An Elementary Guide to Reliability
5th Edition
Description
This classic text has now been completely revised and updated, making it an ideal introductory course in reliability for a wide range of engineering qualifications, including City & Guilds 8030 and HNC/Ds. A new chapter focuses on the role of the microprocessor and microcomputer controller, and the use of algorithms for monitoring system performance. The addition of numerous problems, self-check questions and exam-style questions makes this an extremely useful book for courses with an element of independent study.
Key Features
- A basic text in reliability ideal for a wide range of engineering courses
- A classic brought fully up to date for today's students
- New self-check questions make this book suitable for independent study
Readership
FE Engineering students, professionals on training courses
Table of Contents
The importance of reliability
Definitions of reliability
Some simple statistics
How reliability is calculated
The effect of operating conditions and environments
Mechanical reliability
Installation and operability
Maintainability
Reporting failures
Design of fault tolerant systems
The cost of reliability
Some useful reliability definitions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 112
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1997
- Published:
- 10th March 1997
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080530789
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750635530
About the Author
G. Dummer
G W A Dummer was born in 1909, and his career included pioneering work in the field of radar. Working on radar reliability in the early fifties, he became the first person in the world to propose and pioneer the integrated circuit. In recognition of his distinguished career, he has received the USA Medal of Freedom and the MBE.
R. Winton
R C Winton, MBE, worked for Mullard for 40 years, and played an important role on may committees such as the CBI Education and Training Committee. He was also a key figure at the IEEE, becoming Secretary of the UK and Republic of Ireland section.
Mike Tooley
Mike Tooley is a technical author and consultant. He was formerly Vice Principal at Brooklands College in Surrey, England, where he was responsible for the delivery of learning to over 10,000 Further and Higher Education students increasingly by flexible, open and on-line distance learning. Mike is the well-known author of several popular engineering and related text books, including widely adopted course texts for BTEC, GCE A-level and GCSE qualifications in Engineering. Mike's hobbies include astronomy, amateur radio, aviation, computing and electronic circuit design and construction.
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Vice Principal, Dean of Faculty and Head of Engineering at Brooklands College, Surrey, UK