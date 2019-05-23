Ambulatory Anesthesia, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 37-2
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, edited by Dr. Michael T. Walsh in collaboration with Consulting Editor Lee Fleisher, is focused on Ambulatory Anesthesia. Topics in this issue include: Preoperative evaluation for ambulatory anesthesia; Obesity and obstructive sleep apnea in the ambulatory patient; Pediatric ambulatory anesthesia challenges; Safety in dental anesthesia for office-based practitioners; Office-based anesthesia; Regional anesthesia for the ambulatory anesthesiologist; Anesthesia for same-day total joint; Enhanced recovery in outpatient surgery; Outcomes in ambulatory anesthesia: Measuring what matters; ASC Medical director issues; NORA: Anesthesia in the GI suite; MACRA/MIPS/APM, etc: Payment issues in ambulatory anesthesia; Emergency response in the ASC; and Quality Improvement in ambulatory anesthesia.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 23rd May 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323682695
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323682220
About the Authors
Michael Walsh Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology - Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science, Mayo Clinic, Rochester MN