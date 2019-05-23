Ambulatory Anesthesia, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 37-2

This issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, edited by Dr. Michael T. Walsh in collaboration with Consulting Editor Lee Fleisher, is focused on Ambulatory Anesthesia. Topics in this issue include: Preoperative evaluation for ambulatory anesthesia; Obesity and obstructive sleep apnea in the ambulatory patient; Pediatric ambulatory anesthesia challenges; Safety in dental anesthesia for office-based practitioners; Office-based anesthesia; Regional anesthesia for the ambulatory anesthesiologist; Anesthesia for same-day total joint; Enhanced recovery in outpatient surgery; Outcomes in ambulatory anesthesia: Measuring what matters; ASC Medical director issues; NORA: Anesthesia in the GI suite; MACRA/MIPS/APM, etc: Payment issues in ambulatory anesthesia; Emergency response in the ASC; and Quality Improvement in ambulatory anesthesia.