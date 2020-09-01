An Introduction to Healthcare Informatics

Section 1: Accessing Data

1. The Healthcare IT Landscape

2. Example Project Part 1: Defining Need and Conceptualizing

3. Relational Databases

4. SQL

5. Non-Relational Databases

6. MUMPS

7. Connecting to and Querying a Database

8. Example Project Part 2: Gathering Data

9. Regulatory Considerations: HIPAA and Privacy

Section 2: Introduction to Data Analysis

10. The Role of Data Analysis

11. Introduction to Python

12. Introduction to R

13. Connecting to Databases with Python and R

14. Data Science: Assessing Data Quality and Attributes

15. Data Science: Basic Modeling with Regression, Classification and Clustering

16. Interactive Computing with Jupyter and Zeppelin

17. Example Project Part 3: Hypothesis Testing and Modeling

18. Specialized Techniques: Introduction to Machine Learning, Deep Learning and Artificial Intelligence

Section 3: The Big Data Landscape

19. Big Data vs Small Data

20. Overview of Big Data Tools: Hadoop, HDFS and MapReduce

21. Overview of Big Data Tools: SQL on Hadoop with Impala and Hive

22. Overview of Big Data Tools: Spark

23. Example Project Part 4: Using Big Data

24. Overview of Big Data Tools: Kafka, Flink and Spark Streaming

25. Example Project Part 5: Integrating Streaming and IoT Data

Section 4: Basics of Application Architecture

26. Infrastructure: Servers and Networking

27. Infrastructure: Virtualization, Containerization and Microservices

28. Infrastructure: Hybrid and Full Cloud

29. Example Project Part 6: Implementing in the Cloud

30. Infrastructure: Introduction to Serverless Computing

Section 5: Where to Go Next

31. Specialization: Healthcare Informatics Data Scientist

32. Specialization: Healthcare Informatics Data Architect

33. Specialization: Healthcare Informatics Data Developer

34. Being a Healthcare Innovator