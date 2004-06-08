An Introduction to Credit Derivatives
1st Edition
Description
In a relatively short time credit derivatives have grown to become one of the largest and most important segment of the financial markets, with deal volumes now in trillions of dollars. They have become an important tool for banks, financial institutions and corporates who desire greater flexibility in managing their credit risk and economic capital. This book is an accessible introduction to the various types of credit derivative instruments traded in the markets today. All products are described with the help of worked examples and Bloomberg screens, and the reader will be left with a thorough familiarity with the nature of credit risk and credit products generally.
Topics covered include:
- Credit risk
- Unfunded credit derivatives
- Funded credit derivatives
- Credit default swap pricing
- The asset-swap credit default swap basis
Key Features
- Accessible account of major segment of financial markets
- Describes instruments and applications
- Integrates credit risk with credit derivatives
Readership
Investment Managers/Directors, Fixed Income Securities Traders, Financial Analysts in Banks and other financial institutions that have at least three years experience in the finance industry. The level of the books would be "professional" advanced.
Table of Contents
Credit risk; Credit Derivatives I; Credit Derivatives II; Credit Derivatives III: basic applications; Pricing; CDS pricing; The CDS-ASW basis.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 128
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2004
- Published:
- 8th June 2004
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080478722
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750662628
About the Author
Moorad Choudhry
Moorad Choudhry is Chief Executive Officer, Habib Bank Zurich PLC in London, and Visiting Professor at the Department of Mathematical Sciences, Brunel University. Previously he was Head of Treasury of the Corporate Banking Division, Royal Bank of Scotland. Prior to joining RBS, he was a bond trader and structured finance repo trader at KBC Financial Products, ABN Amro Hoare Govett Limited and Hambros Bank Limited. He has a PhD from Birkbeck, University of London and an MBA from Henley Business School. Moorad lives in Surrey, England.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Executive Officer, Habib Bank Zurich PLC and Visiting Professor at the Department of Mathematical Sciences, Brunel University.
Reviews
An excellent, high-quality account of one of the most important areas of the debt capital and corporate credit markets today. -- Dr Didier Joannas, Regional Sales Director, SunGard, Hong Kong The rapid growth of the credit derivatives markets has been accompanied by similar output in the related literature. For clarity, accessibility, relevance and detail, this is easily the best addition to this literature. -- Abukar Ali, Bloomberg L.P.