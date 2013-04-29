An Introduction to Farm Organisation & Management - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080342023, 9780080983899

An Introduction to Farm Organisation & Management

2nd Edition

Authors: M. Buckett
eBook ISBN: 9780080983899
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 29th April 2013
Page Count: 348
Description

The interval between the first and second editions of this book have witnessed significant changes for the food producers of the EEC. They have moved from a period of increasing production to an era of food surpluses and statutory reductions in production. This overall change in the fortunes of agriculture have greatly increased the need for sound business management. This book has been substantially updated to include all the current factors that have to be taken into consideration by farmers, as well as still providing a basic introduction to the study of farm management for students. It should prove invaluable reading to those running farms, whether experienced or inexperienced.

For agriculture students and farmers.

Table of Contents

The farmer and his management functions. Environmental factors and forecasting. Basic economic principles of production. Farm business records. Analysis and appraisal of the performance of a farm business. Agricultural land. Capital and taxation. Labour and machinery. Factors affecting the profitability of the main farm enterprises. Planning and budgeting. Capital budgeting and investment appraisal. Implementation, marketing and control. Appendices. Index.

No. of pages:
348
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9780080983899

About the Author

M. Buckett

Affiliations and Expertise

Head of Agriculture & Farm Director, The West of Scotland Agricultural College, Ayr, UK

