An Exercise in Redeployment

An Exercise in Redeployment

1st Edition

The Report of a Trade Union Study Group

Editors: Ron Thomas
eBook ISBN: 9781483160221
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 280
Description

An Exercise in Redeployment: The Report of a Trade Union Study Group discusses the report of a trade union study group that probed the cancellation of the TSR2 project, forcing some 2,000 employees of Bristol Siddeley Engines Ltd. to look for other jobs. The report shows how the study group saw and handled the problems; how they saw management's reactions; the efforts of the full-time trade union officials; the response from Ministry of Labor officers; and attitudes on the shop floor and in the office. Emphasis is placed on the shop-floor environment and the shop-floor negotiators. This book is comprised of 15 chapters and opens with a background description of the aircraft industry, followed by a discussion on the TSR2 and the thinking and expectations behind the British government's decision to cancel the project. An analysis of redundancy then follows with the group's thoughts directed towards the sort of questions which are not very often addressed. The negotiations that took place, including those involving severance pay and overtime, are considered. The extent of the experience of members of the study group in previous redundancies is also assessed. The last section gives some indication of what happened to some of the TSR2 workers who nominated themselves to leave under the voluntary system. This monograph will be of interest to trade union members and officials as well as labor policymakers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Members of the Study Group

Acknowledgments

1. Introduction

2. The Aircraft Industry

3. The TSR2

4. Some Thoughts on Labor Mobility and Redundancy

5. Previous Redundancy Experiences

6. The Immediate Reactions of Management — Securing the Right to Negotiate

7. The Negotiations Begin

8. Reactions and Responses in the First Couple of Weeks

9. The Negotiations Continue

10. Severance Pay Negotiations

11. The Negotiations on Overtime

12. The Movement of Labor

13. The Work of the Four-Man Sub-Committee

14. Some Concluding Remarks

15. The Results of a Limited Survey

Appendix I TSR2 Redundancy. Part Played by the Ministry of Labor

Appendix II The Main Features of the Redundancy Payments Act

Appendix III Redeployment and Training

Appendix IV A Selection of News Flashes

Appendix V Memorandum from Bristol Aero-Engines Limited on Redundancy Policy and Procedure

Appendix VI The Disputed Ministry of Labor Form

Appendix VII Graphs

Graph 1. Bristol Siddeley Engines, Bristol. Redundancy Situation as a Result of Cancellation of TSR2

Graph 2. Works and Staff Voluntary Movement

Graph 3

Graph 4

About the Editor

Ron Thomas

