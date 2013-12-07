Amputee Rehabilitation, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America, Volume 25-1

This issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America is devoted to "Amputee Rehabilitation." Editor Robert Meier, III, MD is the Medical Director of the Amputee Services of America and has assembled the top experts to review this important topic. Articles in this issue include: Principles of Contemporary Amputee Rehabilitation; Etiology and Demographics of Amputation; Surgical Techniques for Ideal Outcomes; Pre-prosthetic Care; Prosthetic Choices for Leg and Arm Amputees; Devising the Prosthetic Prescription and Typical Examples; Prosthetic Training; Complications Following an Amputation; Outcomes Measurement; Gait Evaluation for the Leg Amputee; Innovative Techniques and Future Options; Emotional Adaptation to Limb Loss; Pain Management for the Amputee; and Amputation Classification and Functional Outcomes.