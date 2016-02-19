American Ultraminiature Component Parts Data 1965-66
1st Edition
Pergamon Electronics Data Series
Description
American Ultraminiature Component Parts Data 1965-66 provides data on a comprehensive selection of the very smallest electronic component parts available from manufacturers in the United States. This book presents the increasing trend towards the utilization of high density packaging and microelectronic techniques.
Organized into 31 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the general features of the Honeywell GG322 Solid-State Accelerometer. This text then presents the general data of the Atlas Microminiature Piston Actuator, an explosive-actuated device for producing linear motion. Other chapters consider the characteristics of micro-sized Hypercon capacitors, which are designed to meet the need for tiny capacitors in low-voltage circuits such as are used in hearing aids, ultra-miniature electronic gear, etc. This book discusses as well the features of Sprague Cera-Mite disc capacitors for use in low-voltage transistorized circuitry.
This book is a valuable resource for readers concerned with the design and engineering of high density electronic equipment.
Table of Contents
Accelerometers, Solid State
Actuators, Piston
Actuators, Dimple
Blowers, Vaneaxial, D.C
Boards, Printed Circuit, Miniature
Bobbins, Resistor
Cables, Coaxial
Capacitors, Fixed, Ceramic, Chip
Capacitors, Fixed, Ceramic, Disc
Capacitors, Fixed, Ceramic, Flat Plate
Capacitors, Fixed, Ceramic, Rectangular
Capacitors, Fixed, Ceramic, Round
Capacitors, Fixed, Ceramic, Square
Capacitors, Fixed, Ceramic, Tubular
Capacitors, Fixed, Cermet, Thin Film
Capacitors, Fixed, Mica
Capacitors, Fixed, Mica, Feed-Thru and Stand-Off
Capacitors, Fixed, Mylar, Metallized
Capacitors, Fixed, Paper, Metallized
Capacitors, Fixed, Polyester Film
Capacitors, Fixed, Tantalum, Solid, Disc
Capacitors, Fixed, Tantalum, Solid, Rectangular
Capacitors, Fixed, Tantalum, Solid, Tubular
Capacitors, Variable, Air Dielectric
Capacitors, Variable, Ceramic Dielectric
Capacitors, Variable, Glass Dielectric
Chokes, Bobbin Wound, Printed Circuit (See also 'Inductors')
Chokes, R.F., Molded (See also 'Inductors')
Choppers, Electromechanical
Choppers, Solid State
Coil Forms
Connectors
Connectors, Board-to-Board, Wire-to-Wire
Connectors, Circular, Multipole
Connectors, Coaxial
Connectors, Module Board
Connectors, Plug/Jack
Connectors, Printed Circuit, Flat Cable
Connectors, Rectangular, Multipole
Connectors, Socket, Spring (See also 'Sockets')
Connectors, Square, Multipole, Printed Circuit
Connectors, Strip
Couplings, Flexible
Filters
Fuses and Fuseholders
Gyros, Rate
Indicators, Internal Flag
Indicators, Light (See also 'Lamps')
Inductors, Fixed (See also Under 'Transformers')
Inductors, Variable
Inductors, Current Variable
Integrated Circuit Mounts, Molded
Jacks (See 'Connectors, Plug/Jack' also Under 'Terminals')
Lamps, Imbedded
Lamp Filters and Lenses
Meters, Panel, Round
Meters, Panel, Edgewise, Stacking
Micro-Components, Discrete
Miniaturized Component Range
Motors, A.C
Motors, D.C
Motors, Generator
Motors, Servo
Photocells
Photoelectronic Devices
Relays, Cylindrical, Sealed
Relays, Rectangular, Sealed
Relays, Reed (See also 'Switches, Reed')
Relays, Rotary
Resistance Thermometers, Platinum
Resistors, Fixed, Carbon, Tubular
Resistors, Fixed, Cermet, Modular
Resistors, Fixed, Cermet, Pellet
Resistors, Fixed, Metal Film, Flat
Resistors, Fixed, Metal Film, Printed Circuit
Resistors, Fixed, Metal Film, Solderable Terminations
Resistors, Fixed, Metal Film, Tubular
Resistors, Fixed, Wirewound, Printed Circuit
Resistors, Fixed, Wirewound, Rectangular
Resistors, Fixed, Wirewound, Tubular
Resistors, Variable, Cermet, Trimmer, Round
Resistors, Variable, Cermet, Trimmer, Square
Resistors, Variable, Conductive Plastic
Resistors, Variable, Metal Film, Trimmer, Round
Resistors, Variable, Wirewound, Precision
Resistors, Variable, Wirewound, Precision, Sector
Resistors, Variable, Wirewound, Trimmer, Rectangular
Resistors, Variable, Wirewound, Trimmer, Round
Resistors, Variable, Wirewound, Trimmer, Square
Sockets, Integrated Circuit
Springs, Contact
Switches, Push Button
Switches, Reed
Switches, Rotary
Switches, Slide
Switches, Snap Action
Switches, Thermal
Switches, Tubular
Switch Cores, Magnetic
Tank Circuits
Temperaure Sensors, Resistance, Platinum
Terminals
Thermal Converters, Solid State
Thermistors, Bead
Thermistors, Thin Film
Thermistors, Wafer
Toroids (See Under 'Inductors')
Transducers, Pressusre
Transformers (See also Under 'Inductors')
Transformers, Broadband
Transformers, Pulse
Tuning Forks
Details
- No. of pages:
- 498
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483194813
About the Editor
G. W. A. Dummer
Affiliations and Expertise
Malvern Wells, UK