Ambient Assisted Living and Enhanced Living Environments
1st Edition
Principles, Technologies and Control
Description
Ambient Assisted Living and Enhanced Living Environments: Principles, Technologies and Control separates the theoretical concepts concerning the design of such systems from their real-world implementations. For each important topic, the book bridges theory and practice, introducing the instruments needed by professionals in their activities.
To this aim, topics are presented in a logical sequence, with the introduction of each topic motivated by the need to respond to claims and requirements from a wide range of AAL/ELE applications. The advantages and limitations of each model or technology are presented through concrete case studies for AAL/ELE systems.
The book also presents up-to-date technological solutions to the main aspects regarding AAL/ELE systems and applications, a highly dynamic scientific domain that has gained much interest in the world of IT in the last decade. In addition, readers will find discussions on recent AAL/ELE technologies that were designed to solve some of the thorniest business problems that affect applications in areas such as health and medical supply, smart city and smart housing, Big Data and Internet of Things, and many more.
Key Features
- Introduces readers to technologies supporting the development of Ambient Assisted Living applications
- Explains state-of-the-art technological solutions for the main issues regarding AAL and Enhanced Living Environments
- Reports the development process of scientific and commercial applications and platforms that support AAL and ELE
- Identifies the advanced solutions in the context of Enhanced Living Environments
Readership
Researchers or senior graduates working in academia. Academics, instructors and senior students in colleges and universities and software developers involved in the domains of control engineering; computer science, computer engineering, electrical engineering; applied informatics and intelligent processing systems; health or management information systems
Table of Contents
- Dedications
- Contributors
- Biographies
- Preface
- Introduction
- The Overall Objective of the Book
- Organization of the book
- Acknowledgments
- Glossary
- Acronyms
- Chapter 1: Introduction to the AAL and ELE Systems
- Abstract
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. AAL/ELE Systems and Applications
- 1.3. A Vision for Ambient Assisted Living
- 1.4. Challenges and Research Opportunities
- 1.5. Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 2: Implanted Wireless Body Area Networks: Energy Management, Specific Absorption Rate and Safety Aspects
- Abstract
- 2.1. Introduction to WBAN
- 2.2. Applications of WBAN
- 2.3. Use of Ultra Wideband (UWB) in WBAN Applications
- 2.4. Design of Implanted Sensor Nodes
- 2.5. Implant Power Constraints and Battery Considerations
- 2.6. Energy Management
- 2.7. Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) and Safety Aspects
- 2.8. Energy Efficient Routing in WBAN
- 2.9. Adaptive Thermal-Aware Energy Efficient Routing
- 2.10. Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 3: Energy Efficient Communication in Ambient Assisted Living
- Abstract
- Acknowledgement
- 3.1. Introduction/Motivation
- 3.2. Background and Related Work
- 3.3. Problem Description
- 3.4. Experimental Results
- 3.5. Summary
- References
- Chapter 4: The Human Factor in the Design of Successful Ambient Assisted Living Technologies
- Abstract
- Acknowledgement
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. The Human Centric Approach
- 4.3. Information and Communication Technologies in AAL
- 4.4. Technology and Users in AAL: Practical Experiences
- 4.5. Lessons Learned
- 4.6. Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 5: Matching Requirements for Ambient Assisted Living and Enhanced Living Environments with Networking Technologies
- Abstract
- Acknowledgements
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Classification of AAL/ELE Domains and Applications
- 5.3. Communication Services to Support AAL/ELE Infrastructure
- 5.4. Requirements of AAL/ELE Applications
- 5.5. Networking Technologies and Their Impact on the AAL/ELE Requirements
- 5.6. Key Derivations
- 5.7. Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 6: Recent Advances in Remote Assisted Medical Operations
- Abstract
- Acknowledgements
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. The Development and Historical Background of Current Systems
- 6.3. Telepresence and Telesurgery
- 6.4. Telesurgery in Extreme Environments
- 6.5. The Ethical and Legal Considerations of Telepresence
- 6.6. Is Robotic Surgery Viable? — Advantages, Disadvantages and Future Directions
- 6.7. Robotic Surgery as a Training Tool
- 6.8. Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 7: Cloud Based Smart Living System Prototype
- Abstract
- Acknowledgements
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. State of the Art
- 7.3. General Architecture of a System for Assisted Living
- 7.4. Use-Case Scenarios
