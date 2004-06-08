An Introduction to Credit Derivatives - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750662628, 9780080478722

An Introduction to Credit Derivatives

1st Edition

Authors: Moorad Choudhry Moorad Choudhry
eBook ISBN: 9780080478722
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750662628
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 8th June 2004
Page Count: 128
Description

In a relatively short time credit derivatives have grown to become one of the largest and most important segment of the financial markets, with deal volumes now in trillions of dollars. They have become an important tool for banks, financial institutions and corporates who desire greater flexibility in managing their credit risk and economic capital. This book is an accessible introduction to the various types of credit derivative instruments traded in the markets today. All products are described with the help of worked examples and Bloomberg screens, and the reader will be left with a thorough familiarity with the nature of credit risk and credit products generally.

Topics covered include:

  • Credit risk
  • Unfunded credit derivatives
  • Funded credit derivatives
  • Credit default swap pricing
  • The asset-swap credit default swap basis

Key Features

  • Accessible account of major segment of financial markets
  • Describes instruments and applications
  • Integrates credit risk with credit derivatives

Readership

Investment Managers/Directors, Fixed Income Securities Traders, Financial Analysts in Banks and other financial institutions that have at least three years experience in the finance industry. The level of the books would be "professional" advanced.

Table of Contents

Credit risk; Credit Derivatives I; Credit Derivatives II; Credit Derivatives III: basic applications; Pricing; CDS pricing; The CDS-ASW basis.

Details

No. of pages:
128
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080478722
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750662628

About the Author

Moorad Choudhry

Moorad Choudhry

Moorad Choudhry is Chief Executive Officer, Habib Bank Zurich PLC in London, and Visiting Professor at the Department of Mathematical Sciences, Brunel University. Previously he was Head of Treasury of the Corporate Banking Division, Royal Bank of Scotland. Prior to joining RBS, he was a bond trader and structured finance repo trader at KBC Financial Products, ABN Amro Hoare Govett Limited and Hambros Bank Limited. He has a PhD from Birkbeck, University of London and an MBA from Henley Business School. Moorad lives in Surrey, England.

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief Executive Officer, Habib Bank Zurich PLC and Visiting Professor at the Department of Mathematical Sciences, Brunel University.

Moorad Choudhry

Moorad Choudhry

Moorad Choudhry is Chief Executive Officer, Habib Bank Zurich PLC in London, and Visiting Professor at the Department of Mathematical Sciences, Brunel University. Previously he was Head of Treasury of the Corporate Banking Division, Royal Bank of Scotland. Prior to joining RBS, he was a bond trader and structured finance repo trader at KBC Financial Products, ABN Amro Hoare Govett Limited and Hambros Bank Limited. He has a PhD from Birkbeck, University of London and an MBA from Henley Business School. Moorad lives in Surrey, England.

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief Executive Officer, Habib Bank Zurich PLC and Visiting Professor at the Department of Mathematical Sciences, Brunel University.

Reviews

An excellent, high-quality account of one of the most important areas of the debt capital and corporate credit markets today. -- Dr Didier Joannas, Regional Sales Director, SunGard, Hong Kong The rapid growth of the credit derivatives markets has been accompanied by similar output in the related literature. For clarity, accessibility, relevance and detail, this is easily the best addition to this literature. -- Abukar Ali, Bloomberg L.P.

Ratings and Reviews

