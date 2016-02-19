An Introduction to Dynamic Meteorology, Volume 48
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
Preface. Introduction. The Basic Conservation Laws. Elementary Applications of the Basic Equations. Circulation and Vorticity. The Planetary Boundary Layer. Synoptic-Scale Motions I. Quasi-geostrophic Analysis. Atmospheric Oscillations: Linear Perturbation Theory. Synoptic-Scale Motions II. Baroclinic Instability. Mesoscale Circulations. The General Circulation. Tropical Dynamics. Middle Atmosphere Dynamics. Numerical Modeling and Prediction. Appendixes. Useful Constants and Parameters. List of Symbols. Vector Analysis. Equivalent Potential Temperature. Standard Atmosphere Data. Answers to Selected Problems. Bibliography. Index.
Description
Dynamic meteorology is the study of those motions of the atmosphere that are associated with weather and climate. The science of dynamic meteorology continues its rapid advance, and its scope has broadened considerably. There continue to be important new developments in the analysis and prediction of extratropical synoptic-scale systems. Important progress has been made in the understanding of mesoscale storms, in tropical dynamics, in the dynamics of climate, and in the dynamics of the middle atmosphere.
An Introduction to Dynamic Meteorology, Third Edition reflects the full scope of modern dynamic meteorology, while providing a coherent presentation of the fundamentals. The text emphasizes physical principles rather than mathematical elegance.
Key Features
- Presents a cogent explanation of the fundamentals of meteorology
- Explains storm dynamics for weather-oriented meteorologists
- Discusses climate dynamics and the implications posed for global change
- Features a new chapter on mesoscale dynamics
- Includes updated treatments of climate dynamics, tropical meteorology, middle atmosphere dynamics, and numerical prediction
- Instructor's manual is available
Readership
Students in undergraduate and graduate courses in physical meteorology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 511
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 7th April 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080959887
Reviews
"In this Third Edition of an Introduction to Dynamic Meteorology, a text is provided that reflects the full scope of modern dynamic meteorology, while providing a presentation of the fundamentals." --BULLETIN OF THE AMERICAN METEOROLOGICAL SOCIETY Praise for the Second Edition: "Professor Holton's new edition retains the friendly, readable and authoritative manner of the old edition." --ATMOSPHERE-OCEAN "A very satisfactory addition to the library of meteorological textbooks....Holton has given us a clearly written and well-organized modern textbook in dynamic meteorology that should serve as a standard work for many years." --BULLETIN AMERICAN METEOROLOGICAL SOCIETY "Holton's book...is lucid, thorough and comprehensive; the first edition (1972) has already gained wide recognition as one of the leading English texts on meteorological dynamics, and this second edition will further its success, being considerably extended and revised." --TIMES HIGHER EDUCATION SUPPLEMENT "The careful presentation of introductory material and clear discussion of dynamical principles make this an excellent basic account of dynamical meteorology." --JOURNAL OF FLUID MECHANICS
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Renata Dmowska Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA