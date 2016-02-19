American Microelectronics Data Annual 1964–65
1st Edition
Editors: G. W. A. Dummer J. Mackenzie Robertson
eBook ISBN: 9781483185491
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 960
Description
American Microelectronics Data Annual 1964-65 provides comprehensive information on different microelectronics available in the U.S.
The microelectronics covered in the text includes thin film, semiconductor, and integrated and hybrid circuit assemblies. The selection also provides an index that can be utilized for locating assemblies by the virtue of circuit function or design category. Information on the techniques essential in the practice of microelectronics is also included. The book will be of great use to student and professional electronics engineers and technicians.
Table of Contents
AEROJET-General Microwelder Mark II
AEROTRONIC Associates Model 470 Micro Logic Life/Aging System
Alpha Microelectronics Custom Facilities
AMELCO Integrated Microcircuits
Type 'Β' Buffer
Type 'C' Counter-Adapter
Type 'F' Flip-Flop
Type 'G' Three Input Gate
Type 'H' Half-Adder
Type 'S' Half-Shift Register
J11001 Four Input Gate
Gl1001 Five Input Gate
L11001 Dual Two Input Gate
M11001 Dual Three Input Gate
B12001 Three Input Buffer Amplifier
G12002/G12003 Two, Three and Four Input NAND/NOR
AUTONETICS Microelectronics
Two-dimensional Approach
Integrated Circuit Approach
Hybrid Approach
Bendix: The Bendix Semiconductor Division Approach to Monolithic Microcircuits
Program
Steps of Fabrication
Tentative Specifications for Active Slices (Amplifier and Switching)
BUNKER-RAMO Thin Film Hybrid Microcircuits
Burroughs: Thin Film Memory Planes
Introduction
Behavior of Thin Film Memory Elements
Thin Film Operating Characteristics
Product Information (Thin Film Memory Planes Bip-1000 and Bip-1001)
Applications Information (Noise-Magnetic Shielding - The Transformer-Diode Matrix - Current Drivers - The Information Driver - The Sense Amplifier)
CENTRALAB 'PEC' Packaged Electronic Circuits
Properties of 'PEC' resistors
'PEC' Packaged Transistor Amplifiers
Type YAD-006-01 Four-Stage Amplifier
Type YAD-006-02 Four-Stage Amplifier
Type YAD-006-03f6u Four-Stage Amplifier
Type YAD-009-01f6u Three-Stage Amplifier
Type YAD-013-01a6h Four-Stage Amplifier
Consolidated Reactive Metals: Semiconductor Alloy Data
CTS Cermet Microminiature Modules
Thin Film Cermet Capacitors
'Cerafer' Series of Resistor Wafers, Microelements and Modules
'Ceradot' Cermet Pellet Resistors
Fairchild: Characteristics and Applications of Micrologic Elements
Introduction
Choice of Circuit and Characteristics of DCTL Micrologic Elements
Applications of Micrologic Elements
Counters
Shift Registers
Full Adders
Code Conversion
Two's And Nine's Complementers
Re-clocking Circuit
Some Considerations on Integrated Circuit Assembly Techniques
Reliability Considerations
Conclusions
References
Fairchild Planar Epitaxial Micrologic
Type 900 BuffeR
Type 901 Counter Adapter
Type 902 Flip-flop
Type 903 Three Input Gate
Type 907 Four Input Gate
Type 914 Dual Two Input Gate
Type 904 Half Adder
Type 905 Half Shift Register
