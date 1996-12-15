Amplifier Circuits
1st Edition
Description
This series of circuits provides designers with a quick source for amplifier circuits. Why waste time paging through huge encyclopedias when you can choose the topic you need and select any of the specialized circuits sorted by application? This book in the series has 250-300 practical, ready-to-use circuit designs, with schematics and brief explanations of circuit operation. The original source for each circuit is listed in an appendix, making it easy to obtain additional information.
Key Features
- Ready-to-use circuits
- Grouped by application for easy look-up
- Circuit source listings
Readership
Engineers, technicians, students, hobbyists
Table of Contents
Audio power amplifiers
Audio signal amplifiers
Instrumentation amplifiers
Logic amplifiers
Mixers, crossovers, and distribution amplifiers
Operational amplifiers
Programmable amplifiers
RF amplifiers
Transducer amplifiers
Video amplifiers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1996
- Published:
- 15th December 1996
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080499031
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750698771
About the Author
Rudolf F. Graf
Affiliations and Expertise
Graduate Electronics Engineer. Received his MBA at New York University. He is a senior member of the IEEE, a licensed amateur radio operator, and holder of a first-class radiotelephone operator's license. He currently lives in New York.