Aminergic and Peptidergic Receptors

1st Edition

Satellite Symposium of the 3rd Congress of the Hungarian Pharmacological Society, Szeged, Hungary, 1979

Editors: E. S. Vizi Mária Wollemann
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 222
Advances in Pharmacological Research and Practice, Volume VII: Aminergic and Peptidergic Receptors focuses on how neurotransmitters, drugs, and hormones affect the plasma membrane. Composed of 14 chapters, the book outlines the manner by which presynaptic receptors involved in chemical neurotransmission function. The text then presents various laboratory experiments done to animals to determine how these receptors affect the plasma membrane of these subjects. One of the internal body parts examined is the heart. The variation in sensitivity of opiate receptors is also discussed, focusing on the effect of opioid peptides and morphine on the nigrostriatal axon terminals. The book also discusses the biochemical and pharmacological assets of opiate receptors among mollusks; the upshot of peptides upon biogenic amines of the central nervous system; and how gastrin analogues affect the gastrin receptor of the stomach. This book is a great find for highly trained scholars in the field of receptor research, including biochemists, chemists, pathologists, morphologists, physiologists, and pharmacologists.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Presynaptic Receptors in Chemical Neurotransmission

Characterization with Tritiated Phenoxybenzamine of the Alpha-Adrenoreceptor from Rat Liver in Membrane-Bound and Soluble Forms

Hyper- and Hyposensitivity of ÃŸ-Receptor in Heart Muscle

Altered Function of Histamine H1- and H2-Receptors after HDI-Pretreatments

Adenylate Cyclase as a Receptor for Monoamines and a Peptide Transmitter Proctolin in the Insect Brain

Agonist and Antagonist Effect of Enkephalins

Difference in Sensitivity of Opiate Receptors in the Stratium to ÃŸ-Endorphin and Enkephalins: Evidence that Catalepsy is Related to Enhanced Acetylcholine Release from Cholinergic Interneurons

Sensitivity of Opiate Receptors in Withdrawal Syndrome

Pharmacological and Biochemical Properties of Opiate Receptors in Molluscs

Catecholamines Activate Ionic Transport in the Cells. Catecholamines do not open Ionic Channels but Activate Ionic Pump in the Membrane of Giant Neurones of Mollusc Limnaea stagnalis

Responses of Central Neurons to Neuronally Localized Peptides

Effect of Peptide Hormones on Biogenic Amines of the Central Nervous System

Role of the Hormone Receptors in Regulating the Permeability of the Blood-Brain Barrier

The Effect of Gastrin Analogues on the Gastrin Receptor of Stomach

Subject Index

No. of pages:
222
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
E. S. Vizi

Mária Wollemann

