An Intelligent System for Engine Tribological Design, Volume 46
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Engine Tribological Design Methodology and Intelligent System; Chapter 2. General consideration of Tribological design of an engine; Chapter 3. A Symbol Model-based Intelligent System and its Implementation; Chapter 4. The Artificial Neural Network Model and its Application in ICADEDT; Chapter 5. Gene Model-based Comprehensive Decisions for Tribological Design; Chapter 6 A Hierarchical Cooperative Evolutionary Design for Engines; Appendix A; Subject Index;
Description
The internal combustion is widely used as a power source in engineering. As the demands placed upon engines have increased, tribology has come to play an increasingly important role in their development.
This book is a creative combination of intelligent design technology and the tribological design of engines: engine tribology, information science, artificial intelligence, non numerical algorithms, modern design technology and dynamics to propose new methodology and technology for tribological engine design. It not only presents an effective approach to l engine design but also explores a new pattern for research and l design methodology.
Key Features
· An essential reference for the design of more effective and efficient engines · Proposes new techniques for tribological engine design · Combines advanced design technologies with traditional tribological design methods
Readership
Engine design engineers and tribological design researchers. Practicing engineers in manufacturing industries e.g automotive, aerospace.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 212
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2004
- Published:
- 14th July 2004
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080534862
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444517562
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Xiangju Zhang Author
Affiliations and Expertise
State Key Laboratory of Tribology, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China
Chaglin Gui Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Mechanical Engineering and Mobile Dept, Hefei University of Technology, China