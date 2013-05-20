An Introduction to Biological Membranes

"It is well written, with a welcome emphasis on the history of lipid biochemistry and membrane biology… his book is readable, current, and well organized...Students of membrane structure and function, as well as experienced researchers in the area, will benefit from reading this book; it can also serve as a course resource. Summing Up: Highly recommended."--Choice Reviews Online, May 2014

"William Stillwell, who for 30 years taught a course on biological membranes, is successful in delivering a broad textbook that can be used in a beginning graduate course on biological membranes… it offers much more extensive coverage of the field of biological membranes than that found in almost any current biochemistry, cell biology, or physiology textbook. This book will be treasured by all who are interested in biological membranes." Rating: 3 Stars--Doody.com, February 14, 2014

"Stillwell…presents a textbook that discusses many aspects of membrane structure and function and bridges membrane biophysics and cell biology without delving into technical matters only specialists can understand. He writes primarily for advanced undergraduate and beginning graduate students, but suggests that even specialists in some aspect of membranes might appreciate a broad overview of the whole field."--Reference & Research Book News, December 2013