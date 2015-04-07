An Applied Guide to Process and Plant Design
1st Edition
Description
An Applied Guide to Process and Plant Design is a guide to process plant design for both students and professional engineers.
The book covers plant layout and the use of spreadsheet programmes and key drawings produced by professional engineers as aids to design; subjects which are usually learned on the job rather than in education. You will learn how to produce smarter plant design through the use of computer tools, including Excel and AutoCAD, "What If Analysis", statistical tools, and Visual Basic for more complex problems. The book also includes a wealth of selection tables, covering the key aspects of professional plant design which engineering students and early-career engineers tend to find most challenging.
Professor Moran draws on over 20 years' experience in process design to create an essential foundational book ideal for those who are new to process design, compliant with both professional practice and the IChemE degree accreditation guidelines.
Key Features
- Explains how to deliver a process design that meets both business and safety criteria
- Covers plant layout and the use of spreadsheet programmes and key drawings as aids to design
- Includes a comprehensive set of selection tables, covering those aspects of professional plant design which early-career designers find most challenging
Readership
Process Engineers and Designers. Students of process engineering, technical chemistry, plant safety.
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Part 1: Practical Principles
- Introduction
- Chapter 1. Process Plant Design
- Introduction
- What is engineering?
- What is design?
- Engineering design
- Project life cycle
- Process plant design
- Process plant versus process design
- Academic versus professional practice
- State of the art and best engineering practice
- The use and abuse of computers
- Further reading
- Chapter 2. Stages of Process Plant Design
- General
- Conceptual design
- “Conceptual design of chemical processes”
- Front end engineering design (FEED)/basic design
- Detailed design
- Site redesign
- Posthandover redesign
- Unstaged design
- Product engineering
- Fast-tracking
- Further reading
- Chapter 3. Process Plant Design Deliverables
- Overview
- Design basis and philosophies
- Specification
- Process flow diagram (PFD)
- Piping and instrumentation diagram
- Functional design specification (FDS)
- Plot plan/general arrangement/layout drawing
- Program
- Cost estimate
- Equipment list/schedule
- Datasheets
- Safety documentation
- Design calculations
- Isometric piping drawings
- Simulator output
- Further reading
- Chapter 4. Twenty-First Century Process Plant Design Tools
- General
- Use of computers by chemical engineers
- Implications of modern design tools
- Categories of design
- Tools—hardware
- Tools—software
- Further reading
- Chapter 5. The Future of Process Plant Design
- Process porn
- Will first principles design replace heuristic design in future?
- Will process design become a form of applied mathematics in future?
- Will primary research become the basis of engineering design in future?
- Will “chemical process design” replace process plant design in future?
- Will network analysis form the core of design practice in future?
- Will process simulation replace the design process in future?
- Will process plant design never change?
- Further reading
- Part 2: Professional Practice
- Chapter 6. System Level Design
- Introduction
- How to put unit operations together
- Matching design rigor with stage of design
- Implications for cost
- Implications for safety
- Implications for robustness
- Rule of thumb design
- First principles design
- Design by simulation program
- Sources of design data
- Further reading
- Chapter 7. Professional Design Methodology
- Introduction
- Design methodologies
- The “is” and “ought” of process design
- Right versus wrong design
- Interesting versus boring design
- Continuous versus batch design
- Simple/robust versus complicated/fragile design
- Setting the design envelope
- Implications of new design tools
- Importance of understanding your design
- Manager/engineer tensions in design
- Whole-system design methodology
- Design stages in a nutshell
- Variations on a theme
- Further reading
- Chapter 8. How to Do a Mass and Energy Balance
- Introduction
- Handling recycles
- How to set it out in Excel
- Using Excel for iterative calculations: “Goal Seek” and “Solver”
- Chapter 9. How to Do Hydraulic Calculations
- Introduction
- Matching design rigor with stage of design
- Hydraulic networks
- Pump curves
- Further reading
- Chapter 6. System Level Design
- Part 3: Low Level Design
- Part 3. Low Level Design
