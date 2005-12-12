Amylin, Volume 52
1st Edition
Physiology and Pharmacology
Table of Contents
Section 1: Chapter 1. Historical Background Chapter 2. Tissue Expression and Secretion of Amylin Chapter 3. Receptor Pharmacology Section 2: Biological Action of Amylin Chapter 4. Amylin and the Integrated control of Nutrient Influx Chapter 5. Inhibition of Food Intake Chapter 6. Inhibition of Gastric Emptying Chapter 7: Effects on Digestive Secretions Chapter 8. Inhibition of Glucagon Secretion Chapter 9. Inhibition of Insulin Secretion Chapter 10. Effects on Plasma Glucose and Lactate Chapter 11. Effects in Skeletal Muscle Chapter 12. Effects in Liver Chapter 13: Effects in Fat Chapter 14. Cardiovascular Effects Chapter 15. Renal Effects Chapter 16. Effects on Bone Chapter 17. Central Nervous System and Other Effects Chapter 18. Clinical Studies
Description
Amylin deciphers amylin's physiology and reveals previously unrecognized mechanisms fundamental to control body weight and fuel homeostasis. This book also discusses therapeutic utility of amylin as the first new medicine to treat diabetes since insulin.
- Provides a current comprehensive treatment of amylin the hormone
- Identifies the majority of amylin's physiologic functions
Endocrinologists, pharmacologists, biochemists, neuroscientists
Andrew Young Author
