An Applied Guide to Process and Plant Design
2nd Edition
Description
An Applied Guide to Process and Plant Design, 2nd edition, is a guide to process plant design for both students and professional engineers. The book covers plant layout and the use of spreadsheet programs and key drawings produced by professional engineers as aids to design; subjects that are usually learned on the job rather than in education. You will learn how to produce smarter plant design through the use of computer tools, including Excel and AutoCAD, “What If Analysis,” statistical tools, and Visual Basic for more complex problems. The book also includes a wealth of selection tables, covering the key aspects of professional plant design which engineering students and early-career engineers tend to find most challenging.
Professor Moran draws on over 20 years’ experience in process design to create an essential foundational book ideal for those who are new to process design, compliant with both professional practice and the IChemE degree accreditation guidelines.
Key Features
- Includes new and expanded content, including illustrative case studies and practical examples
- Explains how to deliver a process design that meets both business and safety criteria
- Covers plant layout and the use of spreadsheet programs and key drawings as aids to design
- Includes a comprehensive set of selection tables, covering aspects of professional plant design which early-career designers find most challenging
Readership
Chemical or Biochemical Engineering students and young professionals engineers, Process Engineers and Designers. Students of process engineering, technical chemistry, plant safety
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Practical Principles
Introduction
1. Process Plant Design
2. Stages of Process Plant Design
3. Process Plant Design Deliverables
4. Twenty-First Century Process Plant Design Tools
5. The Future of Process Plant Design
Professional Practice
6. Neglected Industries and Processes
7. System Level Design
8. Professional Design Methodology
9. How to Do a Mass and Energy Balance
10. How to Do Hydraulic Calculations
Low Level Design
11. How to Design and Select Plant Components and Materials
12. How to Design and Select Unit Operations
13. How to Cost a Design
High Level Design
14. How to Design a Process Control System
15. How to Lay Out a Process Plant
16. How to Make Sure Your Design Is Reasonably Safe and Sustainable
17. Success Through Failure
Advanced Design
18. Brownfield Process Plant Design
19. Professional Practice
20. Beginner’s Errors to Avoid
21. Design Optimization
22. Developing Your Own Design Style
23. Practical Ethics
Appendix 1: Integrated Design Example
Appendix 2: Upset Conditions Table
Appendix 3: Plant Separation Tables
Appendix 4: Checklists for Engineering Flow Diagrams
Appendix 5: Teaching Practical Process Design
Appendix 6: Consolidated Standards
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 556
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 13th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128148617
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128148600
About the Author
Sean Moran
Professor Moran is a chemical engineer, chartered engineer, chartered waste and environment manager with twenty-five years’ experience in process design, commissioning and troubleshooting. He started his career with international process engineering contractors and worked worldwide on water treatment projects before setting up his own consultancy in 1996, specializing in process and hydraulic design, commissioning and troubleshooting of industrial effluent and water treatment plants. Sean was until 2015 an Associate Professor at the University of Nottingham, where he coordinated the design teaching program for chemical engineering students. He has now returned to engineering practice, specializing in forensic engineering in commercial disputes centering on plant design issues.
Affiliations and Expertise
Fellow of the Institution of Engineering and Technology, Fellow of the Society of Professional Engineers, Senior Fellow of the Higher Education Academy, Member of the Chartered Institution of Water and Environmental Management