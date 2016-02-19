Amnesty International
Traces the history of Amnesty International from its beginnings in 1961, describing the difficulties and disappointments, how the organization works, and its special campaigns. Includes case studies focusing on the Soviet Union, China, Africa, Brazil and South America and first hand information on current activities in Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua. The book is illustrated by photographs from Amnesty's archives
(partial) Amnesty today and yesterday
The Amnesty machinery at work
Four special efforts: against the death penalty, against torture, to save the children, against the arms trade
Central America: Amnesty's front burner
Guatemala: 'no political prisoners'
El Salvador: in the eye of the revolution
Nicaragua: overthrow of a tyrant
West Germany: the Baader-Meinhof Gang
China: Amnesty raises the curtain
The Central African Republic: affair of the dead children
Brazil: sixteen years of torture
Tanzania: the liberal dilemma
The USSR: Stalin's legacy
'Against oblivion': Amnesty's future
- English
- © Pergamon 1981
- 1st September 1981
- Pergamon
- 9781483286013
J. Power