Type 906 Half Shift Register (without Inverter)
Type 915 Dual Three Input Gate
Type 916 JK Flip-flop
Assured Customer Test Program
Graphic Symbols for Logic Diagrams (MIL Standard 806-B)
Fairchild Planar Epitaxial Milliwatt Micrologic
Type 908 Adder
Type 909 Buffer
Type 910 Dual Gate
Type 911 Gate
Type 912 Half Adder
Type 913 Type D Flip-flop
Type 921 Gate Expander
Assured Customer Test Program
General Instrument: 'Multichip' Technique
General Description
Active Device Parameters
Resistors
Capacitors
Construction Layout
Design Procedure
Functional Tests
Reliability
Test
G.I. Standard Microcircuit Packages
General Instrument Digital Microcircuits
Type NC-8/PC-8 Flip-flop
Type NC-9/PC-9 Steering Gate
Type PC-13 RST Flip-flop
Type NC-10 Four Input Gate
Type PC-14 Dual Three Input Gate
Type PC-10 Six Input Gate
Type NC-11 Four Input Gate
Type PC-15 Dual Three Input Gate
Type PC-11 Six Input Gate
Type NC-12/PC-12 Buffer Amplifier
Type NC/PC-101 Video Amplifier
General Microelectronics Integral Logic Circuits
Gate Element (G)
Dual Gate Element (D)
Adder Element (A)
Exclusive or Element, Half Adder (H)
Buffer Element (B)
Expander Gate (E)
Register Element (R)
Dual Three Input Gate Element D3
High Power Dual Three Input RTL Gate
Dual Four and Eight Input Gates
Five Input Gate
GME Tentative Test Specification for Low Power Multi-Logic
GME Integral Circuit Logic Tester, Model 6756
GME Integral Circuit Production Test Facility, Model 6301
Hamilton Standard Microminiature Electronics
Module 100 (Flip-flop)
Module 101 (NAND Gate)
Module 102 (NOR Gate)
Module 200 (Flip-flop)
Module 300 (Servo Amplifier)
Honeywell Integrated Circuits
Type MHM1001/MHM1101 Darlington Amplifiers
Type MHM2001/MHM2201 Power Darlington Amplifiers
Type MHM4001 NOR/OR Gate
Type MHM4101 Double Gate
Type MHM4201 Adder
Type MHM4301 Half Adder
Type MHM4401 Buffer
Type MHM4501 Register
Type MHM3001 NAND Gate
Type MHM3101 AND/NOT Gate
Type MHM3201 Set-Reset-Preset Flip-flop
Type MHM3301 Dual-ranked System Flip-flop
Hughes Integrated Circuits
XM3001 (DM105) Dual Four Input NAND Gate
XM3002 (DM104) Eight Input NAND Gate
XM4100 (DM101) Differential Amplifier
XM4200 (DM102) Operational Amplifier
XM4300 (DM103) Preamplifier
INTELLUX Microcircuit Logic Modules
Types ST1514B and ST1524B (Schmitt Triggers)
Type MV1050 (Multivibrator)
Types GB750 and GB1050 (NOR Gate and Buffer)
Types GG750 and GG1050 (Double NOR Gates)
Types FF750 and FF1050 (Flip-flops)
IRC Hybrid Microcircuits: Advantages, Characteristics, Construction
Introduction
Advantages
Types of Microcircuits
When to Use a Hybrid Microcircuit
Design and Construction of Hybrid Microcircuits
Testing and Quality Control
Application Engineering Services
Type HL902 Three Stage Audio Amplifier
Type HD903 and HD905 NOR/NAND Gates
KEUFFEL and ESSER "Cut 'n' Strip" Film for Microcircuit Masters
KULICKE and SOFFA Component Mounting Machine, Model 146
Integrated Circuit Assembly Machine, Model 410
Steady State Multi-Component Bonder, Model 607
Duplex Dice Mounter, Model 604
Probe-Marker Head, Model 341
Mallory Pellet Circuit Assembly Techniques:
Introduction
Multiple Pellet Interconnections - X, Z, XY, XZ and XYZ Packs
