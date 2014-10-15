An Introduction to Biotechnology
1st Edition
The Science, Technology and Medical Applications
Description
An Introduction to Biotechnology is a biotechnology textbook aimed at undergraduates. It covers the basics of cell biology, biochemistry and molecular biology, and introduces laboratory techniques specific to the technologies addressed in the book; it addresses specific biotechnologies at both the theoretical and application levels.
Biotechnology is a field that encompasses both basic science and engineering. There are currently few, if any, biotechnology textbooks that adequately address both areas. Engineering books are equation-heavy and are written in a manner that is very difficult for the non-engineer to understand. Numerous other attempts to present biotechnology are written in a flowery manner with little substance. The author holds one of the first PhDs granted in both biosciences and bioengineering. He is more than an author enamoured with the wow-factor associated with biotechnology; he is a practicing researcher in gene therapy, cell/tissue engineering, and other areas and has been involved with emerging technologies for over a decade. Having made the assertion that there is no acceptable text for teaching a course to introduce biotechnology to both scientists and engineers, the author committed himself to resolving the issue by writing his own.
Key Features
- The book is of interest to a wide audience because it includes the necessary background for understanding how a technology works.
- Engineering principles are addressed, but in such a way that an instructor can skip the sections without hurting course content
- The author has been involved with many biotechnologies through his own direct research experiences. The text is more than a compendium of information - it is an integrated work written by an author who has experienced first-hand the nuances associated with many of the major biotechnologies of general interest today.
Readership
Biotechnology undergraduate students.
Table of Contents
- List of Figures
- List of Tables
- Preface
- About the Author
- Chapter 1: Membranes
- Abstract
- 1.1 Membrane Lipids
- 1.2 Cholesterol
- 1.3 Membrane Proteins
- Questions
- Chapter 2: Proteins
- Abstract
- 2.1 Amino Acids
- 2.2 Protein Structure
- 2.3 The Hydrophobic Effect
- 2.4 A Return to Membranes
- Questions
- Chapter 3: Cellular Transport
- Abstract
- 3.1 Membrane Transporters
- 3.2 Vesicular Transporters: Endocytosis
- 3.3 Receptor Fates
- 3.4 Lysosomes Are for Degradation, But Are They Safe?
- Questions
- Chapter 4: Genes: The Blueprints for Proteins
- Abstract
- 4.1 Nucleotides and Nucleic Acids
- 4.2 From Genes to Proteins
- Questions
- Chapter 5: Cell Growth
- Abstract
- 5.1 The Eukaryotic Cell Cycle
- 5.2 Growth Curves and Their Phases
- 5.3 Mathematics of the Growth Curve
- 5.4 Counting Cell Numbers
- 5.5 Counting Cell Mass
- 5.6 Scale-Up
- Questions
- Chapter 6: Microbial Killing
- Abstract
- 6.1 The Gram Stain
- 6.2 Microbial Resistance to Killing
- 6.3 Sterilization, Disinfection, and Sanitization
- 6.4 Microbial Cell Death
- Questions
- Chapter 7: Cell Culture and the Eukaryotic Cells Used in Biotechnology
- Abstract
- 7.1 Adherent Cells Versus Nonadherent Cells
- 7.2 Primary Cells, Cancer Cells, and Cell Lines
- Questions
- Chapter 8: Fluorescence
- Abstract
- 8.1 Stokes’ Experiments
- 8.2 Fluorophore Properties
- 8.3 Fluorescence Detection
- 8.4 FRET
- Questions
- Chapter 9: Locating Transcriptional Control Regions: Deletion Analysis
- Abstract
- 9.1 An Example of Deletion Analysis
- Questions
- Chapter 10: Agarose Gels
- Abstract
- 10.1 Application of Agarose Gels: Gel Shift
- 10.2 Application of Agarose Gels: DNA Footprinting
- 10.3 Application of Agarose Gels: Restriction Analysis
- Questions
- Chapter 11: The Polymerase Chain Reaction
- Abstract
- 11.1 Melt
- 11.2 Anneal
- 11.3 Extend
- 11.4 PCR Loops
- 11.5 An Application of Traditional PCR
- 11.6 Traditional Versus Real-Time PCR
- 11.7 Real-Time PCR
- Questions
- Chapter 12: Genetic Engineering
- Abstract
- 12.1 Plasmid Architecture
- 12.2 Molecular Cloning
- 12.3 A Single Plasmid Is Not Enough
- 12.4 Spectrophotometry
- 12.5 What We Have Learned so Far
- Questions
- Chapter 13: Gene Delivery
- Abstract
- 13.1 Gene Delivery Vehicles: An Overview
- 13.2 Gene Methods in Greater Detail
- 13.3 Preparation of Nonviral Gene Delivery Complexes
- Questions
- Chapter 14: RNAi
- Abstract
- 14.1 Cosuppression
- 14.2 RNA Interference
- 14.3 miRNA
- Questions
- Chapter 15: DNA Fingerprinting
- Abstract
- 15.1 Older DNA Fingerprinting Uses RFLPs
- 15.2 Newer DNA Fingerprinting Uses STRs
- Questions
- Chapter 16: Fermentation, Beer, and Biofuels
- Abstract
- 16.1 Glycolysis
- 16.2 Fermentation
- 16.3 The Production of Beer
- 16.4 Fermentation to Produce Biofuels
- Questions
- Chapter 17: Stem Cells and Tissue Engineering
- Abstract
- 17.1 Potential
- 17.2 An Alternate View of Stem Cells
- 17.3 Using Stem Cells
- 17.4 Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine
- 17.5 Bioreactors
- 17.6 Polymeric Scaffolds
- 17.7 Bringing it all Together: A Tissue Engineering Application
- Questions
- Chapter 18: Transgenics
- Abstract
- 18.1 Ice-Minus Bacteria
- 18.2 Bt Plants
- 18.3 Herbicide Resistance
- 18.4 Tomatoes
- 18.5 Rice
- 18.6 Terminators and Traitors
- Questions
- Chapter 19: Patents and Licenses
- Abstract
- 19.1 Types of Patents
- 19.2 Licenses
- 19.3 After a License Is Granted
- Questions
- Index
About the Author
W T Godbey
W. T. Godbey is the Paul H. and Donna D. Assistant Professor in the Department of Chemical and Bimolecular Engineering at Tulane University. He received his B.S. in Mathematics from Southern Methodist University in 1988. After a successful period that involved starting his own software design and development company in Dallas, Texas, he joined the fields of science and engineering and earned his PhD as a National Science Foundation Graduate Fellow from the Institute for Biosciences and Bioengineering at Rice University in 2000. From 2000-2003 he was a postdoctoral fellow at Childrens Hospital, Boston and Harvard Medical School. He joined the Tulane University faculty in 2003.
Affiliations and Expertise
Tulane University, New Orleans, LA, USA