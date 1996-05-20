An Introduction to Dynamics of Colloids, Volume 2

One of the few textbooks in the field, this volume deals with several aspects of the dynamics of colloids. A self-contained treatise, it fills the gap between research literature and existing books for graduate students and researchers. For readers with a background in chemistry, the first chapter contains a section on frequently used mathematical techniques, as well as statistical mechanics.

Some of the topics covered include:

• diffusion of free particles on the basis of the Langevin equation

•the separation of time, length and angular scales;

• the fundamental Fokker-Planck and Smoluchowski equations derived for interacting particles

• friction of spheres and rods, and hydrodynamic interaction of spheres (including three body interactions)

• diffusion, sedimentation, critical phenomena and phase separation kinetics

• experimental light scattering results.

For universities and research departments in industry this textbook makes vital reading.