improve the quality and value of care.
Affiliations and Expertise
MD.,Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Hadera Technologies