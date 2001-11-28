Amblyopia - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750646918, 9780702038242

Amblyopia

1st Edition

A Multidisciplinary Approach

Editors: Merrick Moseley Alistair Fielder
eBook ISBN: 9780702038242
Paperback ISBN: 9780750646918
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 28th November 2001
Page Count: 176
Description

This book provides a summary and synthesis of current issues and research within the field of one of the most challenging paediatric eye conditions - Amblyopia.

Table of Contents

Animal studies of amblyopia; Sensory processing of human amblyopia; Functional neuroimaging in amblyopia; Taxonomy and epidemiology of amblyopia; Treatment and evaluation of amblyopia; Amblyopia and disability; Appendix: Transcript of the Novartis Foundation Discussion Meeting "Amblyopia: from Taxonomy to Treatment"

Details

No. of pages:
176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780702038242
Paperback ISBN:
9780750646918

About the Editor

Merrick Moseley

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, Department of Sensorimotor Systems, Division of Neuroscience and Psychological Medicine, Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine, London, UK

Alistair Fielder

Affiliations and Expertise

The City University, London, UK

