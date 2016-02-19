An introduction to differentiable manifolds and Riemannian geometry, Volume 63
1st Edition
Series Volume Editors: William Boothby
eBook ISBN: 9780080873794
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd August 1975
Page Count: 423
Details
- No. of pages:
- 423
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 22nd August 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080873794
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
William Boothby Series Volume Editor
William Boothby received his Ph.D. at the University of Michigan and was a professor of mathematics for over 40 years. In addition to teaching at Washington University, he taught courses in subjects related to this text at the University of Cordoba (Argentina), the University of Strasbourg (France), and the University of Perugia (Italy).
Affiliations and Expertise
Washington University, Saint Louis, Missouri, U.S.A.
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.