An Introduction to Digital Signal Processing
1st Edition
Description
An Introduction to Digital Signal Processing is written for those who need to understand and use digital signal processing and yet do not wish to wade through a multi-semester course sequence. Using only calculus-level mathematics, this book progresses rapidly through the fundamentals to advanced topics such as iterative least squares design of IIR filters, inverse filters, power spectral estimation, and multidimensional applications--all in one concise volume.
This book emphasizes both the fundamental principles and their modern computer implementation. It presents and demonstrates how simple the actual computer code is for advanced modern algorithms used in DSP. Results of these programs, which the reader can readily duplicate and use on a PC, are presented in many actual computer drawn plots.
Key Features
- Assumes no previous knowledge of signal processing but leads up to very advanced techniques
combines exposition of fundamental principles with practical applications
- Includes problems with each chapter
- Presents in detail the appropriate computer algorithums for solving problems
Readership
Upper-level undergraduate and graduate students in all fields using digital signal processing such as students in electrical engineering, physics, geophysics, and computer science
Table of Contents
Signals and Systems. Sampled Data and the Z Transform. Sinusoidal Response of LSI Systems. Couplets and Elementary Filters. The Discrete Fourier Transform. The Continuous Fourier Integral Transform. Application of the Fourier Transform to Digital Signal Processing. Digital Filter Design. Inverse Filtering and Deconvolution. Spectral Factorization. Power Spectral Estimation. Multidimensional DSP. References.
Details
341
- 341
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
28th July 1989
- 28th July 1989
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9780323139595
- 9780323139595
About the Author
John Karl
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Wisconsin
Reviews
"Suitable as a textbook for a one-semester advanced level course or as a self-study guide for working professionals." --NEW TECHNICAL BOOKS
"The book comprises a one-semester or self-study course, filling the gap between several oversimplified introductions and more topically specialized or formal treatments....Karl's book wins notable points for its easy reading style and its between-the-lines historical awareness. It assumes almost no prior DSP background and te only prerequisites are basic calculus, matrix algebra, and complex variables. It avoids high-level math without compromising accuaracy and pedagogy. Problem sets are useful real-world queries introducing and developing concepts from and somewhat beyond those discussed in the text...Although there are, at present count, over 15 elementary texts on DSP, Karl's is one of the best, and will especially appeal to those with physics, geophysics, statistics, and engineering backgrounds. It is a mandatory purchase for libraries and technical departments." --GEOPHYSICS