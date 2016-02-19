Aminergic and Peptidergic Receptors
1st Edition
Satellite Symposium of the 3rd Congress of the Hungarian Pharmacological Society, Szeged, Hungary, 1979
Description
Advances in Pharmacological Research and Practice, Volume VII: Aminergic and Peptidergic Receptors focuses on how neurotransmitters, drugs, and hormones affect the plasma membrane. Composed of 14 chapters, the book outlines the manner by which presynaptic receptors involved in chemical neurotransmission function. The text then presents various laboratory experiments done to animals to determine how these receptors affect the plasma membrane of these subjects. One of the internal body parts examined is the heart. The variation in sensitivity of opiate receptors is also discussed, focusing on the effect of opioid peptides and morphine on the nigrostriatal axon terminals. The book also discusses the biochemical and pharmacological assets of opiate receptors among mollusks; the upshot of peptides upon biogenic amines of the central nervous system; and how gastrin analogues affect the gastrin receptor of the stomach. This book is a great find for highly trained scholars in the field of receptor research, including biochemists, chemists, pathologists, morphologists, physiologists, and pharmacologists.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Presynaptic Receptors in Chemical Neurotransmission
Characterization with Tritiated Phenoxybenzamine of the Alpha-Adrenoreceptor from Rat Liver in Membrane-Bound and Soluble Forms
Hyper- and Hyposensitivity of ÃŸ-Receptor in Heart Muscle
Altered Function of Histamine H1- and H2-Receptors after HDI-Pretreatments
Adenylate Cyclase as a Receptor for Monoamines and a Peptide Transmitter Proctolin in the Insect Brain
Agonist and Antagonist Effect of Enkephalins
Difference in Sensitivity of Opiate Receptors in the Stratium to ÃŸ-Endorphin and Enkephalins: Evidence that Catalepsy is Related to Enhanced Acetylcholine Release from Cholinergic Interneurons
Sensitivity of Opiate Receptors in Withdrawal Syndrome
Pharmacological and Biochemical Properties of Opiate Receptors in Molluscs
Catecholamines Activate Ionic Transport in the Cells. Catecholamines do not open Ionic Channels but Activate Ionic Pump in the Membrane of Giant Neurones of Mollusc Limnaea stagnalis
Responses of Central Neurons to Neuronally Localized Peptides
Effect of Peptide Hormones on Biogenic Amines of the Central Nervous System
Role of the Hormone Receptors in Regulating the Permeability of the Blood-Brain Barrier
The Effect of Gastrin Analogues on the Gastrin Receptor of Stomach
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 222
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483147932