Amorphous and Nano Alloys Electroless Depositions
1st Edition
Technology, Composition, Structure and Theory
Description
Amorphous and Nano Alloys Electroless Depositions: Technology, Theory, Structure and Property describes the whole development and the most important subjects (technology, theory, structure and property) up to date of electroless plating (EP). The author concentrates on the fundamental scientific and academic problems (principle, mechanism and theory) in EP today.
Based on the history of EP, this valuable reference describes lots of new EP processes, including electroless Fe based alloy system deposits, formation and theoretical description of electroless alloys, microscopic theory of electroless plating deposits, microscopic structures and surface morphology of electroless deposits, and weldability property of electroless deposits.
Key Features
- Focus on the fundamental scientific and academic problems (principles, mechanisms and theory) in electroless plating
- The book gives a very good overview of the research and development in this field and each chapter is fully referenced
- Detailed analysis and review of the current data, logically structured for ease of use
Readership
Undergraduate and graduate students, teachers and professors, researchers and specialists in chemical, chemical engineering, materials, mechanical engineering. Technicians, engineers and managers in the surface finishing industry and other industries using electroless coatings.
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- Part I: History of Electroless Plating
- Chapter 1: History–From the Discovery of Electroless Plating to the Present
- Abstract
- 1.1. Discovery of electroless plating
- 1.2. Early stage of development (1940s–1959)
- 1.3. Slow growth of period (1960–1979)
- 1.4. Rapid development of period (1980–1999)
- 1.5. In-depth development and nanoelectroless plating stage (2000–present)
- 1.6. Summary and prospect
- Part II: Technology of Electroless Plating – Plating Bath, Critical Parameters, Deposition Rate, and Stability of Plating Bath
- Introduction
- Chapter 2: Electroless Plating Baths of Metals, Binary Alloys, and Multicomponent Alloys
- Abstract
- 2.1. General consideration for electroless plating bath solution
- 2.2. Plating bath of electroless pure nickel and nickel-based binary alloys
- 2.3. Cobalt-based binary alloys
- 2.4. Cu and copper-based binary alloys
- 2.5. Au
- 2.6. Ag
- 2.7. Pd and palladium-based binary alloys
- 2.8. Pt and platinum-based binary alloys
- 2.9. Ru, Rh, Os, and Cr–P binary alloys
- 2.10. Group B metals (Zn, Cd, In, Sn, Pb, As, Sb, and Bi) and a few binary alloys of these metals
- 2.11. Electroless plating of ternary alloys
- 2.12. Electroless plating of quaternary alloys
- 2.13. Electroless plating quinary and multialloys
- 2.14. Summary
- Chapter 3: Electroless Composite Plating
- Abstract
- 3.1. General considerations about ECP
- 3.2. Bath solutions of ECP
- 3.3. Summary
- Chapter 4: Nano Electroless Plating
- Abstract
- 4.1. Bulk nano EP materials
- 4.2. 2D nano EP materials
- 4.3. Linear (1D) nano EP materials
- 4.4. Zero-dimensional nano EP materials
- 4.5. Summary
- Chapter 5: Electroless Plating Fe-Based Alloys
- Abstract
- 5.1. Why electroless plating Fe–B alloys?
- 5.2. Discovery of EP Fe–B alloys
- 5.3. EP binary Fe–B alloys
- 5.4. EP Fe–B-based multicomponent alloys
- 5.5. EP Fe–P alloys
- 5.6. EP Fe–P-based ternary-component alloys
- 5.7. Summary
- Chapter 6: Impact Parameters and Deposition Rate
- Abstract
- 6.1. Effects of plating bath components on deposition rate
- 6.2. Effects of operating conditions
- 6.3. Effects of other technological parameters
- 6.4. Summary
- Chapter 7: Green Electroless Plating
- Abstract
- 7.1. What is green electroless plating?
- 7.2. Green electroless plating of EN
- 7.3. Green electroless plating on Cu
- 7.4. Green electroless plating Ag
- 7.5. Green electroless plating Au
- 7.6. Summary
- Introduction
- Part III: Composition, Microscopic Structure, and Surface Morphology of Electroless Deposits
- Introduction
- Chapter 8: Composition and Microstructure
- Abstract
- 8.1. Composition and microstructures of EP alloy deposits
- 8.2. Composition and microstructures of EP ternary and multicomponent alloy deposits
- 8.3. Crystallization of EP amorphous alloys
- 8.4. Summary
- Chapter 9: Surface Morphologies
- Abstract
- 9.1. Skeleton understanding of surface morphologies of the EP alloy coatings
- 9.2. The effect of alloying elements on SEM
- 9.3. Surface morphology of ECP alloy deposits
- 9.4. Effects of various parameters on SEM
- 9.5. Summary
- Introduction
- Part IV: Kinetics, Mechanism, and Theory of Electroless Plating
- Introduction
- Chapter 10: Mechanism of Electroless Plating
- Abstract
- 10.1. The existing reaction mechanism of EP deposits
- 10.2. Shortcomings and deficiencies of existing reaction mechanisms of EP deposits
- 10.3. Kinetics and recent progress
- 10.4. Summary
- Chapter 11: Formation Theory and Formation Range of Electroless Amorphous Alloys
- Abstract
- 11.1. General description of formation of electroless amorphous alloys
- 11.2. Formation theory of electroless amorphous alloys
- 11.3. Formation range of electroless amorphous alloys: experimental facts and theoretical calculations
- 11.4. Summary
- Chapter 12: Microscopic Theory of Electroless Plating
- Abstract
- 12.1. Why use the microscopic ab initio theory to investigate the EP process?
- 12.2. Ab initio computational methods
- 12.3. Theoretical results obtained by ab initio methods
- 12.4. Summary and prospective
- Introduction
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 772
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 4th December 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128027066
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128026854
About the Author
Bangwei Zhang
Dr. Zhang Bangwei has been teaching and conducting research in the field of materials physics for more than fifty years. His research work in nanomaterials and amorphous materials, electroless alloy deposits, thermodynamics of alloys, and EAM theory and its applications has been highly cited and recognized in the national and international scientific community. He has twice received the Fellowship of The Max-Planck Society and worked in the Max-Planck Institut für Plasmaphysik (IPP); He has worked as a senior scientist in the Dept. of Materials Science at the University of Virginia and is a past member of The American Physical Society and the TMS (The Minerals, Metals and Materials Society). He and his group have studied nanomaterials for more than twenty years, focusing on the various methods for synthesizing nanomaterials. He has published more than 200 research papers, including more than 100 in international English-language academic journals. He has published three professional books and four handbooks in Chinese, including Embedded-atom Method Theory and its Application in Materials Science, and Practical Manual of Non-metallic Materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, College of Physics, Hunan University, Changsha, China