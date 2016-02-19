An Agricultural Geography of Great Britain - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080166537, 9781483146249

An Agricultural Geography of Great Britain

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Geography Division

Authors: D. W. Gilchrist Shirlaw
Editors: W. B. Fisher
eBook ISBN: 9781483146249
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 172
Description

An Agricultural Geography of Great Britain is a comprehensive account of Great Britain's agricultural geography. The relationship between agriculture and geography is highlighted, with emphasis on the points of contact between them, including soils, geology, climate, and systems of farming. The farming systems of Great Britain are described, along with the agriculture of Scotland and the border country as well as the agricultural regions of England and Wales. This book is divided into four sections and begins with an overview of the factors affecting the choice of a farming system, including economic circumstances, soil, climate, topography, disease, and the personal preference and individual skills of the farmer. The next section is devoted to Great Britain's farming systems, which include hill sheep farming and hill sheep with cattle; stock rearing and fattening; dairy farming; horticulture and market gardening, often with some livestock; and pigs and poultry. The agriculture of Scotland and the border country is then considered, followed by a discussion on the agricultural regions of England and Wales. This monograph is intended primarily for agriculturists and geographers as well as students of agricultural geography.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Author's Preface

Section I Factors Affecting the Choice of Farming Systems

Introduction

1 Historical Survey and Economic Factors

2 Soils

3 Climate and Topography

4 The Personal Preference of the Farmer

Bibliography

Section II The Farming Systems of Great Britain

Introduction

1 Hill Sheep Farming and Hill Sheep with Cattle

2 Dominantly Stock Rearing Farms

3 Stock Rearing and Fattening Farms

4 Dairy Farming

5 Mixed Dairying and Stock Rearing Farms Often with Hill Sheep

6 Mixed Dairying and Arable Farms

7 Mixed Dairying and Fattening Farms with Some Arable Land

8 Mixed Fattening and Arable Farms

9 Dominantly Arable Farms

10 Horticulture and Market Gardening

11 Pigs and Poultry

Bibliography

Section III The Agriculture of Scotland and the Border Country

Introduction

1 The North East Stock Rearing, and the Stock Rearing and Fattening Areas

2 The Eastern Coastal Strip as far North as Aberdeen and including the Laich of Moray

3 The Central Lowlands

4 South West Scotland

5 The North West and Central Highlands

6 The Border Country

Bibliography

Section IV Agricultural Regions of England and Wales

Introduction

1 The North West of England, the Lake District and the Pennines

2 The North East of England

3 Wales and the Welsh Borders

4 Central England

5 Eastern England

6 South West England

7 Central Southern England

8 South East England

Bibliography

Appendix

Glossary

Index

