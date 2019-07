An Introduction to Algebraic and Combinatorial Coding Theory focuses on the principles, operations, and approaches involved in the combinatorial coding theory, including linear transformations, chain groups, vector spaces, and combinatorial constructions.

The publication first offers information on finite fields and coding theory and combinatorial constructions and coding. Discussions focus on quadratic residues and codes, self-dual and quasicyclic codes, balanced incomplete block designs and codes, polynomial approach to coding, and linear transformations of vector spaces over finite fields.

The text then examines coding and combinatorics, including chains and chain groups, equidistant codes, matroids, graphs, and coding, matroids, and dual chain groups. The manuscript also ponders on Möbius inversion formula, Lucas's theorem, and Mathieu groups.

The publication is a valuable source of information for mathematicians and researchers interested in the combinatorial coding theory.