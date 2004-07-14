An Intelligent System for Engine Tribological Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444517562, 9780080534862

An Intelligent System for Engine Tribological Design, Volume 46

1st Edition

Authors: Xiangju Zhang Chaglin Gui
eBook ISBN: 9780080534862
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444517562
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 14th July 2004
Page Count: 212
Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Engine Tribological Design Methodology and Intelligent System; Chapter 2. General consideration of Tribological design of an engine; Chapter 3. A Symbol Model-based Intelligent System and its Implementation; Chapter 4. The Artificial Neural Network Model and its Application in ICADEDT; Chapter 5. Gene Model-based Comprehensive Decisions for Tribological Design; Chapter 6 A Hierarchical Cooperative Evolutionary Design for Engines; Appendix A; Subject Index;

Description

The internal combustion is widely used as a power source in engineering. As the demands placed upon engines have increased, tribology has come to play an increasingly important role in their development.

This book is a creative combination of intelligent design technology and the tribological design of engines: engine tribology, information science, artificial intelligence, non numerical algorithms, modern design technology and dynamics to propose new methodology and technology for tribological engine design. It not only presents an effective approach to l engine design but also explores a new pattern for research and l design methodology.

Key Features

· An essential reference for the design of more effective and efficient engines · Proposes new techniques for tribological engine design · Combines advanced design technologies with traditional tribological design methods

Readership

Engine design engineers and tribological design researchers. Practicing engineers in manufacturing industries e.g automotive, aerospace.

Details

No. of pages:
212
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080534862
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444517562

About the Authors

Xiangju Zhang Author

Affiliations and Expertise

State Key Laboratory of Tribology, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China

Chaglin Gui Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Mechanical Engineering and Mobile Dept, Hefei University of Technology, China