Conductor Path Identification
Pellet Interconnection Methods
Effect of Soldering on Pellet Components
Oven Soldering
Fixtures for Oven Soldering
Module Environmental Protection
Module Reliability
Compatibility with Solid Circuits
Conclusion
Examples of Mallory Pellet Component Packaging 238
MANN Continuous Process Photo-mask System:
General
Economy
Security
Quality
Steps in Preparation of Masks
Type 1003 Reduction Camera
Type 992A Master Reticle Alignment Instrument
Type 1080 Photo-repeater
MELPAR Semiconductor Integrated Circuits
Type MM1001 Single NAND Gate
Type MM1003 RS Flip-flop
Type MM1004 Operational Amplifier
Motorola 'MECL1 Integrated Circuits
System Design with MECL Integrated Circuit Logic Blocks
Introduction
Logical and Electrical Characteristics of Standard MECL Units
MECL Logic Design Considerations
Bias Considerations for the MECL Series
Applications
Motorola Integrated Circuits
Type MC201 and MC202 NAND/NOR Gates
Type MC203 Diode and Gate
Type MC204 Power Gate
Type MC205 Line Driver
Type MC206 Dual NAND/NOR Gate
Type MC209 Flip-flop
Type MC301 Five Input Logic Gate
Type MC302 Flip-flop (Set-Reset)
Type MC303 Half Adder
Type MC304 Bias Driver
Type MC305 Gate Expander
Type MC306 and MC307 Three Input Logic Gates
Type MC309, MC310 and MC311 Dual Two Input Gates
Type MC1111 Diode and Gate (3-4)
Type MC1112 Diode and Gate (2-2-2)
Type MC1113 Diode and Gate (1-1-1-2)
Type MC1114 Eight Diode and Gate
Type MCI 115 Dual Inverter
Type MC1116, MC1117 and MC1118 Multi-diode Gates
Type USN MEI Diode and Gate (3-4)
Type USN ME2 Diode and Gate (2-2-2)
Type USN ME3 Diode and Gate (1-1-1-2)
Type USN ME4 Eight Diode and Gate
Type USN ME5 Dual Inverter
Type USN ME6 Nine Diode Common P Gate
Type USN ME7 Nine Diode Common N Gate
Type USN ME8 Sixteen Diode Series/Parallel Matrix
Type MCI 110 Emitter Coupled Amplifier
Tuned Amplifier Design with Motorola's MCI 110 Integrated Circuit Amplifier:
Introduction
DC Considerations
Characterization
Design of Tuned Amplifiers
Summary
References
(*MECL Type)
Type MC1514 DC Comparator
Type MC 1515 and MC 1516 High Input Impedance Amplifiers
Type MC1517 Operational Amplifier
Motorola 'Customline' Diode-Transistor Logic Integrated Circuits:
General
Circuit Availability
Reliability
Configurations and Coding
Testing of Completed Circuits
MYCALEX 'Supramica1 Flat Packages for Integrated Circuits
Optimized Devices Integrated Circuit Test System, Model 2500
PHILCO Custom Hybrid Thin-Film Circuits
Micrologic and Milliwatt Micrologic
Raytheon: Shift Registers Using Integrated NOR Gates
Raytheon 'Planex' Integrated Circuits
Type RC-103 NOR Gate
Type RC-144 dual NOR Gate
Type RC-1031 NOR Gate
Type RC-1032 NOR Gate
Type RC-1033 NOR Gate
RCA: General Information on RCA Micromodules
Typical Microelements
Micromodule Construction and Geometry
Advantages of Micromodule Construction
Examples of Construction
Environmental Tests
Basic Micromodule Laboratory Kit
RCA Micromodules for Digital Computer Applications - General Data
Type DM-1437 Monostable Multivibrator
Type DM-1538 Non-inverting Power Amplifier
Booklet Assemblies for Digital Computer Applications
RCA Developmental Type Micromodules
Type DM0013A Divider
Type DM0014A Gate
