An Introduction to Dynamic Meteorology, Volume 48

Dynamic meteorology is the study of those motions of the atmosphere that are associated with weather and climate. The science of dynamic meteorology continues its rapid advance, and its scope has broadened considerably. There continue to be important new developments in the analysis and prediction of extratropical synoptic-scale systems. Important progress has been made in the understanding of mesoscale storms, in tropical dynamics, in the dynamics of climate, and in the dynamics of the middle atmosphere.

An Introduction to Dynamic Meteorology, Third Edition reflects the full scope of modern dynamic meteorology, while providing a coherent presentation of the fundamentals. The text emphasizes physical principles rather than mathematical elegance.