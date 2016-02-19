Amnesty International - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080289021, 9781483286013

Amnesty International

1st Edition

The Human Rights Story

Authors: J. Power
eBook ISBN: 9781483286013
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st September 1981
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
16.99
31.95
27.16
24.95
21.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Traces the history of Amnesty International from its beginnings in 1961, describing the difficulties and disappointments, how the organization works, and its special campaigns. Includes case studies focusing on the Soviet Union, China, Africa, Brazil and South America and first hand information on current activities in Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua. The book is illustrated by photographs from Amnesty's archives

Table of Contents

(partial) Amnesty today and yesterday

The Amnesty machinery at work

Four special efforts: against the death penalty, against torture, to save the children, against the arms trade

Central America: Amnesty's front burner

Guatemala: 'no political prisoners'

El Salvador: in the eye of the revolution

Nicaragua: overthrow of a tyrant

West Germany: the Baader-Meinhof Gang

China: Amnesty raises the curtain

The Central African Republic: affair of the dead children

Brazil: sixteen years of torture

Tanzania: the liberal dilemma

The USSR: Stalin's legacy

'Against oblivion': Amnesty's future

Appendix: list of Amnesty sections

Picture credits

Index

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483286013

About the Author

J. Power

Reviews

@qu:This is a well-researched, well-written, well-illustrated and thoroughly commendable book. @source:The Tablet

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.