Amputee Rehabilitation, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323266789, 9780323266796

Amputee Rehabilitation, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America, Volume 25-1

1st Edition

Authors: Robert Meier, III
eBook ISBN: 9780323266796
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323266789
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th December 2013
Description

This issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America is devoted to "Amputee Rehabilitation." Editor Robert Meier, III, MD is the Medical Director of the Amputee Services of America and has assembled the top experts to review this important topic. Articles in this issue include: Principles of Contemporary Amputee Rehabilitation; Etiology and Demographics of Amputation; Surgical Techniques for Ideal Outcomes; Pre-prosthetic Care; Prosthetic Choices for Leg and Arm Amputees; Devising the Prosthetic Prescription and Typical Examples; Prosthetic Training; Complications Following an Amputation; Outcomes Measurement; Gait Evaluation for the Leg Amputee; Innovative Techniques and Future Options; Emotional Adaptation to Limb Loss; Pain Management for the Amputee; and Amputation Classification and Functional Outcomes.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323266796
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323266789

About the Authors

Robert Meier, III Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Director, Amputee Services of America

