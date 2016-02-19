Aminopyridines and Similarly Acting Drugs: Effects on Nerves, Muscles and Synapses
1st Edition
Proceedings of a IUPHAR Satellite Symposium in Conjunction with the 8th International Congress of Pharmacology, Paris, France, July 27-29, 1981
Description
Aminopyridines and Similarly Acting Drugs: Effects on Nerves, Muscles and Synapses presents the proceedings of a IUPHAR Satellite Symposium in conjunction with the eighth International Congress of Pharmacology held in Paris, France on July 27-29, 1981. The book contains papers on the effects of aminopyridines on ionic currents in excitable membranes; the effects of aminopyridines on synaptic transmission; and the effects of aminopyridines on the release of chemical transmitters. The text also presents papers on some differences in the blockade of potassium permeabilities by apamin and the aminopyridines; the miscellaneous actions of aminopyridines and related compounds; and the effects of aminopyridines on the skeletal, smooth and cardiac muscle. The clinical applications of aminopyridines and further miscellaneous actions of aminopyridines and related compounds are also considered.
Table of Contents
List of Participants
Scientific Sessions
Historical review
Aminopyridines and Ionic Currents in Excitable Memebranes
General review on potassium currents in exitable membranes of nerve and muscle
Effects of Aminopyridines on Potassium currents of the Nodal Membrane
Properties and Physiological Roles of K+ Currents in Frog Myelinated Nerve Fibres as Revealed by 4-aminopyridine
Effects of Aminopyridines on Ionic Currents and Ionic Channel Noise in Unrnyelinated Axons
3- and 4-Aminopyridine in Synaptic Transmission at the Squid Giant Synapse
Discussion
Aminopyridines and Synaptic Transmission
Lectures
General Principles of Synaptic Transmission
Effects of Aminopyridines on Neuromuscular Transmission
Effects of 4-Aminopyridine on Transmission in Excitatory and Inhibitory synapses in the spinal cord
The Influence of 4-Aminopyridine on Parasympathetic Transmission
Discussion
Aminopyridines and the Release of Chemical Transmitters: Contrast with Apamin
Lectures
Structure-Activity Relationships Amongst Aminopyridines
Aminopyridine as a tool to Investigate the Mechanism of Acetylcholine Release at the Nerve Electroplaque Junction
Intramembrane Particles Changes: A Constant Feature of the Release Mechanism
Effect of Aminopyridine and Related Drugs on Catecholamine Release
Some Differences in the Blockade of Potassium Permeabilities by Apamin and the Aminopyridines
Discussion
Miscellaneous Actions of Aminopyridines and Related Compounds: Poster Communications
The action of Morphine Dependence on the Convulsive Effect of 4-Aminopyridine and Other Drugs
Antagonism to Dopaminergic Stereotypy, and Convulsant and Hypertensive Effects by 2-Amino-4-Methylpyridine
4-Aminopyridine (4AP) Enhances Acetylcholine Output from the Rat Cerebral Cortex in Vivo
4-Aminopyridine as a Tool to Elucidate Different Actions of Botulinum A and Tetanus Toxin at the Mouse Neuromuscular Junction
Antagonism of the Myoneural Activity of Antibiotics, Local Anesthetics and General Anesthetics by 4-APYR
Increased Tetanic Fade Produced by 3,4-Diaminopyridine in the Presence of Neuromuscular Blocking Agents
Effect of 4-Aminopyridine on the Electrical Activity of the Hippocampus and the Cerebellum
Cardiac Effects of 4-Minoquinoline on Mammalian and Amphibian Isolated Preparations. An Electrophysiological study
Facilitatory Effects of Aminopyridines on Synaptic Transmission in the Sixth Abdominal Ganglion of the Cockroach
