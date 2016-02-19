American Ultraminiature Component Parts Data 1965-66 provides data on a comprehensive selection of the very smallest electronic component parts available from manufacturers in the United States. This book presents the increasing trend towards the utilization of high density packaging and microelectronic techniques.

Organized into 31 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the general features of the Honeywell GG322 Solid-State Accelerometer. This text then presents the general data of the Atlas Microminiature Piston Actuator, an explosive-actuated device for producing linear motion. Other chapters consider the characteristics of micro-sized Hypercon capacitors, which are designed to meet the need for tiny capacitors in low-voltage circuits such as are used in hearing aids, ultra-miniature electronic gear, etc. This book discusses as well the features of Sprague Cera-Mite disc capacitors for use in low-voltage transistorized circuitry.

This book is a valuable resource for readers concerned with the design and engineering of high density electronic equipment.