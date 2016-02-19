Amnesia: Clinical, Psychological and Medicolegal Aspects, 2nd Edition explores the clinical, psychological, and medicolegal aspects of amnesia. Experimental studies of the organic amnesic syndrome are presented and memory disorders associated with electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) are described. The role of amnesia in cerebral disease, the neuropathology of amnesic states, and psychogenic memory loss are also considered. This book is comprised of 11 chapters and begins with a discussion on experimental studies of the organic amnesic syndrome, along with certain associated studies of normal memory. The reader is then introduced to the link between amnesia and cerebral pathology; transient global amnesia and its clinical manifestations; the amnesic syndrome and its relation to Korsakoff syndrome; traumatic amnesia; amnesias of temporal lobe origin; and memory disorders following ECT. A neuropathological examination of the human brain in cases of amnesia is presented, and examples of the psychopathology of memory are provided. The final chapter analyzes amnesia from a medicolegal point of view.

This monograph will be of interest to clinicians, neurologists, psychiatrists, psychopathologists, psychologists, and medicolegal practitioners.