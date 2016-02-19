Amorphous Metals and Semiconductors contains the proceedings of an international workshop held at Coronado, California, USA on May 12-18, 1985. Organized into five parts, this book first looks into the historical perspective on semiconductors and metals. This book then explains the glass formation, magnetic glasses, and amorphous semiconductors. The mechanical and chemical properties of these materials are also given.

Table of Contents



Historical Perspective

Pol Duwez - An Appreciation of His Work

A Commentary on the Recognition and Characterization of the Metallic Glass State

Remarks on the History of Noncrystalline Semiconductors

Structure

Icosahedral Order In Undercooled Liquids and Metallic Glasses

Chemical Ordering In Metallic Glasses

Diffraction Studies of Chemical Order In Metallic Glasses

Quasicrystals

Agenda Discussion

Glass Formation

Crystal Nucleation and Growth in Metallic Liquids and Glasses

Atomic Migration in Metallic Glasses

Glass Transition and Secondary Relaxation in Metal Glasses

Electronic Aspects of the Structure and Glass-Forming Ability of Metallic Alloys

Metallic Glass Formation by Solid-State Diffusion Reactions

On the Glass Forming Ability of Metallic Alloys

Agenda Discussion

Magnetic Glasses

High-Frequency Magnetic Properties and Magnetic Stability of Metallic Glasses

Moments and Electronic Structure of Ferromagnetic Amorphous Alloys

Magnetic Domains, Anisotropies and Properties of Amorphous Metals

Structural Relaxation Phenomena in Amorphous Alloys

Local Atomic Order and Magnetic Properties of Noncrystalline Alloys

The Role of Atomic, Magnetic Double-Well Systems in Amorphous Alloys

Agenda Discussion

Amorphous Semiconductors

Dopant and Defect States in Amorphous Silicon

Compositionally Modulated Amorphous Semiconductor Superlattices

Microstructure Considerations in Hydrogenated Amorphous Silicon Thin Films

Effect of the Surface on the Properties of Amorphous Semiconductors

Structural Issues in Amorphous Chalcogenides

Alloys of Amorphous Hydrogenated Silicon

Agenda Discussion

Mechanical and Chemical Properties

Defect Modifications of Amorphous Structures

Creep and Brittle Fracture of Metallic Glasses

Probing by Anelastic and Plastic Deformation the Structure of Metallic Glasses Undergoing Ageing and Embrittlement

Atomic Models of Deformation Processes in Liquids and Metallic Glasses

Corrosion Resistance of Metastable Alloys Processed by Rapid Solidification

Catalytic Properties of Amorphous Alloys

Amorphous Metallic Hydrides: A Biased View of Recent Progress

Agenda Discussion

