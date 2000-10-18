Amphiphilic Block Copolymers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444824417, 9780080527109

Amphiphilic Block Copolymers

1st Edition

Self-Assembly and Applications

Authors: P. Alexandridis B. Lindman
eBook ISBN: 9780080527109
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444824417
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 18th October 2000
Page Count: 448
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
265.00
225.25
32600.00
27710.00
392.73
333.82
385.00
327.25
295.00
250.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
370.00
314.50
340.00
289.00
280.00
238.00
32600.00
27710.00
225.00
191.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

It is the belief of the editors of this book that the recognition of block copolymers as being amphiphilic molecules and sharing common features with other well-studied amphiphiles will prove beneficial to both the surfactant and the polymer communities. An aim of this book is to bridge the two communities and cross-fertilise the different fields. To this end, leading researchers in the field of amphiphilic block copolymer self-assembly, some having a background in surfactant chemistry, and others with polymer physics roots, have agreed to join forces and contribute to this book.


The book consists of four entities. The first part discusses theoretical considerations behind the block copolymer self-assembly in solution and in the melt. The second part provides case studies of self-assembly in different classes of block copolymers (e.g., polyethers, polyelectrolytes) and in different environments (e.g., in water, in non-aqueous solvents, or in the absence of solvents). The third part presents experimental tools, ranging from static (e.g., small angle neutron scattering) to dynamic (e.g., rheology), which can prove valuable in the characterization of block copolymer self-assemblies. The fourth part offers a sampling of current applications of block copolymers in, e.g., formulations, pharmaceutics, and separations, applications which are based on the unique self-assembly properties of block copolymers.

Readership

For researchers interested in surfactants and polymers and their interrelations

Table of Contents

List of contributors. Preface. Amphiphilic molecules: small and large (B. Lindman, P. Alexandridis). Theory of block copolymer self-assembly. Modelling of the self-assembly of block copolymers in selective solvent (P. Linse). On the origin of the solution behavior of ethyleneoxide containing polymers (G. Karlström). Self-assembly in simple and complex systems. Block copolymers of ethylene oxide and 1,2-butylene oxide (C. Booth et al.). Self-assembly of block polyelectrolytes (L. Zhang et al.). Formation of amphiphilic block copolymer micelles in nonaqueous solution (T. Liu et al.). Structures of amphiphilic block copolymers in their liquid and solid states (A.J. Ryan et al.). Structural polymorphism of amphiphilic block copolymers in mixtures with water and oil: comparison with solvent-free block copolymers and surfactant systems (P. Alexandridis et al.). Techniques for the study of self-assembly structure and dynamics. Small-angle scattering studies of block copolymer micelles, micellar mesophases and networks (K. Mortensen). Fluorescence studies of amphiphilic block copolymers in solution (R. Zana). Direct-imaging cryo-transmission electron microscopy in the study of colloids and polymer solutions (M. Goldraich, Y. Talmon). Rheology of transient networks formed by the association of hydrophobically modified water soluble polymers (T. Annable et al.). Applications of amphiphilic copolymers. Applications of block copolymers (K. Holmberg). Block copolymers in pharmaceutics (M. Malmsten). Micelles of amphiphilic block copolymers as vehicles for drug delivery (A.V. Kabanov, V.Yu. Alakhov). Applications of amphiphilic copolymers in separations (M. Svensson et al.). Polymeric surfactants as emulsion stabilizers (R. Pons). Subject Index.

Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080527109
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444824417

About the Author

P. Alexandridis

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemical Engineering, State University of New York at Buffalo, NY 14260-4200, USA

B. Lindman

Affiliations and Expertise

Center for Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, S-22100 Lund, Sweden

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.