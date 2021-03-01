Aminoff's Neurology and General Medicine
6th Edition
Description
Aminoff’s Neurology and General Medicine is the standard and classic reference providing comprehensive coverage of the relationship between neurologic practice and general medicine. As neurologists are asked to consult on general medical conditions, this reference provides an authoritative tool linking general medical conditions to specific neurologic issues and disorders. This is also a valuable tool for the general practitioner seeking to understand the neurologic aspects of their medical practice.
Completely revised with new chapters covering neurologic complications of immunotherapies, headache and general medical disorders, back and neck pain in general medical disorders, swallowing and speech disorders, and neurological changes in the elderly, this new edition will again be the go-to reference for both neurologists and general practitioners.
Key Features
- The standard authoritative reference detailing the relationship between neurology and general medicine
- 100% revised and updated with several new chapters including Neurologic Complications of Immunotherapies, Headache and General Medical Disorders, and Neurological Changes in the Elderly
- Well illustrated, with most illustrations in full color
Readership
Clinical neurologists and general medical practitioners
Table of Contents
Section I: Respiratory and Cardiovascular Disorders
1. Breathing and the Nervous System
2. Neurologic Complications of Aortic Disease and Surgery
3. Neurologic Complications of Cardiac Surgery
4. Neurologic Complications of Congenital Heart Disease and Cardiac Surgery in Children
5. Neurologic Manifestations of Acquired Cardiac Disease, Arrhythmias, and Interventional Cardiology
6. Neurologic Manifestations of Infective Endocarditis
7. Neurologic Complications of Hypertension
8. Postural Hypotension and Syncope
9. Neurologic Complications of Cardiac Arrest
10. Cardiac Manifestations of Acute Neurologic Lesions
11. Stroke as a Complication of General Medical Disorders
Section II: Gastrointestinal Tract and Related Disorders
12. Hepatic and Pancreatic Encephalopathy
13. Other Neurologic Disorders Associated with Gastrointestinal Disease
14. Disturbances of Gastrointestinal Motility and the Nervous System
15. Neurologic Manifestations of Nutritional Disorders
16. Neurologic Dysfunction and Kidney Disease
17. Neurologic Complications of Electrolyte Disturbances
Section IV: Endocrine Disorders
18. Thyroid Disease and the Nervous System
19. Diabetes and the Nervous System
20. Sex Hormone, Pituitary, Parathyroid, and Adrenal Disorders and the Nervous System
Section V: Cutaneous Disorders
21. The Skin and Neurologic Disease
Section VI: Bone and Joint Disease
22. Neurologic Disorders Associated with Bone and Joint Disease
Section VII: Ears, Eyes, and Related Systems
23. Otoneurologic Manifestations of Otologic and Systemic Disease
24. Neuro-ophthalmology in Medicine
Section VIII: Hematologic and Neoplastic Disease
25. Neurologic Manifestations of Hematologic Disorders
26. Metastatic Disease and the Nervous System
27. Paraneoplastic Syndromes Involving the Nervous System
Section IX: Genitourinary System and Pregnancy
29. Lower Urinary Tract Dysfunction and the Nervous System
30. Sexual Dysfunction in Patients with Neurologic Disorders
31. Pregnancy and Disorders of the Nervous System
Section X: Toxic, Environmental, and Traumatic Disorders
32. Drug-Induced Disorders of the Nervous System
33. Alcohol and the Nervous System
34. Neurologic Complications of Recreational Drugs
35. Neurotoxin Exposure in the Workplace
37. Abnormalities of Thermal Regulation and the Nervous System
38. Postconcussion Syndrome
Section XI: Infectious, Inflammatory, and Immunologic Disorders
39. Acute Bacterial Infections of the Central Nervous System
40. Spirochetal Infections of the Nervous System
41. Tuberculosis of the Central Nervous System
42. Neurologic Complications of Leprosy
43. Nervous System Complications of Systemic Viral Infections
44. HIV and other Retroviral Infections of the Nervous System
45. Neurologic Complications of Organ Transplantation and Immunosuppressive Agents
46. Fungal Infections of the Central Nervous System
47. Parasitic Infections of the Central Nervous System
48. Neurologic Complications of Vaccination
49. Sarcoidosis of the Nervous System
50. Connective Tissue Diseases, Vasculitis, and the Nervous System
Section XII: Sleep and Its Disorders
