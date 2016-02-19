Amorphous Metals and Semiconductors
1st Edition
Proceedings of an International Workshop, Coronado, California, USA 12–18 May 1985
Editors: P. Haasen R. I. Jaffee
eBook ISBN: 9781483150505
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1986
Page Count: 484
Description
Amorphous Metals and Semiconductors contains the proceedings of an international workshop held at Coronado, California, USA on May 12-18, 1985. Organized into five parts, this book first looks into the historical perspective on semiconductors and metals. This book then explains the glass formation, magnetic glasses, and amorphous semiconductors. The mechanical and chemical properties of these materials are also given.
Table of Contents
Historical Perspective
Pol Duwez - An Appreciation of His Work
A Commentary on the Recognition and Characterization of the Metallic Glass State
Remarks on the History of Noncrystalline Semiconductors
Structure
Icosahedral Order In Undercooled Liquids and Metallic Glasses
Chemical Ordering In Metallic Glasses
Diffraction Studies of Chemical Order In Metallic Glasses
Quasicrystals
Agenda Discussion
Glass Formation
Crystal Nucleation and Growth in Metallic Liquids and Glasses
Atomic Migration in Metallic Glasses
Glass Transition and Secondary Relaxation in Metal Glasses
Electronic Aspects of the Structure and Glass-Forming Ability of Metallic Alloys
Metallic Glass Formation by Solid-State Diffusion Reactions
On the Glass Forming Ability of Metallic Alloys
Agenda Discussion
Magnetic Glasses
High-Frequency Magnetic Properties and Magnetic Stability of Metallic Glasses
Moments and Electronic Structure of Ferromagnetic Amorphous Alloys
Magnetic Domains, Anisotropies and Properties of Amorphous Metals
Structural Relaxation Phenomena in Amorphous Alloys
Local Atomic Order and Magnetic Properties of Noncrystalline Alloys
The Role of Atomic, Magnetic Double-Well Systems in Amorphous Alloys
Agenda Discussion
Amorphous Semiconductors
Dopant and Defect States in Amorphous Silicon
Compositionally Modulated Amorphous Semiconductor Superlattices
Microstructure Considerations in Hydrogenated Amorphous Silicon Thin Films
Effect of the Surface on the Properties of Amorphous Semiconductors
Structural Issues in Amorphous Chalcogenides
Alloys of Amorphous Hydrogenated Silicon
Agenda Discussion
Mechanical and Chemical Properties
Defect Modifications of Amorphous Structures
Creep and Brittle Fracture of Metallic Glasses
Probing by Anelastic and Plastic Deformation the Structure of Metallic Glasses Undergoing Ageing and Embrittlement
Atomic Models of Deformation Processes in Liquids and Metallic Glasses
Corrosion Resistance of Metastable Alloys Processed by Rapid Solidification
Catalytic Properties of Amorphous Alloys
Amorphous Metallic Hydrides: A Biased View of Recent Progress
Agenda Discussion
Participants
Index of Authors
