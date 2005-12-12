Amylin - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120329540, 9780080916064

Amylin, Volume 52

1st Edition

Physiology and Pharmacology

Authors: Andrew Young
eBook ISBN: 9780080916064
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120329540
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th December 2005
Page Count: 360
Table of Contents

Section 1: Chapter 1. Historical Background Chapter 2. Tissue Expression and Secretion of Amylin Chapter 3. Receptor Pharmacology Section 2: Biological Action of Amylin Chapter 4. Amylin and the Integrated control of Nutrient Influx Chapter 5. Inhibition of Food Intake Chapter 6. Inhibition of Gastric Emptying Chapter 7: Effects on Digestive Secretions Chapter 8. Inhibition of Glucagon Secretion Chapter 9. Inhibition of Insulin Secretion Chapter 10. Effects on Plasma Glucose and Lactate Chapter 11. Effects in Skeletal Muscle Chapter 12. Effects in Liver Chapter 13: Effects in Fat Chapter 14. Cardiovascular Effects Chapter 15. Renal Effects Chapter 16. Effects on Bone Chapter 17. Central Nervous System and Other Effects Chapter 18. Clinical Studies

Description

Amylin deciphers amylin's physiology and reveals previously unrecognized mechanisms fundamental to control body weight and fuel homeostasis. This book also discusses therapeutic utility of amylin as the first new medicine to treat diabetes since insulin.

Key Features

  • Provides a current comprehensive treatment of amylin the hormone
  • Identifies the majority of amylin's physiologic functions

Readership

Endocrinologists, pharmacologists, biochemists, neuroscientists

About the Authors

Andrew Young Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Amylin Pharmaceuticals Inc., San Diego, CA, USA