51. Neurologic Aspects of Sleep Medicine
Section XIII: Psychogenic Disorders
52. Functional Neurologic Symptom Disorders
Section XIV: Imaging and Perioperative Care
53. Neurologic Complications of Imaging Procedures
54. Preoperative and Postoperative Care of Patients with Neurologic Disorders
55. Neurologic Disorders and Anesthesia
Section XV: Critical Illness and General Medical Disorders
56. Neurologic Complications in Critically Ill Patients
57. Seizures and General Medical Disorders
58. Movement Disorders Associated with General Medical Diseases
59. Neuromuscular Complications of General Medical Disorders
60. Disorders of Consciousness in Systemic Diseases
61. Dementia and Systemic Disease
Section XVI: Palliative Care
62. Care at the End of Life
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128193068
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128193075
About the Editors
Michael Aminoff
Dr. Michael Aminoff was born and educated in England, graduating from University College London in 1962 and as a physician from University College Hospital Medical School in 1965. He subsequently trained in neurology and neurophysiology at The National Hospital (Queen Square) in London, and in 1974 moved to UCSF where he has been Professor of Neurology since 1982. He was Director of the Clinical Neurophysiology Laboratories at UCSF until 2004, when he became Executive Vice Chair of the department of neurology, and also directs the Parkinson’s Disease Clinic and Research Center, a National Parkinson Foundation Center of Excellence.
He is the author of more than 230 published medical or scientific articles, as well as the author or editor of some 29 books. His published scientific contributions led to the award of a Doctorate in Science, an advanced doctorate in the Faculty of Science, by the University of London in 2000. He is the one of the two editors-in-chief of the four-volume Encyclopedia of the Neurological Sciences (2nd Edition, Academic Press, 2014), and one of the series editors of the multi-volume Handbook of Clinical Neurology (Elsevier). He was Editor-in Chief of the journal Muscle & Nerve from 1998 to 2007 and serves on numerous other editorial boards. He was a director of the American Board of Psychiatry & Neurology for 8 years, and chair of the board in 2011.
Dr. Aminoff has received numerous prizes including the Lifetime Achievement Award of the American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine in 2006 and the A.B. Baker Award of the American Academy of Neurology for life-time achievements and contributions to medical education in 2007. In 2010, he was awarded the title of “Distinguished Professor” at the University of California, San Francisco.
He is married and has three children, one a pediatric rheumatologist, another a federal defense attorney, and the third an assistant district attorney.
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor, Department of Neurology, University of California, San Francisco, CA, USA
S.Andrew Josephson
Dr. S. Andrew Josephson is a neurologist who specializes in neurovascular and other neurologic disorders. At UCSF, he cares for general neurology and stroke patients in the hospital as well as in clinic. He is the Director and Founder of the UCSF Neurohospitalist Program and Fellowship, and Medical Director of Inpatient Neurology. He holds the Carmen Castro Franceschi and Gladyne K. Mitchell Neurohospitalist Distinguished Professorship.
After graduating from Stanford University, Dr. Josephson earned his medical degree at Washington University in St. Louis. He completed an internship in internal medicine and a residency in neurology at UCSF, where he was chief resident. He also completed fellowships in neurovascular neurology (stroke) and behavioral neurology at UCSF. He is an associate professor of neurology and Vice-Chairman of the Department of Neurology.
Dr. Josephson's research interests include improving models of inpatient neurologic care, quality and safety in hospitalized patients, neurologic education, delirium, and the contribution of stroke to dementia.
Dr. Josephson has won numerous teaching awards from medical students and residents including being selected to present the keynote speech for the School of Medicine Commencement; the Henry J. Kaiser Award for Excellence in Teaching; the Academic Senate Distinction in Teaching Award, and the Robert Layzer Golden Toe Award for resident teaching.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Neurology, University of California, San Francisco, CA, USA