Type DM0015A IF Amplifier (4.3 Mc)
Type DM0016A IF Limiter (4.3 Me)
Type DM0017A Discriminator (4.3 Mc)
Type DM0018A Audio Amplifier
Type DM0020A RF Amplifier (49.4 Mc)
Type DM0021A Mixer (4.3 Mc)
Type DM0022A Sawtooth Generator
Type DM0023B Time Modulator
Type DM0024A Oscillator (192 Kc)
Type DM0025A Clipper
Type DM0026B Pulse Shaper
Type DM0027A Output Amplifier
Type DM0028B Pulse Generator
Type DM0030 Converter
Type DM0031 IF Amplifier (455 Kc)
Type DM0032 IF Amplifier (455 Kc)
Type DM0033 Detector
Type DM0034 Audio Amplifier
Type DM0035A Audio Amplifier
SIGNETICS Integrated Circuits - General Data
'VariFEB' Customized Integrated Circuits
Signetics Integrated Circuits
Type SE101 and SE102 NAND/NOR Gates
Type SEI05 and Gate/Diode Array
Type SEI 10 NAND/NOR Power Gate
Type SEI 15 Dual NAND/NOR, Exclusive-OR Gate
Type SE124 binary element
Type SE150 Line Driver
Type SE160 Monostable Multivibrator
Type CS700 and CS701 Dual NAND/NOR Gates
Type CS704 Binary Element
Type CS705 and CS709 Dual Diode Array/AND Gate
Solid State Electronics Series 2000 'Micromods'
Model MML12001 Logic Inverter (½ Flip-flop)
Model MMSC2002 Steering Circuit (Two Circuits)
Model MMA02003 AND/OR Gates
Model MMCA2004 Clock and Gate
Model MMA02005 AND/OR Gates (Two Circuits)
Model MMSG2006 Supplementary Gates
Model MM2007 Emitter Follower
SPRAGUE Microelectronics:
General
Semiconductor Integrated Circuits
Thin-Film Integrated Circuits
Microminiature Assemblies
Sprague Thin-Film 'Ceracircuit' Microcircuits
Type UC-1500A General-purpose Amplifier
A General Purpose Ceramic-Base Thin-Film Microcircuit Amplifier
Introduction
Circuit Description
Circuit Performance
Applications
Typical Characteristics
Construction
Conclusion
Type UC-1501A '84 DB' Amplifier
Type UC-1502A '80 DB' Phase Splitter
Type UC-1503A '60 DB' Amplifier
Type UC-1504A '58 DB' Phase Splitter
Type UC-1505A '40 DB' Amplifier
Type UC-1506A '39 DB' Phase Splitter 510
Type UC-1507A '34 DB' Amplifier
Type UC-1508A Audio Limiter
Type UC-1509A '22 DB' Pulse Distribution Amplifier and Limiter
Type UC-1510A 'Unity Gain' Pulse Distribution Amplifier and Limiter
Sylvania integrated circuits
Reliability Evaluation
Sylvania 'SUHL' Logic Circuits
Type SFF-1A and SFF-1B Set-Reset Flip-flops
Type SFF-2A and SFF-2B Set-Reset Trigger Flip-flops
Type SFF-11 Set-Reset Flip-flop
Type SFF-12 Set-Reset Trigger Flip-flop
Type SNG-4A and SNG-4B Dual NAND/NOR Gates
Type SNG-5A and SNG-5B NAND-OR Gates
Type SNG-6A and SNG-6B High Fan-in NAND/NOR Gates
Type SNG-9A NAND-OR Gate
Type SNG-10A Voter Gate
Type SNG-11 NAND-OR Gate
Type SNG-12 NAND/NOR Gate
Type SNG-14 Dual NAND/NOR Gate
Type SNG-15 NAND-OR Gate
Type SNG-16 NAND/NOR Gate
Type SNG-17 dual NAND-OR Expander
Type SNG-18 and Expander Gate
Type SNG-19 NAND-OR Gate
Type SNG-20 NAND-OR (Voter) Gate
Type SNG-21 NAND/OR Gate
Type SNG-22 NAND/NOR Gate
TEKTRONIX Digital Readout System, Type S-3101
Texas Instrument Semiconductor Networks
Texas Instruments Series 51 Semiconductor Networks (Application Report:
Introduction
Series 51 Networks and Logic Design
Equipment Design Considerations
Typical Applications
Breadboarding Techniques
Type SN510 and SN511 Reset-Set Flip-flop Counters
