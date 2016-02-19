An Introduction to Equilibrium Thermodynamics discusses classical thermodynamics and irreversible thermodynamics. It introduces the laws of thermodynamics and the connection between statistical concepts and observable macroscopic properties of a thermodynamic system. Chapter 1 discusses the first law of thermodynamics while Chapters 2 through 4 deal with statistical concepts. The succeeding chapters describe the link between entropy and the reversible heat process concept of entropy; the second law of thermodynamics; Legendre transformations and Jacobian algebra. Finally, Chapter 10 provides an introduction to irreversible thermodynamics. This book will be useful as an introductory text to thermodynamics for engineering students.

Table of Contents



Preface

Chapter 1 First Law of Thermodynamics

1-1 Thermodynamics

1-2 Temperature

1-3 Equilibrium Concepts

1-4 Systems

1-5 Perfect Gas as a Thermometer

1-6 Work

1-7 Heat

1-8 Heat Capacity

1-9 First Law of Thermodynamics

1-10 Energy of a Perfect Gas (Translational Degrees of Freedom)

1-11 Thermodynamic Properties

1-12 Specific Heat at Constant Volume

1-13 Specific Heat at Constant Pressure

1-14 Reversible Process

1-15 Carnot Cycle

1-16 Non-mechanical Work

(a) Work Due to Elastic Strain

(b) Work Due to Charging a Capacitor

(c) Work Due to Inductance and Resistance

(d) Work Due to Magnetism (Paramagnetic Material)

Problems

References

Chapter 2 The Statistical Inference of Thermodynamics

2-1 Systems and Ensembles

2-2 Probability

2-3 Uncertainty of the Statistics

2-4 Entropy and Equilibrium

2-5 The Probability Distribution

2-6 Alternate Method of Formulating the Probability Distribution

2-7 The Partition Function

2-8 The Third Law of Thermodynamics

2-9 Grand Partition Function

Problems

References

Chapter 3 Ideal Gas System: Maxwell-Boltzmann, Fermi-Dirac, Bose-Einstein

3-1 Schrödinger Wave Equation

3-2 Wave Equation for Ideal Monatomic Gas

3-3 Subsystems

3 -4 Degeneracy

3-5 The Ideal Monatomic Gas

3-6 Maxwell-Boltzmann Distributions

3-7 Fermi-Dirac and Bose-Einstein Gases

3-8 The Ideal MB Gas as the Limit of FD and BE Statistics

3-9 Black Body Radiation (An Example of a Photon Gas)

3-10 Electron Gas in Metals (Perfect Electron Gas)

Problems

References

Chapter 4 Ideal Diatomic Gas and Perfect Crystal

4-1 Model of Ideal Diatomic Gas

4-2 Translational Partition Function

4-3 Rotational Partition Function

4-4 Vibrational Partition Function — Harmonic Oscillator

4-5 Electronic Partition Function

4-6 Summary of Diatomic Gas

4-7 Perfect Crystal

Problems

References

Chapter 5 Second Law of Thermodynamics

5-1 A Macroscopic Look at Entropy

5-2 Second Law of Thermodynamics

5-3 Entropy in a Reversible System

5-4 Entropy in an Irreversible System

5-5 Clausius' Inequality

Problems

References

Chapter 6 Thermodynamic Functions

6-1 Transformation of Thermodynamic Variables

6-2 Legendre Transformation

6-3 Enthalpy

6-4 Helmholtz Function

6-5 Gibbs Function

6-6 Relationship Between Helmholtz and Massieu Functions

6-7 Legendre Transformation of Entropic Form of the Fundamental Equation

6-8 Maxwell Relations

6-9 Example Problem—Osmosis

6-10 Extensive and Intensive Thermodynamic State Parameters

6-11 Jacobian Transformations

6-12 Integration of dU

Problems

References

Chapter 7 Flow Systems

7-1 Steady State System

7-2 Pure Substances

7-3 Tabulated Properties

7-4 Some Specific Flow Processes

(a) Steady State Nozzle Flow

(b) Steady State Throttling Process

7-5 General Flow Process

Problems

References

Chapter 8 Thermal Energy Converters

8-1 Closed and Open System Analysis

8-2 Closed System Analysis

(a) Air Standard Otto Cycle

(b) Air Standard Diesel Cycle

(c) Air Standard Brayton Cycle

(d) Other Cycles

8-3 Rankine Cycle

Problems

References

Chapter 9 Non-reactive Mixtures of Ideal Gases

9-1 Mass Fractions and Mole Fractions

9-2 Gibbs-Dalton Law

9-3 Partial Volume Concepts

9-4 Partial Molal and Partial Mass Properties

9-5 Non-reactive Mixtures of Ideal Gases and Vapors

(a) Specific Humidity or Humidity Ratio

(b) Relative Humidity

9-6 Steady State Flow of Gas-Vapor Mixtures

Problems

Chapter 10 An Introduction to Irreversible Thermodynamics

10-1 The Interdependence of the Lagrange Multipliers β and λγ

10-2 Entropy Production

10-3 The Phenomenological Equations

10-4 Onsager Reciprocal Relations

10-5 Examples of Transport

(a) Heat Flow

(b) Membrane Permeability

(c) Electron and Heat Flow

References

Appendix A Units and Dimensions in Thermodynamics

Appendix A Definitions, Constants, and Conversion Factors

Appendix C Steam Tables

Index