The Effect of 3-, 4-AP and 3,4-DAP on the Evoked Activity of the Pyramidal Cell Layer (CA 1,2) of the Hippocampus. An in Vitro Study
Fast and Slow Automatic Activity of Squid Giant Axons Induced by 4-Aminopyridine
The Ability of 4-AP and 3,4-DAP to Cross the Blood-Brain Barrier can Account for their Difference in Tonicity
Action of 4AP and TEA on Presynaptic Currents in Mammalian Motor Endings
Protein Synthesis in Brain Subcellular Fractions. Effect of 4-Aminopyridine
Effects of 4-Hydroxypyridine on Transmitter Release at the Neuromuscular Junction
4-Aminopyridine Analogs of Novel Chemical Structure
Excitatory Action of Imidazole on Evoked Transmitter Release from the Phrenic Nerve and on Potassium-Stimulated 45Ca Uptake by Synaptosomes in the Rat
Aminopyridine Effects on Molecular Models in Myopathic States
Effects of Pyridine on the Frog Rectus Abdominis Muscle
4-Aminopyridine and Presynaptic Modulation of Transmitter Release in Aplysia
Naloxone, 4-Aminopyridine and Physostigmine as Antagonists of Morphine in Rabbits
Anti-Curare Action of 4-Aminopyridine and 4-Aminopyridine-Like Substances
4-Aminopyridine Reversal of Morphine Analgesia
4-Aminopyridine as Antagonist of the Cardiovascular and Neuromuscular Depressant Effects of Kanamycin in Rats
Further Actions of Aminopyridines on Muscle and Nerve: Short Communications
Effects of 4-Aminopyridine on Mammalian Peripheral and Central Neurones
Interactions of Aminopyridines and Related Compounds with Ionic Channels in the Isolated Cockroach Axon
4-aminopyridine-Induced Alteration in the Receptive Field of Cuneate and Gracile Neurones
Effect of 4-Aminopyridine on the Desensitisation of the Rat Diaphragm Caused by Carbachol
The Effects of 4-Aminopyridine on Neuromuscular Block Produced by Succinyldicholine
Chemical Modulators: Their Molecular Characteristics and Kinetics of Actions
Discussion
Aminopyridines and Skeletal, Smooth and Cardiac Muscle
Lectures
Effects of 4-Aminopyridine on Contractile Properties of Skeletal Muscle
Effects of 4-Aminopyridine on Cardiac Muscle
Oral communications
Effects of 4-Aminopyridine on Isometric Force - [Ca++] - Relations in Mammalian Slow and Fast Twitch Skinned Muscle Fibres
4-Aminopyridine and Outward Membrane Currents in Rat Uterine Smooth Muscle at Various Stages of Pregnancy
Effects of 4-Aminopyridine on Membrane Currents in the Pace-Maker Voltage Range of Sheep Cardiac Purkinje Fibres
Is the Cardiotonic Effect of Aminopyridines and Aminopyrimidines in Vitro a Consequence of Increased Extracellular pH?
Discussion
Clinical Applications of Aminopyridines
Lectures
Therapeutic Applications of Aminopyridines in Diseases of Neuromuscular Transmission
Use of 4-Aminopyridine in Human Botulism
Therapeutic Applications of 4-Aminopyridine in Anaesthesia
Oral communications
Effects of 3,4-Diaminopyridine in Cynomolgus Monkeys Poisoned with Type A Botulinum Toxin
Discussion
Further Miscellaneous Actions of Aminopyridines and Related Compounds: Short Communications
Oral communications
Potassium Channel Block by S-Methylthiouronium, a Pharmacological Analogue of 4-Aminopyridine
Differences in Actions of 4-Aminopyridine and 4-Methyl-2-Aminopyridine
Effects of Aminopyridines in Avian Muscular Dystrophy
Comparison of the Actions of Dendrotoxin, a Facilitatory Neurotoxin, and 3,4-Diaminopyridine on Neuromuscular Transmission
Effects of Aminopyridines on Parasympathetic Neuroeffector Transmission in the Heart
Effects of 4-Aminopyridine on Endocrine Cells
An Electroencephalographic Study of 4-Aminopyridine in Conscious Volunteers
Discussion
Conclusions
Index
