An Introduction to Astrophysical Hydrodynamics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126406702, 9780323139922

An Introduction to Astrophysical Hydrodynamics

1st Edition

Authors: Steven Shore
eBook ISBN: 9780323139922
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th April 1992
Page Count: 452
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
68.95
58.61
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book is an introduction to astrophysical hydrodynamics for both astronomy and physics students. It provides a comprehensive and unified view of the general problems associated with fluids in a cosmic context, with a discussion of fluid dynamics and plasma physics. It is the only book on hydrodynamics that addresses the astrophysical context. Researchers and students will find this work to be an exceptional reference. Contents include chapters on irrotational and rotational flows, turbulence, magnetohydrodynamics, and instabilities.

Readership

Upper division undergraduate and graduate students in astronomy and physics, as well as researchers in these fields.

Table of Contents

The Equations of Fluid Motion. Viscosity and Diffusion. Vorticity and Rotation. Shocks. Similarity Methods. Magnetic Fields in Astrophysics. Turbulence. Outflows and Accretion. Instabilities. Diagnosis of Astrophysical Flows. Problems and Questions for Further Exploration. Appendix: Some real Numbers. General Bibliography. Chapter References. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
452
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323139922

About the Author

Steven Shore

Affiliations and Expertise

Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Maryland

Reviews

@qu:"This volume makes an excellent text for beginning graduate students or advanced undergraduates, and as such it fills an important need." @source:--SCIENCE @qu:"I can only hope that the publication of this book will encourage more departments to offer a course on astrophysical hydrodynamics....One of the most striking aspects of this volume is its clarity. I think this may rank as one of the most readable science books I have ever come across....This volume makes an excellent text for beginning graduate students or advanced undergraduates, and as such fills an important need." @source:--SCIENCE

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.