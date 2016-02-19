An Introduction to Astrophysical Hydrodynamics
1st Edition
Description
This book is an introduction to astrophysical hydrodynamics for both astronomy and physics students. It provides a comprehensive and unified view of the general problems associated with fluids in a cosmic context, with a discussion of fluid dynamics and plasma physics. It is the only book on hydrodynamics that addresses the astrophysical context. Researchers and students will find this work to be an exceptional reference. Contents include chapters on irrotational and rotational flows, turbulence, magnetohydrodynamics, and instabilities.
Readership
Upper division undergraduate and graduate students in astronomy and physics, as well as researchers in these fields.
Table of Contents
The Equations of Fluid Motion. Viscosity and Diffusion. Vorticity and Rotation. Shocks. Similarity Methods. Magnetic Fields in Astrophysics. Turbulence. Outflows and Accretion. Instabilities. Diagnosis of Astrophysical Flows. Problems and Questions for Further Exploration. Appendix: Some real Numbers. General Bibliography. Chapter References. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 452
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 20th April 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323139922
About the Author
Steven Shore
Affiliations and Expertise
Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Maryland
Reviews
@qu:"This volume makes an excellent text for beginning graduate students or advanced undergraduates, and as such it fills an important need." @source:--SCIENCE @qu:"I can only hope that the publication of this book will encourage more departments to offer a course on astrophysical hydrodynamics....One of the most striking aspects of this volume is its clarity. I think this may rank as one of the most readable science books I have ever come across....This volume makes an excellent text for beginning graduate students or advanced undergraduates, and as such fills an important need." @source:--SCIENCE