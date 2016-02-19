Aminopyridines and Similarly Acting Drugs: Effects on Nerves, Muscles and Synapses

Table of Contents



List of Participants

Scientific Sessions

Historical review

Aminopyridines and Ionic Currents in Excitable Memebranes

General review on potassium currents in exitable membranes of nerve and muscle

Effects of Aminopyridines on Potassium currents of the Nodal Membrane

Properties and Physiological Roles of K+ Currents in Frog Myelinated Nerve Fibres as Revealed by 4-aminopyridine

Effects of Aminopyridines on Ionic Currents and Ionic Channel Noise in Unrnyelinated Axons

3- and 4-Aminopyridine in Synaptic Transmission at the Squid Giant Synapse

Discussion

Aminopyridines and Synaptic Transmission

Lectures

General Principles of Synaptic Transmission

Effects of Aminopyridines on Neuromuscular Transmission

Effects of 4-Aminopyridine on Transmission in Excitatory and Inhibitory synapses in the spinal cord

The Influence of 4-Aminopyridine on Parasympathetic Transmission

Discussion

Aminopyridines and the Release of Chemical Transmitters: Contrast with Apamin

Lectures

Structure-Activity Relationships Amongst Aminopyridines

Aminopyridine as a tool to Investigate the Mechanism of Acetylcholine Release at the Nerve Electroplaque Junction

Intramembrane Particles Changes: A Constant Feature of the Release Mechanism

Effect of Aminopyridine and Related Drugs on Catecholamine Release

Some Differences in the Blockade of Potassium Permeabilities by Apamin and the Aminopyridines

Discussion

Miscellaneous Actions of Aminopyridines and Related Compounds: Poster Communications

The action of Morphine Dependence on the Convulsive Effect of 4-Aminopyridine and Other Drugs

Antagonism to Dopaminergic Stereotypy, and Convulsant and Hypertensive Effects by 2-Amino-4-Methylpyridine

4-Aminopyridine (4AP) Enhances Acetylcholine Output from the Rat Cerebral Cortex in Vivo

4-Aminopyridine as a Tool to Elucidate Different Actions of Botulinum A and Tetanus Toxin at the Mouse Neuromuscular Junction

Antagonism of the Myoneural Activity of Antibiotics, Local Anesthetics and General Anesthetics by 4-APYR

Increased Tetanic Fade Produced by 3,4-Diaminopyridine in the Presence of Neuromuscular Blocking Agents

Effect of 4-Aminopyridine on the Electrical Activity of the Hippocampus and the Cerebellum

Cardiac Effects of 4-Minoquinoline on Mammalian and Amphibian Isolated Preparations. An Electrophysiological study

Facilitatory Effects of Aminopyridines on Synaptic Transmission in the Sixth Abdominal Ganglion of the Cockroach

The Effect of 3-, 4-AP and 3,4-DAP on the Evoked Activity of the Pyramidal Cell Layer (CA 1,2) of the Hippocampus. An in Vitro Study

Fast and Slow Automatic Activity of Squid Giant Axons Induced by 4-Aminopyridine

The Ability of 4-AP and 3,4-DAP to Cross the Blood-Brain Barrier can Account for their Difference in Tonicity

Action of 4AP and TEA on Presynaptic Currents in Mammalian Motor Endings

Protein Synthesis in Brain Subcellular Fractions. Effect of 4-Aminopyridine

Effects of 4-Hydroxypyridine on Transmitter Release at the Neuromuscular Junction

4-Aminopyridine Analogs of Novel Chemical Structure

Excitatory Action of Imidazole on Evoked Transmitter Release from the Phrenic Nerve and on Potassium-Stimulated 45Ca Uptake by Synaptosomes in the Rat

Aminopyridine Effects on Molecular Models in Myopathic States

Effects of Pyridine on the Frog Rectus Abdominis Muscle

4-Aminopyridine and Presynaptic Modulation of Transmitter Release in Aplysia

Naloxone, 4-Aminopyridine and Physostigmine as Antagonists of Morphine in Rabbits

Anti-Curare Action of 4-Aminopyridine and 4-Aminopyridine-Like Substances

4-Aminopyridine Reversal of Morphine Analgesia

4-Aminopyridine as Antagonist of the Cardiovascular and Neuromuscular Depressant Effects of Kanamycin in Rats

Further Actions of Aminopyridines on Muscle and Nerve: Short Communications

Effects of 4-Aminopyridine on Mammalian Peripheral and Central Neurones

Interactions of Aminopyridines and Related Compounds with Ionic Channels in the Isolated Cockroach Axon

4-aminopyridine-Induced Alteration in the Receptive Field of Cuneate and Gracile Neurones

Effect of 4-Aminopyridine on the Desensitisation of the Rat Diaphragm Caused by Carbachol

The Effects of 4-Aminopyridine on Neuromuscular Block Produced by Succinyldicholine

Chemical Modulators: Their Molecular Characteristics and Kinetics of Actions

Discussion

Aminopyridines and Skeletal, Smooth and Cardiac Muscle

Lectures

Effects of 4-Aminopyridine on Contractile Properties of Skeletal Muscle

Effects of 4-Aminopyridine on Cardiac Muscle

Oral communications

Effects of 4-Aminopyridine on Isometric Force - [Ca++] - Relations in Mammalian Slow and Fast Twitch Skinned Muscle Fibres

4-Aminopyridine and Outward Membrane Currents in Rat Uterine Smooth Muscle at Various Stages of Pregnancy

Effects of 4-Aminopyridine on Membrane Currents in the Pace-Maker Voltage Range of Sheep Cardiac Purkinje Fibres

Is the Cardiotonic Effect of Aminopyridines and Aminopyrimidines in Vitro a Consequence of Increased Extracellular pH?

Discussion

Clinical Applications of Aminopyridines

Lectures

Therapeutic Applications of Aminopyridines in Diseases of Neuromuscular Transmission

Use of 4-Aminopyridine in Human Botulism

Therapeutic Applications of 4-Aminopyridine in Anaesthesia

Oral communications

Effects of 3,4-Diaminopyridine in Cynomolgus Monkeys Poisoned with Type A Botulinum Toxin

Discussion

Further Miscellaneous Actions of Aminopyridines and Related Compounds: Short Communications

Oral communications

Potassium Channel Block by S-Methylthiouronium, a Pharmacological Analogue of 4-Aminopyridine

Differences in Actions of 4-Aminopyridine and 4-Methyl-2-Aminopyridine

Effects of Aminopyridines in Avian Muscular Dystrophy

Comparison of the Actions of Dendrotoxin, a Facilitatory Neurotoxin, and 3,4-Diaminopyridine on Neuromuscular Transmission

Effects of Aminopyridines on Parasympathetic Neuroeffector Transmission in the Heart

Effects of 4-Aminopyridine on Endocrine Cells

An Electroencephalographic Study of 4-Aminopyridine in Conscious Volunteers

Discussion

Conclusions

Index