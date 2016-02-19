An Agricultural Geography of Great Britain is a comprehensive account of Great Britain's agricultural geography. The relationship between agriculture and geography is highlighted, with emphasis on the points of contact between them, including soils, geology, climate, and systems of farming. The farming systems of Great Britain are described, along with the agriculture of Scotland and the border country as well as the agricultural regions of England and Wales. This book is divided into four sections and begins with an overview of the factors affecting the choice of a farming system, including economic circumstances, soil, climate, topography, disease, and the personal preference and individual skills of the farmer. The next section is devoted to Great Britain's farming systems, which include hill sheep farming and hill sheep with cattle; stock rearing and fattening; dairy farming; horticulture and market gardening, often with some livestock; and pigs and poultry. The agriculture of Scotland and the border country is then considered, followed by a discussion on the agricultural regions of England and Wales. This monograph is intended primarily for agriculturists and geographers as well as students of agricultural geography.