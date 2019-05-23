Ambulatory Anesthesia, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323682220, 9780323682695

Ambulatory Anesthesia, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 37-2

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Walsh
eBook ISBN: 9780323682695
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323682220
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd May 2019
This issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, edited by Dr. Michael T. Walsh in collaboration with Consulting Editor Lee Fleisher, is focused on Ambulatory Anesthesia. Topics in this issue include: Preoperative evaluation for ambulatory anesthesia; Obesity and obstructive sleep apnea in the ambulatory patient; Pediatric ambulatory anesthesia challenges; Safety in dental anesthesia for office-based practitioners; Office-based anesthesia; Regional anesthesia for the ambulatory anesthesiologist; Anesthesia for same-day total joint; Enhanced recovery in outpatient surgery; Outcomes in ambulatory anesthesia: Measuring what matters; ASC Medical director issues; NORA: Anesthesia in the GI suite; MACRA/MIPS/APM, etc: Payment issues in ambulatory anesthesia; Emergency response in the ASC; and Quality Improvement in ambulatory anesthesia.

About the Authors

Michael Walsh Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology - Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science, Mayo Clinic, Rochester MN

