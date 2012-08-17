An Introduction to Dynamic Meteorology, Volume 88
5th Edition
Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1 Dynamic Meteorology
1.2 Conservation of Momentum
1.3 Noninertial Reference Frames and “Apparent” Forces
1.4 Structure of the Static Atmosphere
1.5 Kinematics
1.6 Scale Analysis
Suggested References
Chapter 2. Basic Conservation Laws
2.1 Total Differentiation
2.2 The Vectorial Form of the Momentum Equation in Rotating Coordinates
2.3 Component Equations in Spherical Coordinates
2.4 Scale Analysis of the Equations of Motion
2.5 The Continuity Equation
2.6 The Thermodynamic Energy Equation
2.7 Thermodynamics of the Dry Atmosphere
2.8 The Boussinesq Approximation
2.9 Thermodynamics of the Moist Atmosphere
Suggested References
Chapter 3. Elementary Applications of the Basic Equations
3.1 Basic Equations in Isobaric Coordinates
3.2 Balanced Flow
3.3 Trajectories and Streamlines
3.4 The Thermal Wind
3.5 Vertical Motion
3.6 Surface Pressure Tendency
Chapter 4. Circulation, Vorticity, and Potential Vorticity
4.1 The Circulation Theorem
4.2 Vorticity
4.3 The Vorticity Equation
4.4 Potential Vorticity
4.5 Shallow Water Equations
4.6 Ertel Potential Vorticity in Isentropic Coordinates
Suggested References
Chapter 5. Atmospheric Oscillations: Linear Perturbation Theory
5.1 The Perturbation Method
5.2 Properties of Waves
5.3 Simple Wave Types
5.4 Internal Gravity (Buoyancy) Waves
5.5 Linear Waves of A Rotating Stratified Atmosphere
5.6 Adjustment to Geostrophic Balance
5.7 Rossby Waves
Suggested References
Chapter 6. Quasi-geostrophic Analysis
6.1 The Observed Structure of Extratropical Circulations
6.2 Derivation of the Quasi-Geostrophic Equations
6.3 Potential vorticity derivation of the QG equations
6.4 Potential Vorticity Thinking
6.5 Vertical Motion (w) Thinking
6.6 Idealized Model of a Baroclinic Disturbance
6.7 Isobaric Form of the QG Equations
Suggested References
Chapter 7. Baroclinic Development
7.1 Hydrodynamic Instability
7.2 Normal Mode Baroclinic Instability: A Two-Layer Model
7.3 The Energetics of Baroclinic Waves
7.4 Baroclinic Instability of a Continuously Stratified Atmosphere
7.5 Growth and Propagation of Neutral Modes
Suggested References
Chapter 8. The Planetary Boundary Layer
8.1 Atmospheric Turbulence
8.2 Turbulent Kinetic Energy
8.3 Planetary Boundary Layer Momentum Equations
8.4 Secondary Circulations and Spin Down
Suggested References
Chapter 9. Mesoscale Circulations
9.1 Energy Sources for Mesoscale Circulations
9.2 Fronts and Frontogenesis
9.3 Symmetric Baroclinic Instability
9.4 Mountain Waves
9.5 Cumulus Convection
9.6 Convective Storms
9.7 Hurricanes
Suggested References
Chapter 10. The General Circulation
10.1 The Nature of the Problem
10.2 The Zonally Averaged Circulation
10.3 The Angular Momentum Budget
10.4 The Lorenz Energy Cycle
10.5 Longitudinally Dependent Time-Averaged Flow
10.6 Low-Frequency Variability
10.7 Numerical Simulation of the General Circulation
10.8 Climate Sensitivity, Feedbacks, and Uncertainty
Suggested References
Chapter 11. Tropical Dynamics
11.1 The Observed Structure of Large-Scale Tropical Circulations
11.2 Scale Analysis of Large-Scale Tropical Motions
11.3 Condensation Heating
11.4 Equatorial Wave Theory
11.5 Steady Forced Equatorial Motions
Suggested References
Chapter 12. Middle Atmosphere Dynamics
12.1 Structure and Circulation of the Middle Atmosphere
12.2 The Zonal-Mean Circulation of the Middle Atmosphere
12.3 Vertically Propagating Planetary Waves
12.4 Sudden Stratospheric Warmings
12.5 Waves in the Equatorial Stratosphere
12.6 The Quasi-Biennial Oscillation
12.7 Trace Constituent Transport
Suggested References
Chapter 13. Numerical Modeling and Prediction
13.1 Historical Background
13.2 Numerical Approximation of the Equations of Motion
13.3 The Barotropic Vorticity Equation in Finite Differences
