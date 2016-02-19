An Introduction to Co-Ordination Chemistry - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080032375, 9781483184111

An Introduction to Co-Ordination Chemistry

2nd Edition

International Series of Monographs in Inorganic Chemistry

Authors: D. P. Graddon
Editors: H. Taube A. G. Maddock
eBook ISBN: 9781483184111
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 172
Description

An Introduction to Co-Ordination Chemistry, Second Edition covers the fundamental aspects of co-ordination chemistry. The title is designed to introduce the readers to the basic principles and theories that govern co-ordination chemistry.
The text first reviews the history of co-ordination chemistry, and then proceeds to discussing the modern theories of co-ordination chemistry. Next, the selection covers transition metal stereochemistry. Chapter IV talks about the stability of complex salts, while Chapter V deals with the stabilization of oxidation states. The text also covers carbonyls and II-complexes. In the last chapter, the title presents the practical applications of co-ordination chemistry. The book will be of great use to students, researchers, and practitioners of chemistry related disciplines.

Table of Contents


Preface to Second Edition

I. Historical Introduction

Werner's Theory

Systematic Nomenclature

Isomerism

Stereo-chemistry of 6: Co-ordinate Compounds

Stereo-chemistry of 4: Co-ordinate Compounds

Stereo-chemistry in Solution and in the Solid State

II. Modern Theories of Co-ordination Chemistry

The Octet Theory - Effective Atomic Number

The Valency-bond Theory

Para-magnetism

The Crystal-field Theory

The Sidgwick-Powell Theory

III. Transition Metal Stereo-chemistry

Beryllium, Magnesium and Aluminum

Zinc

Copper

Nickel

Cobalt

High Co-ordination Numbers

Metal-metal Bonds

IV. The Stability of Complex Salts

The Determination of Stability Constants

Factors Affecting Stability Constants

Chelation

Change of Co-ordination Number

V. The Stabilization of Oxidation States

Standard Reduction Potentials

Unusually High Oxidation States

Unusually Low Oxidation States

VI. Carbonyls and π-Complexes

Isonitriles and Phosphorus Complexes

Nitrosyls

Nitroprussides and Complex Acetylides

Olefin Complexes

Cyclopentadienyls and Related Compounds

VII. Some Practical Applications

Inner Complexes

Solvent Extraction

Sequestration

Porphyrins and Related Compounds

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Author

D. P. Graddon

About the Editor

H. Taube

A. G. Maddock

Alfred G. Maddock, University of Cambridge and Fellow of St. Catherine’s College, UK

