American Ultraminiature Component Parts Data 1965-66 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483167336, 9781483194813

American Ultraminiature Component Parts Data 1965-66

1st Edition

Pergamon Electronics Data Series

Editors: G. W. A. Dummer J. Mackenzie Robertson
eBook ISBN: 9781483194813
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 498
Description

American Ultraminiature Component Parts Data 1965-66 provides data on a comprehensive selection of the very smallest electronic component parts available from manufacturers in the United States. This book presents the increasing trend towards the utilization of high density packaging and microelectronic techniques.

Organized into 31 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the general features of the Honeywell GG322 Solid-State Accelerometer. This text then presents the general data of the Atlas Microminiature Piston Actuator, an explosive-actuated device for producing linear motion. Other chapters consider the characteristics of micro-sized Hypercon capacitors, which are designed to meet the need for tiny capacitors in low-voltage circuits such as are used in hearing aids, ultra-miniature electronic gear, etc. This book discusses as well the features of Sprague Cera-Mite disc capacitors for use in low-voltage transistorized circuitry.

This book is a valuable resource for readers concerned with the design and engineering of high density electronic equipment.

Table of Contents


Accelerometers, Solid State

Actuators, Piston

Actuators, Dimple

Blowers, Vaneaxial, D.C

Boards, Printed Circuit, Miniature

Bobbins, Resistor

Cables, Coaxial

Capacitors, Fixed, Ceramic, Chip

Capacitors, Fixed, Ceramic, Disc

Capacitors, Fixed, Ceramic, Flat Plate

Capacitors, Fixed, Ceramic, Rectangular

Capacitors, Fixed, Ceramic, Round

Capacitors, Fixed, Ceramic, Square

Capacitors, Fixed, Ceramic, Tubular

Capacitors, Fixed, Cermet, Thin Film

Capacitors, Fixed, Mica

Capacitors, Fixed, Mica, Feed-Thru and Stand-Off

Capacitors, Fixed, Mylar, Metallized

Capacitors, Fixed, Paper, Metallized

Capacitors, Fixed, Polyester Film

Capacitors, Fixed, Tantalum, Solid, Disc

Capacitors, Fixed, Tantalum, Solid, Rectangular

Capacitors, Fixed, Tantalum, Solid, Tubular

Capacitors, Variable, Air Dielectric

Capacitors, Variable, Ceramic Dielectric

Capacitors, Variable, Glass Dielectric

Chokes, Bobbin Wound, Printed Circuit (See also 'Inductors')

Chokes, R.F., Molded (See also 'Inductors')

Choppers, Electromechanical

Choppers, Solid State

Coil Forms

Connectors

Connectors, Board-to-Board, Wire-to-Wire

Connectors, Circular, Multipole

Connectors, Coaxial

Connectors, Module Board

Connectors, Plug/Jack

Connectors, Printed Circuit, Flat Cable

Connectors, Rectangular, Multipole

Connectors, Socket, Spring (See also 'Sockets')

Connectors, Square, Multipole, Printed Circuit

Connectors, Strip

Couplings, Flexible

Filters

Fuses and Fuseholders

Gyros, Rate

Indicators, Internal Flag

Indicators, Light (See also 'Lamps')

Inductors, Fixed (See also Under 'Transformers')

Inductors, Variable

Inductors, Current Variable

Integrated Circuit Mounts, Molded

Jacks (See 'Connectors, Plug/Jack' also Under 'Terminals')

Lamps, Imbedded

Lamp Filters and Lenses

Meters, Panel, Round

Meters, Panel, Edgewise, Stacking

Micro-Components, Discrete

Miniaturized Component Range

Motors, A.C

Motors, D.C

Motors, Generator

Motors, Servo

Photocells

Photoelectronic Devices

Relays, Cylindrical, Sealed

Relays, Rectangular, Sealed

Relays, Reed (See also 'Switches, Reed')

Relays, Rotary

Resistance Thermometers, Platinum

Resistors, Fixed, Carbon, Tubular

Resistors, Fixed, Cermet, Modular

Resistors, Fixed, Cermet, Pellet

Resistors, Fixed, Metal Film, Flat

Resistors, Fixed, Metal Film, Printed Circuit

Resistors, Fixed, Metal Film, Solderable Terminations

Resistors, Fixed, Metal Film, Tubular

Resistors, Fixed, Wirewound, Printed Circuit

Resistors, Fixed, Wirewound, Rectangular

Resistors, Fixed, Wirewound, Tubular

Resistors, Variable, Cermet, Trimmer, Round

Resistors, Variable, Cermet, Trimmer, Square

Resistors, Variable, Conductive Plastic

Resistors, Variable, Metal Film, Trimmer, Round

Resistors, Variable, Wirewound, Precision

Resistors, Variable, Wirewound, Precision, Sector

Resistors, Variable, Wirewound, Trimmer, Rectangular

Resistors, Variable, Wirewound, Trimmer, Round

Resistors, Variable, Wirewound, Trimmer, Square

Sockets, Integrated Circuit

Springs, Contact

Switches, Push Button

Switches, Reed

Switches, Rotary

Switches, Slide

Switches, Snap Action

Switches, Thermal

Switches, Tubular

Switch Cores, Magnetic

Tank Circuits

Temperaure Sensors, Resistance, Platinum

Terminals

Thermal Converters, Solid State

Thermistors, Bead

Thermistors, Thin Film

Thermistors, Wafer

Toroids (See Under 'Inductors')

Transducers, Pressusre

Transformers (See also Under 'Inductors')

Transformers, Broadband

Transformers, Pulse

Tuning Forks

