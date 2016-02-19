An International Redistribution of Wealth and Power - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080275574, 9781483140957

An International Redistribution of Wealth and Power

1st Edition

A Study of the Charter of Economic Rights and Duties of States

Authors: Robert F. Meagher
eBook ISBN: 9781483140957
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 324
Description

An International Redistribution of Wealth and Power: A Study of the Charter of Economic Rights and Duties of States is an in-depth account and conscientious analysis of the efforts of developing countries to frame international rules that would bring about an equitable distribution of world power and resources. The Charter of Economic Rights and Duties of States is the principal outcome of this undertaking, approved by 120 member states of the United Nations in December 1974. The book aims to chronicle the developments in the forging of the Charter. The first two chapters cover the inception of the Charter stemming from the 1973 Arab oil boycott and the previous attempt in 1974 for the establishment of a New International Economic Order. The four central chapters describe in detail the articles of the Charter, their negotiation, and the origin and evolution of the issues they embody. The period covered in this book is from the end of World War I until the completion of the Conference on International Economic Cooperation in June 1977. Historians, researchers, economists, and students of international law will find this book a rich source of insight and information.

Table of Contents


List of Tables

Preface

Acknowledgments

Glossary

Chapter 1 1974-The Year of the Third World

Chapter 2 The Background to the New International Economic Order

Chapter 3 An Overview of the Charter of Economic Rights and Duties of States

The Preamble

I. Fundamentals of International Economic Relations

II. Economic Rights and Duties of States

Private Foreign Investment (Articles 2 and 16(2))

Transfer of Technology (Article 13)

Shared Resources (Article 3)

International Trade (Articles 5, 6, 14, 18, 19, 27 and 28)

International Organizations (Articles 10 and 11)

Regional Economic Groupings (Articles 12, 21, 23, and 24)

East-West Economic Relations (Articles 4, 20, and 26)

Foreign Aid (Articles 17, 22, and 23)

Miscellaneous (Articles 1, 7, 9, 13 and 16)

III. Common Responsibilities toward the International Community

The Seabed (Article 29)

The Environment (Article 30)

IV. Final Provisions ( Articles 31, 32, 33, and 34)

Legal Nature of the Charter

Chapter 4 The Stalemate

Chapter 5 Reforms-Not Restructuring

Chapter 6 Foreign Private Investment

Chapter 7 Concepts of International Equity in Transition

Appendix A The Charter of Economic Rights and a Duties of States

Appendix B Explanation of Terms Used with Reference to Developing Countries

Notes and References

Selected Bibliography

Index

About the Author

About the Author

Robert F. Meagher

