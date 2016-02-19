An Introduction to Co-Ordination Chemistry
2nd Edition
International Series of Monographs in Inorganic Chemistry
Description
An Introduction to Co-Ordination Chemistry, Second Edition covers the fundamental aspects of co-ordination chemistry. The title is designed to introduce the readers to the basic principles and theories that govern co-ordination chemistry.
The text first reviews the history of co-ordination chemistry, and then proceeds to discussing the modern theories of co-ordination chemistry. Next, the selection covers transition metal stereochemistry. Chapter IV talks about the stability of complex salts, while Chapter V deals with the stabilization of oxidation states. The text also covers carbonyls and II-complexes. In the last chapter, the title presents the practical applications of co-ordination chemistry. The book will be of great use to students, researchers, and practitioners of chemistry related disciplines.
Table of Contents
Preface to Second Edition
I. Historical Introduction
Werner's Theory
Systematic Nomenclature
Isomerism
Stereo-chemistry of 6: Co-ordinate Compounds
Stereo-chemistry of 4: Co-ordinate Compounds
Stereo-chemistry in Solution and in the Solid State
II. Modern Theories of Co-ordination Chemistry
The Octet Theory - Effective Atomic Number
The Valency-bond Theory
Para-magnetism
The Crystal-field Theory
The Sidgwick-Powell Theory
III. Transition Metal Stereo-chemistry
Beryllium, Magnesium and Aluminum
Zinc
Copper
Nickel
Cobalt
High Co-ordination Numbers
Metal-metal Bonds
IV. The Stability of Complex Salts
The Determination of Stability Constants
Factors Affecting Stability Constants
Chelation
Change of Co-ordination Number
V. The Stabilization of Oxidation States
Standard Reduction Potentials
Unusually High Oxidation States
Unusually Low Oxidation States
VI. Carbonyls and π-Complexes
Isonitriles and Phosphorus Complexes
Nitrosyls
Nitroprussides and Complex Acetylides
Olefin Complexes
Cyclopentadienyls and Related Compounds
VII. Some Practical Applications
Inner Complexes
Solvent Extraction
Sequestration
Porphyrins and Related Compounds
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 172
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483184111
About the Author
D. P. Graddon
About the Editor
H. Taube
A. G. Maddock
Alfred G. Maddock, University of Cambridge and Fellow of St. Catherine’s College, UK