Type SN512 and SN513 NOR or NAND Gates
Type SN514 Dual NOR or NAND Gate
Type SN516A Triple Gate
Type SN517A Clock Driver
Type SN518A One Shot
Type SN519A Pulse Exclusive OR
Texas Instruments Series 52 Semiconductor Networks (Application Report, with Network Data Included)
Introduction
Circuit Description
Gain Setting and Phase Compensation Techniques
Equipment Design Considerations
Typical Applications
Series 53 Networks
Type SN530 J-K Flip-flop Counter
Type SN531 NAND or NOR Gate
Type SN532 and or OR Gate
Type SN533 NAND or NOR Gate
Type SN534 dual and or OR Gate
Type SN535 Clock Driver/Buffer Network
Texas Instruments Minuteman Type Semiconductor Networks
Type SN336A Level Detector
Type SN337A Flip-flop
Type SN340A Low Level Switch
Type SN342A Read Preamplifier
Type SN344A, 341A, 347A and 359A NAND or NOR Gates
Type SN345A Write Switch
Type SN343A and SN346A Input Network and Output Driver
Type SN348A Matrix Switch
Type SN354A Demodulator Chopper
Type SN355A Driver Switch
Type SN717A, 350A, 351A and 352A General Purpose Amplifiers
Texas Instruments Dynamically Controlled Welder, Model CPWA-296
Integrated Circuit Tester, Model 659A
Molecular Electronic PCM Telemetry Encoder
VARO: Design Considerations for Thin-Film Microcircuits
Introduction
Conversion and Design Criteria
Actual Circuit Conversion
The Microbloc Concept
Summary
Varo Thin-Film Microcircuits
Model 8102 NOR Circuit
Model 8105 Flip-flop
Model 8107 Flip-flop
Model 8200 Flip-flop
Model 8201 Amplifier
Model 8202 Dual Amplifier
Model 8203 One Shot Multivibrator
Model 8204 OR/NOR Gate
Model 8205 Pulse Shaper
Model 8207 and 8208 Diode and Gates
Model 8209 and 8210 Diode and Gates
Model 8213 Line Driver
Model 8214 NAND Gate
Model 8502 AC Amplifier
Vector Hybrid Thin-Film Integrated Circuits
Model MMA-10 Mixer Amplifier
Model MM0-10 Subcarrier Oscillator
Wells Electronics 'Weltek' Miniwelder, Model 500
Westinghouse: Molecular Circuits, Applications and Design Considerations
Introduction
Equivalent Circuit Parameters for Functional Blocks
Typical Applications of Functional Electronic Blocks
Molecular Electronics Interconnection Techniques
Reliability
State of the Art
Westinghouse Functional Electronic Blocks
Type WM-201 Dual NAND Gate
Type WM-202 RS Flip-flop
Type WM-204 Single NAND Gate
Type WM-1101 RF Amplifier
Type WM-1102 Oscillator-mixer
Type WM-1103 IF Amplifier
Type WM-1104 Detector
Type WM-1105 Audio Amplifier
Type WM-1106 Video Amplifier
Type WM-1109 Audio Amplifier
Type WM-1110 Two-stage Darlington Amplifier
Type WM-1111 Double Unipolar
Type WM-1205 Audio Amplifier
Type WM-1208 Unibi Audio Amplifier
Type WM-2103 Binary Counter
Westinghouse Flat-Paks for Functional Electronic Blocks
Introduction
Flat-pak Design Considerations
Flat-pak Structure
Flat-pak Manufacturing Procedures
Functional Electronic Block Encapsulation Procedures
Environmental Data
Package Types
Flat-pak Package Descriptions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 960
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483185491
About the Editor
G. W. A. Dummer
Affiliations and Expertise
Malvern Wells, UK
J. Mackenzie Robertson
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.