- Chapter 10. How to Design and Select Plant Components and Materials
- Introduction
- What process engineers design
- Matching design rigor with stage of design
- Materials of construction
- Mechanical equipment
- Electrical and control equipment
- Further reading
- Chapter 11. How to Design Unit Operations
- Introduction
- Matching design rigor with stage of design
- Rule of thumb design
- Approaches to design of unit operations
- Sources of design data
- Scale-up and scale-out
- Neglected unit operations: separation processes
- Further reading
- Chapter 12. How to Cost a Design
- Introduction
- Matching design rigor with stage of design
- The basics
- Academic costing practice
- Professional costing practice
- Further reading
- Part 4: High Level Design
- Part 4. High Level Design
- Chapter 13. How to Design a Process Control System
- Introduction
- Matching design rigor with stage of design
- Operation and Maintenance manuals
- Specification of operators
- Automatic control
- Standard control and instrumentation strategies
- Further reading
- Chapter 14. How to Lay Out a Process Plant
- Introduction
- General principles
- Factors affecting layout
- Plant layout and safety
- Plant layout and cost
- Plant layout and aesthetics
- Matching design rigor with stage of design
- Further reading
- Chapter 15. How to Make Sure Your Design Is Reasonably Safe and Sustainable
- Introduction
- Why only reasonably?
- Matching design rigor with stage of design
- Conceptual design stage
- Detailed design stage
- Formal methods: safety
- Formal methods: sustainability
- Specification of equipment with safety implications in mind
- Specification of safety devices
- Types of safety device
- Further reading
- Sources
- Part 5: Advanced Design
- Part 5. Advanced Design
- Chapter 16. Professional Practice
- Introduction
- General design methodology
- Informal design reviews
- Formal design reviews
- Quality assurance and document control
- Informal data exchange
- Further reading
- Chapter 17. Beginner’s Errors to Avoid
- Introduction
- Lack of equipment knowledge
- Lack of knowledge of many types of unit operations
- Lack of knowledge of many materials of construction
- Lack of utilities
- Layout
- Process control
- Further reading
- Chapter 18. Design Optimization
- Introduction
- Matching design rigor with stage of design
- Indicators of a need to integrate design
- How to integrate design
- When and how not to integrate design
- Where’s the harm? The downside of academic “process integration”
- Further reading
- Chapter 19. Developing Your Own Design Style
- Introduction
- The art of engineering
- The philosophy of engineering
- The literature of engineering
- The practice of engineering
- Personal Sota
- Further reading
- Appendix 1. Integrated Design Example
- Integrated process control and design example
- Appendix 2. Upset Conditions Table
- Specific Upset Conditions
- Appendix 3. Plant Separation Tables
- Preliminary spacings for tank farm layout
- Preliminary electrical area classification distances
- Size of storage piles
- Appendix 4. Checklists for Engineering Flow Diagrams
- Appendix 5. Teaching Practical Process Plant Design
- Introduction
- Pedagogy
- Methodology
- Exercises
- Further reading
- Glossary
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 390
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2015
- Published:
- 7th April 2015
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128003824
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128002421
About the Author
Sean Moran
Professor Moran is a chemical engineer, chartered engineer, chartered waste and environment manager with twenty-five years’ experience in process design, commissioning and troubleshooting. He started his career with international process engineering contractors and worked worldwide on water treatment projects before setting up his own consultancy in 1996, specializing in process and hydraulic design, commissioning and troubleshooting of industrial effluent and water treatment plants. Sean was until 2015 an Associate Professor at the University of Nottingham, where he coordinated the design teaching program for chemical engineering students. He has now returned to engineering practice, specializing in forensic engineering in commercial disputes centering on plant design issues.
Affiliations and Expertise
Fellow of the Institution of Engineering and Technology, Fellow of the Society of Professional Engineers, Senior Fellow of the Higher Education Academy, Member of the Chartered Institution of Water and Environmental Management
Reviews
"...invaluable for students and recent graduates, or their tutors or mentors...this text could become an established classic, to be continually revised in the manner of Perry’s Handbook. Rating: 4.5 Stars" --The Chemical Engineer