13.4 The Spectral Method
13.5 Primitive Equation Models
13.6 Data Assimilation
13.7 Predictability and Ensemble Forecasting
Suggested References
Appendix A: Useful Constants and Parameters
Appendix B: List of Symbols
Appendix C: Vector Analysis
C.1 Vector Identities
C.2 Integral Theorems
C.3 Vector Operations in Various Coordinate Systems
Appendix D: Moisture Variables
D.1 Equivalent Potential Temperature
D.2 Pseudoadiabatic Lapse Rate
Appendix E: Standard Atmosphere Data
Appendix F: Symmetric Baroclinic Oscillations
Appendix G: Conditional Probability and Likelihood
Index
During the past decade, the science of dynamic meteorology has continued its rapid advance. The scope of dynamic meteorology has broadened considerably. Much of the material is based on a two-term course for seniors majoring in atmospheric sciences.
This book presents a cogent explanation of the fundamentals of meteorology and explains storm dynamics for weather-oriented meteorologists. It discusses climate dynamics and the implications posed for global change. The new edition has added a companion website with MATLAB exercises and updated treatments of several key topics.
- Provides clear physical explanations of key dynamical principles
- Contains a wealth of illustrations to elucidate text and equations, plus end-of-chapter problems
- Holton is one of the leading authorities in contemporary meteorology, and well known for his clear writing style
- Instructor's Manual available to adopters
- A companion website with MATLAB® exercises and demonstrations
- Updated treatments on climate dynamics, tropical meteorology, middle atmosphere dynamics, and numerical prediction
The primary market for An Introduction to Dynamic Meteorology, 5E in the US is as the top-ranking textbook for graduate and advanced undergraduate students taking relevant coursework in meteorology, atmospheric science, and oceanography. The secondary market for this title is as a reference for scientists practicing in the fields of atmospheric science, meteorology, geophysics, oceanography, and physics.
- No. of pages:
- 552
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 17th August 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123848666
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123848673
"The book is very clearly and well written...the author succeeds in presenting the fundamentals while providing a motivating discussion on the full scope of dynamic meteorology and its applications." -Jorg Matschullat, Interdisciplinary Environmental Research Center, in ENVIRONMENTAL GEOLOGY, VOL. 49, MARCH 2006 Praise for previous edition: “...reflects the full scope of modern dynamic meteorology, while providing a presentation of the fundamentals.” –BULLETIN AMERICAN METEOROLOGICAL SOCIETY “The careful presentation of introductory material and clear discussion of dynamical principles make this an excellent basic account of dynamical meteorology.” –JOURNAL OF FLUID MECHANICS
James Holton Author
James R. Holton was Professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington until his death in 2004. A member of the National Academies of Science, during his career he was awarded every major honor available in the atmospheric sciences including AGU’s Revelle Medal.
University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA
Gregory Hakim Author
Gregory J. Hakim is Professor and Chair of the Department of Atmospheric Sciences in the College of the Environment at the University of Washington. His research focuses on problems in climate reconstruction, predictability, data assimilation, atmospheric dynamics, and synoptic meteorology. He teaches courses in weather, atmospheric sciences, atmospheric structure and analysis, atmospheric motions, synoptic meteorology, balance dynamics, and weather predictability and data assimilation.
University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA