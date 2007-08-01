An Introduction to Aspects of Thermodynamics and Kinetics Relevant to Materials Science
3rd Edition
Description
This book is based on a set of notes developed over many years for an introductory course taught to seniors and entering graduate students in materials science. An Introduction to Aspects of Thermodynamics and Kinetics Relevant to Materials Science is about the application of thermodynamics and kinetics to solve problems within Materials Science. Emphasis is to provide a physical understanding of the phenomenon under discussion, with the mathematics presented as a guide.
The problems are used to provide practice in quantitative application of principles, and also to give examples of applications of the general subject matter to problems having current interest and to emphasize the important physical concepts.
End of chapter problems are included, as are references, and bibliography to reinforce the text. This book provides students with the theory and mathematics to understand the important physical understanding of phenomena.
Key Features
Readership
Upper-level undergraduates and graduate students in material science
Table of Contents
I. Thermodynamics of Phases Having Constant Composition
II. Thermodynamics of Solid Solutions
III. Free Energy and Phase Diagrams
A. Free Energy and Phase Diagrams-Binary Systems
B. Heterogeneous Chemical Equilibria and Phase Diagrams
IV. Thermodynamics of Interfaces
V. Heterophase and Homophase Fluctuations
VI. Thermodynamics of Defects
VII. Concepts in Kinetics
VIII.Diffusion
IX. Nucleation and Growth Kinetics
X. Solid/Solid Interface Migration Kinetics
XI. Growth of Phases - Diffusion or Interface Reaction Control
XII. Morphological Instability and Growth of Phases
XIII.Thermodynamics, Kinetics and Patterns
XIV. Thermodynamics of Micelles
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 1st August 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080549682
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080466156
About the Author
Eugene Machlin
Affiliations and Expertise
Columbia University , New York, USA