An Introduction to Co-Ordination Chemistry, Second Edition covers the fundamental aspects of co-ordination chemistry. The title is designed to introduce the readers to the basic principles and theories that govern co-ordination chemistry.

The text first reviews the history of co-ordination chemistry, and then proceeds to discussing the modern theories of co-ordination chemistry. Next, the selection covers transition metal stereochemistry. Chapter IV talks about the stability of complex salts, while Chapter V deals with the stabilization of oxidation states. The text also covers carbonyls and II-complexes. In the last chapter, the title presents the practical applications of co-ordination chemistry. The book will be of great use to students, researchers, and practitioners of chemistry related disciplines.