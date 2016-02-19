An Anatomical Wordbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750610230, 9781483141800

An Anatomical Wordbook

1st Edition

Authors: Stephen Lewis
eBook ISBN: 9781483141800
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 28th November 1990
Page Count: 144
Description

An Anatomical Wordbook serves as a reference guide of words used in the science of Anatomy. The text aims to enhance the comprehension of all who study anatomy by providing explanations to anatomical words.

The book is organized in such a way that the words are grouped together by common themes for easy cross-referencing. The groups of words found in the text include bone names, names applied to muscles, words pertaining to joint types, and anatomical words where Latin and Greek are often used. Abbreviations, common prefixes and suffixes, anatomical lines, planes and points, regions of the abdomen and head and body types are likewise presented.

Anatomists, physicians, and students and workers in the field of medicine will find great use of this book.

Table of Contents


Preface

Abbreviations

Common Prefixes

Common Suffixes

Some Anatomical Words Ending in -Oid

Some Anatomical Words Ending in -Iform

Some Anatomical Words Ending in -Ate

Words Pertaining to Number and Quantity

Anatomical Words Where Latin and Greek Synonyms are Often Used

Names Applied to Muscles

Bone Names and their Meanings

Names of the Cranial Nerves and their Meanings

Words Pertaining to Joint Types

Words Pertaining to Action, Movement and Position in Space

Some Anatomical Lines, Planes and Points

The Regions of the Abdomen

Named Points on the Skull

Head Types

Body Types

Glossary A

B

C

D

E

F

G

H

I

J

K

L

M

N

O

P


