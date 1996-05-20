An Introduction to Dynamics of Colloids, Volume 2
1st Edition
One of the few textbooks in the field, this volume deals with several aspects of the dynamics of colloids. A self-contained treatise, it fills the gap between research literature and existing books for graduate students and researchers. For readers with a background in chemistry, the first chapter contains a section on frequently used mathematical techniques, as well as statistical mechanics.
Some of the topics covered include:
• diffusion of free particles on the basis of the Langevin equation
•the separation of time, length and angular scales;
• the fundamental Fokker-Planck and Smoluchowski equations derived for interacting particles
• friction of spheres and rods, and hydrodynamic interaction of spheres (including three body interactions)
• diffusion, sedimentation, critical phenomena and phase separation kinetics
• experimental light scattering results.
- 660
- English
- © Elsevier Science 1996
- 20th May 1996
- Elsevier Science
- 9780080535074
- 9780444820099
@qu:...can be highly recommended as a textbook for interested students but as well for researchers in the strongly developing field of colloid dynamics. @source:Colloids & Polymer Science
J.K.G. Dhont Author
van 't Hoff Laboratory for Physical and Colloid Chemistry, University of Utrecht, Utrecht, The Netherlands