An Introduction to Coal Technology
2nd Edition
Description
An Introduction to Coal Technology completely describes coal technology research and development. Coal is an important primary fuel throughout the world and research has spread from coal liquefaction and gasification to technologies for developing clean coal. The book is divided into two parts. Part I focuses on the formation and fundamental properties of coal. Part II addresses recent developments and important technical processes such as the preparation and combustion techniques of clean coal, environmental management of coal, and fast pyrolysis. This Second Edition builds upon and updates the successful treatment presented in Dr. Berkowitzs esteemed 1979 book.
Readership
Researchers and students in chemical engineering, mechanical engineering, geochemistry, and environmental management.
Table of Contents
Origins, Formation, and Properties of Coal: Origins and Formation. Compositions. Classification. Physical Properties. Chemical Properties. Behavior at Elevated Temperatures. The Action of Solvents on Coal. Upgrading, Handling, and Processing of Coal: Benificiation, Cleaning, Drying, and Briquetting. Transportation and Storage. Combustion. Carbonization and Tar Processing. Gasification. Coal Liquefaction. Environmental Aspects of Coal Utilization. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 398
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 21st January 1994
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120919512
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080916842
About the Author
Norbert Berkowitz
Norbert Berkowitz's many awards and accomplishments include the Confederation Medal from the Government of Canada, the Order of Canada, and the Queen Elizabeth Medal. Dr. Berkowitz has been the Head of the Fuel Sciences Division on the Alberta Research Council, a board member and vice-chairman for the Energy Resources Conservation Board in Alberta, and a professor of fuel science at the University of Alberta. He has served as a visiting professor at several universities including the University of Utah; Technicion in Haifa, Israel; and Ben Gurion University in Beer Sheva, Israel, and in Kyoto, Japan. Dr. Berkowitz is the author of An Introduction to Coal Technology and is currently Emeritus Professor of fuel science at the University of Alberta.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Alberta
Reviews
@qu:"The numerous illustrations are a strength of this book." @source:--AMERICAN SCIENTIST @qu:"What is coal, and what happens to it if you wash, break, shake, bake, broil, boil, dissolve or burn it? An Introduction to Coal Technology answers these questions. [The book] is well-organized, readable and abundantly illustrated. Anyone needing ageneral reference, a technical review or an entree to the literature could use this book." @source:--AMERICAN SCIENTIST