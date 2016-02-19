Amino Acids, Proteins and Cancer Biochemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483231242, 9781483270531

Amino Acids, Proteins and Cancer Biochemistry

1st Edition

Authors: Jesse P. Greenstein
Editors: John Edsall
eBook ISBN: 9781483270531
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1960
Page Count: 254
Description

Amino Acids, Proteins, and Cancer Biochemistry focuses on the contributions of Jesse P. Greenstein to biological chemistry, including kinetics, protein mixtures, metabolism, tumors, and biosynthesis.

The selection first offers information on quantitative nutritional and in vivo metabolic studies with water-soluble, chemically defined diets and internal hydrogen bonding in ribonuclease. Discussions focus on the effects of deuterium on transition temperature, kinetics of deuterium-hydrogen exchange, applications of chemically denned diets, formulation of water-soluble, chemically defined diets, and large-scale preparation of optically pure amino acids. The manuscript then examines the chromatographic evaluation of protein mixtures and observations on the activation of amino acids and biosynthesis of peptide bonds, including synthesis of phenylacetylglutamine and benzoylglycine, studies on amino acyl adenylates, and synthesis of glutamine.

The publication ponders on free amino acids and related substances in normal and neoplastic tissues; nucleic acids of normal tissues and tumors; and carbohydrate metabolism in ascites tumor and HeLa cells. Topics include carbohydrate metabolism of ascites tumor cells, comparative biochemistry of glycolysis, DNA and the genetic concept of cancer, and constancy of free amino acid patterns of tissues.

The selection is a valuable source of data for biochemists and researchers interested in amino acids, proteins, and cancer biochemistry.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Jesse Philip Greenstein, 1902-1959

Quantitative Nutritional and In Vivo Metabolic Studies with Water-Soluble, Chemically Defined Diets

Internal Hydrogen Bonding in Ribonuclease

Considerations of the Structure and Function of Carboxypeptidase A

Chromatographic Evaluation of Protein Mixtures

Observations on the Activation of Amino Acids and the Biosynthesis of Peptide Bonds

Enzyme Activities and Tumor Progression

Free Amino Acids and Related Substances in Normal and Neoplastic Tissues

The Nucleic Acids of Normal Tissues and Tumors

Carbohydrate Metabolism in Ascites Tumor and HeLa Cells

A Digital Computer Representation of Chemical and Spectroscopic Studies on Chemical Control of Ascites Tumor Cell Metabolism

Bibliography of the Published Work of Jesse P. Greenstein

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
254
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1960
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483270531

About the Author

Jesse P. Greenstein

Affiliations and Expertise

National Cancer Institute, US. Public HealthService, Bethesdu, Maryland

About the Editor

John Edsall

Affiliations and Expertise

Biological Laboratories Harvard University Cambridge, Massachusetts

