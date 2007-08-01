An Introduction to Aspects of Thermodynamics and Kinetics Relevant to Materials Science - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780080466156, 9780080549682

An Introduction to Aspects of Thermodynamics and Kinetics Relevant to Materials Science

3rd Edition

Authors: Eugene Machlin
eBook ISBN: 9780080549682
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080466156
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st August 2007
Page Count: 480
Description

This book is based on a set of notes developed over many years for an introductory course taught to seniors and entering graduate students in materials science. An Introduction to Aspects of Thermodynamics and Kinetics Relevant to Materials Science is about the application of thermodynamics and kinetics to solve problems within Materials Science. Emphasis is to provide a physical understanding of the phenomenon under discussion, with the mathematics presented as a guide.

The problems are used to provide practice in quantitative application of principles, and also to give examples of applications of the general subject matter to problems having current interest and to emphasize the important physical concepts.

End of chapter problems are included, as are references, and bibliography to reinforce the text. This book provides students with the theory and mathematics to understand the important physical understanding of phenomena.

Key Features

  • Based on a set of notes developed over many years for an introductory course taught to seniors and entering graduate students in materials science
  • Provides students with the theory and mathematics to understand the important physical understanding of phenomena
  • Includes end of chapter problems, references, and bibliography to reinforce the text

Readership

Upper-level undergraduates and graduate students in material science

Table of Contents

I. Thermodynamics of Phases Having Constant Composition

II. Thermodynamics of Solid Solutions

III. Free Energy and Phase Diagrams

A. Free Energy and Phase Diagrams-Binary Systems

B. Heterogeneous Chemical Equilibria and Phase Diagrams

IV. Thermodynamics of Interfaces

V. Heterophase and Homophase Fluctuations

VI. Thermodynamics of Defects

VII. Concepts in Kinetics

VIII.Diffusion

IX. Nucleation and Growth Kinetics

X. Solid/Solid Interface Migration Kinetics

XI. Growth of Phases - Diffusion or Interface Reaction Control

XII. Morphological Instability and Growth of Phases

XIII.Thermodynamics, Kinetics and Patterns
XIV. Thermodynamics of Micelles

No. of pages:
480
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080549682
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080466156

About the Author

Eugene Machlin

Affiliations and Expertise

Columbia University , New York, USA

Ratings and Reviews

