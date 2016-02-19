An Anatomical Wordbook
1st Edition
Description
An Anatomical Wordbook serves as a reference guide of words used in the science of Anatomy. The text aims to enhance the comprehension of all who study anatomy by providing explanations to anatomical words.
The book is organized in such a way that the words are grouped together by common themes for easy cross-referencing. The groups of words found in the text include bone names, names applied to muscles, words pertaining to joint types, and anatomical words where Latin and Greek are often used. Abbreviations, common prefixes and suffixes, anatomical lines, planes and points, regions of the abdomen and head and body types are likewise presented.
Anatomists, physicians, and students and workers in the field of medicine will find great use of this book.
Table of Contents
Preface
Abbreviations
Common Prefixes
Common Suffixes
Some Anatomical Words Ending in -Oid
Some Anatomical Words Ending in -Iform
Some Anatomical Words Ending in -Ate
Words Pertaining to Number and Quantity
Anatomical Words Where Latin and Greek Synonyms are Often Used
Names Applied to Muscles
Bone Names and their Meanings
Names of the Cranial Nerves and their Meanings
Words Pertaining to Joint Types
Words Pertaining to Action, Movement and Position in Space
Some Anatomical Lines, Planes and Points
The Regions of the Abdomen
Named Points on the Skull
Head Types
Body Types
Glossary A
B
C
D
E
F
G
H
I
J
K
L
M
N
O
P
Details
- No. of pages:
- 144
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1990
- Published:
- 28th November 1990
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483141800