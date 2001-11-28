Amblyopia
1st Edition
A Multidisciplinary Approach
Editors: Merrick Moseley Alistair Fielder
eBook ISBN: 9780702038242
Paperback ISBN: 9780750646918
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 28th November 2001
Page Count: 176
Description
This book provides a summary and synthesis of current issues and research within the field of one of the most challenging paediatric eye conditions - Amblyopia.
Table of Contents
Animal studies of amblyopia; Sensory processing of human amblyopia; Functional neuroimaging in amblyopia; Taxonomy and epidemiology of amblyopia; Treatment and evaluation of amblyopia; Amblyopia and disability; Appendix: Transcript of the Novartis Foundation Discussion Meeting "Amblyopia: from Taxonomy to Treatment"
About the Editor
Merrick Moseley
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Department of Sensorimotor Systems, Division of Neuroscience and Psychological Medicine, Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine, London, UK
Alistair Fielder
Affiliations and Expertise
The City University, London, UK
