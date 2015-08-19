An Emergent Theory of Digital Library Metadata - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081003855, 9780081004012

An Emergent Theory of Digital Library Metadata

1st Edition

Enrich then Filter

Authors: Getaneh Alemu Brett Stevens
eBook ISBN: 9780081004012
Paperback ISBN: 9780081003855
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 19th August 2015
Page Count: 134
Description

An Emergent Theory of Digital Library Metadata is a reaction to the current digital library landscape that is being challenged with growing online collections and changing user expectations. The theory provides the conceptual underpinnings for a new approach which moves away from expert defined standardised metadata to a user driven approach with users as metadata co-creators. Moving away from definitive, authoritative, metadata to a system that reflects the diversity of users’ terminologies, it changes the current focus on metadata simplicity and efficiency to one of metadata enriching, which is a continuous and evolving process of data linking. From predefined description to information conceptualised, contextualised and filtered at the point of delivery. By presenting this shift, this book provides a coherent structure in which future technological developments can be considered.

Key Features

  • Metadata is valuable when continuously enriched by experts and users
  • Metadata enriching results from ubiquitous linkin
  • Metadata is a resource that should be linked openly
  • The power of metadata is unlocked when enriched metadata is filtered for users individually

Readership

Researchers and Information Professionals

Table of Contents

<?xml version="1.0"?>

  • Authors biography
  • Re-thinking library metadata
  • 1. Introduction
    • The construction of metadata
    • Metadata categories
    • The continued relevance of metadata
  • 2. Existing standards-based metadata approaches and principles
    • The principle of sufficiency and necessity
    • The principle of user convenience
    • The principle of representation
    • The principle of standardisation
    • Integration and interoperability
    • Guiding assumptions for the principle of standardisation
    • Controlled vocabularies
    • A priori metadata
    • Limitations of contemporary standards-based metadata approaches
    • The future of metadata standards
    • Summary
  • 3. The Web 2.0 paradigm and the emergence of socially-constructed metadata approaches
    • Web 2.0 concepts
    • Platform for two-way collaboration
    • Users as co-creators
    • The wisdom of crowds
    • Variable participation
    • Openness
    • Post-hoc quality control
    • Web 2.0 technologies and implications for libraries
    • The case of Wikipedia versus encyclopaedia Britannica
    • Limitations of the Web 2.0 paradigm
    • The social construction of metadata
  • 4. The emergence of socially-constructed metadata in a mixed metadata approach
    • The positioning of post-hoc metadata creation
    • The potential benefit of involving users
    • Current platforms proactive metadata co-creation
    • Users as proactive metadata co-creators
    • Metadata diversity
    • Metadata scalability and variable metadata participation
    • Metadata aggregation
    • Network effect and wisdom of crowds
    • Self-healing system
    • Affixing provenance to metadata
    • Collective metadata intelligence
    • Motivation for socially-constructed metadata approaches
    • Challenges to implementing socially-constructed metadata approaches
    • Metadata quality control
    • Towards a mixed metadata approach
  • 5. The principle of metadata enriching
    • Metadata diversity
    • Metadata granularity
    • Platform for metadata enriching
  • 6. The principle of metadata linking
    • Enriching via linking
    • Current status of linking in libraries
    • Resource usage patterns, zeitgeist and emergent metadata
    • Facet-based navigations
    • Metadata enriching with links
    • Challenges to adopt linking technologies in libraries
    • Re-conceptualising library metadata as granular metadata statements
    • Unique metadata identifiers
    • Integrating socially-constructed metadata
    • Facilitate serendipitous discovery of information resources
    • Summary
  • 7. The principle of metadata openness
    • Improving institutional transparency and accountability
    • Metadata sharing and return on investment
    • Improved user experiences
    • Degrees of metadata openness and metadata licensing
    • Summary
  • 8. The principle of metadata filtering
    • Emerging user preferences and convenience
    • Searching, manual filtering and triangulation
    • Contextualised and personalised post-hoc metadata filtering
    • Personalisation and privacy
    • Recommendation services
    • Summary
  • 9. The theory of metadata enriching and filtering
    • Integrating the four principles
    • The theory of metadata enriching and filtering
    • Separation of metadata content (enriching) and interface (filtering)
    • Separation of about-ness from medium
    • Enriching and filtering as a non-deterministic process
    • From user-centred to user-driven metadata enriching and filtering
    • Enriching as a continuous process
    • Metadata diversity better conforming to users’ needs
    • Seamless linking
    • ‘Useful’ rather than ‘perfect’ metadata
    • Post-hoc user-driven filtering
    • Summary
  • Glossary
  • Abbreviations
  • References
  • Index

About the Author

Getaneh Alemu

Dr Getaneh Alemu is an Information Professional and Researcher who is currently working as a Cataloguing and Metadata Librarian at Southampton Solent University, United Kingdom. He has worked and studied in higher education for more than 15 years in Ethiopia, Belgium, Norway, Estonia and the United Kingdom. He worked as a lecturer and Head University Librarian in Mekelle University, Ethiopia. He also worked as a research assistant on a digital preservation project at the University of Portsmouth. Getaneh’s research focus includes Metadata, Digital Libraries, Open Access, Linked Data and Web 2.0 technologies.

Affiliations and Expertise

Cataloguing and Metadata Librarian, Southampton Solent University, UK

Brett Stevens

Dr Brett Stevens is a Principal Lecturer and Director of Postgraduate Programmes for the School of Creative Technologies, University of Portsmouth, United Kingdom. After joining Portsmouth in 2001, teaching multimedia production, virtual reality and research methods at Masters level, Brett has since become Faculty Research Degrees Coordinator for the Faculty of Creative and Cultural Industries. His research focuses on user interaction, with a focus on Augmented and Virtual Reality, Computer Games and Computer Animation. He is a Member of the British Computing Society and Fellow of the Higher Education Academy.

Affiliations and Expertise

Principal Lecturer and Director of Postgraduate Programmes,School of Creative Technologies, University of Portsmouth, UK

Reviews

"Alemu and Stevens’ main objective is to state a case for library systems that support the creation and use of socially constructed metadata as a diverse and contemporary addition to expert-created metadata." --LRTS

Ratings and Reviews

