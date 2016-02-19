Amphibian Cytogenetics and Evolution
1st Edition
Description
This book appears at a time when molecular cytogenetics is positioned to make a significant impact upon evolutionary studies, enabling problems of chromosomal structure and change to be critically assessed. It is an up-to-date and comprehensive survey of the cytogenetics of a major class of animals, including all three amphibian orders, with chapters authored by international leaders in the field.
Amphibian Cytogenetics and Evolution will be of interest to classical and molecular cytogeneticists, systematicists, evolutionary biologists, herpetologists, and anyone using amphibians in genetic research.
Key Features
- Offers the only current and comprehensive survey of amphibian cytogenetics
- Gives authoritative and in-depth coverage of topics of present interest
- Reviews general cytogenetic topics
- Presents new insights into evolutionary changes in chromosome structure and amphibian phylogeny and relationships including: Phylogenetic analysis of chromosome data, Current techniques of cytogenetic analysis, Examination of all three amphibian orders
Readership
Researchers and students in molecular cytogenetics, systematics, evolutionary biology, herpetology, and anyone using amphibians in genetic research
Table of Contents
James Kezer: A Pioneer in Amphibian Cytogenetics. The Phylogeny of Amphibians: Current Knowledge and the Role of Cytogenetics. Cytotaxonomy of Caecilians. Cytogenetics and Evolution of Hynobiid Salamanders. Evolutionary Cytogenetics of Bolitoglossine Salamanders (Family Plethodontidae). Cytogenetics of the European Plethodontid Salamanders, Genus Hydromantes. Repetitive DNA Sequences and the Evolution of Neotropical Plethodontid Salamanders. Chromosome Heteromorphism in Newts (Triturus) and Its Significance in Relation to Evolution and Development. Evolutionary Cytogenetics of Newts of the Genus Triturus as Revealed Using Monoclonal Antibodies. Centromere Fusions and Telomere Fusions during Meiosis in Amphibia. The Influence of Life History on Karyotypic Evolution in Frogs. Polyploidy and Cytogenetic Variation in Frogs of the Genus Xenopus. Chromosome Evolution in Holarctic Hyla Treefrogs. Supernumerary Chromosomes in Amphibians. The Evolution of Heterochromatin in the Amphibian Genome. Sex-Determining Mechanisms and Sex Chromosomes in Amphibia. Appendix I: Nomenclature for Chromosomes. Appendix II: Classification of World Amphibians. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 11th September 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323140454
About the Editor
David Green
Affiliations and Expertise
McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Stanley Sessions
Affiliations and Expertise
Hartwick College, Oneonta, New York, U.S.A.