- 7.5. Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 8: AAL and ELE Platform Architecture
- Abstract
- Acknowledgements
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. State of the Art
- 8.3. AAL/ELE Services
- 8.4. Requirements Analysis
- 8.5. Hierarchical Model Design
- 8.6. Sensor Networks. Dew, Fog and Cloud Computing
- 8.7. Traffic Patterns, QoS and QoE Requirements
- 8.8. Applied Technologies
- 8.9. Implementations, Use-Case Scenarios
- 8.10. Conclusion and Future Work
- References
- Chapter 9: Developing Embedded Platforms for Ambient Assisted Living
- Abstract
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Ongoing Research
- 9.3. Ambient Assisted Living Challenges and Applications
- 9.4. Proposal Approach
- 9.5. Implementation and Evaluation
- 9.6. Design Considerations
- 9.7. Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 10: Wearable Electronics for Elderly Health Monitoring and Active Living
- Abstract
- Acknowledgements
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Background
- 10.3. Health Monitoring by Using Wearable Devices
- 10.4. Software System Architecture
- 10.5. Conclusions
- 10.6. Future Work
- References
- Chapter 11: Cloud-Oriented Domain for AAL
- Abstract
- 11.1. IoT and Cloud Computing in AAL
- 11.2. What IoT Cloud Systems Have to Offer
- 11.3. Wearable Technology in AAL
- 11.4. Challenges and Issues of IoT Cloud Systems in AAL
- References
- Chapter 12: Adaptive Workspace Interface for Facilitating the Knowledge Transfer from Retired Elders to Start-up Companies
- Abstract
- Acknowledgements
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Related Work
- 12.3. Adaptive Workspace Architecture
- 12.4. Workspace Adaptation Features
- 12.5. Sensor Data Collection and Limitations Profile
- 12.6. Adaptation Decision Making
- 12.7. Usage Scenario and Results
- 12.8. Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 13: Telemonitoring as a Core Component to Enforce Remote Biofeedback Control Systems
- Abstract
- Acknowledgements
- 13.1. Introduction
- 13.2. Background
- 13.3. Telemonitoring State-of-the-Art
- 13.4. Remote Biofeedback Control Systems: Ontological Design
- 13.5. Discussion
- 13.6. Conclusions and Future Work
- References
- Chapter 14: The Role of Smart Homes in Intelligent Homecare and Healthcare Environments
- Abstract
- Acknowledgements
- 14.1. Introduction
- 14.2. The Smart Home Concept
- 14.3. Telehealth Scenario in Smart Home
- 14.4. Telehealth in Smart Home: Main Components
- 14.5. Middleware Tools
- 14.6. Home Automation Technologies and Sensors
- 14.7. Acquisition Context
- 14.8. Knowledge Base
- 14.9. Reasoning
- 14.10. Learning
- 14.11. Big Data, Cloud Computing and the Internet of Things
- 14.12. Challenges
- 14.13. Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 15: Visual Information-Based Activity Recognition and Fall Detection for Assisted Living and eHealthCare
- Abstract
- 15.1. Introduction
- 15.2. Existing Methods on Visual Activity Recognition for Assisted Living
- 15.3. Visual Activity Recognition Using Manifold-Based Approaches
- 15.4. Experimental Results
- 15.5. Discussion
- 15.6. Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 16: End-Users Testing of Enhanced Living Environment Platform and Services
- Abstract
- Acknowledgement
- 16.1. Introduction
- 16.2. State of the Art and Living Labs Experience
- 16.3. AALaaS and ELEaaS Platform
- 16.4. Stakeholders as Testers
- 16.5. Platform and Application Testing
- 16.6. Conclusion and Future Work
- References
- Chapter 17: M2M Communications and Their Role in AAL
- Abstract
- 17.1. Introduction
- 17.2. M2M Communications and Architectures
- 17.3. M2M as an Enabling Technology for AAL — State of the Art
- 17.4. Conclusion
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 552
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2017
- Published:
- 2nd November 2016
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128052822
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128051955
About the Editor
Ciprian Dobre
Ciprian Dobre received his PhD in Computer Science in 2008 from the Computer Science Department at the University Politehnica of Bucharest (UPB), Romania. Currently, he holds a permanent position of Associate Professor at UPB, where he teaches classes on Parallel and Distributed Algorithms, Cloud Computing, and others. Ciprian Dobre has early scientific and scholarly contributions in the field of large scale distributed systems concerning mobile applications and smart technologies to reduce urban congestion and air pollution (coordinator of projects MobiWay and TranSys), and context-aware applications (coordinator of CAPIM, projects SPRINT, ONSIDE, HYCCUPS and others), monitoring (project MonALISA), high-speed networking (projects VINCI and FDT), evaluation using modeling and simulation (developer of MONARC 2, coordinator of projects VNSim and Sim2Car), Such contributions led to results beyond the state of the art. Ciprian Dobre was awarded a PhD scholarship from California Institute of Technology (Caltech, USA), and another one from Oracle. His results received one IBM Faculty Award, two CENIC Awards, and three Best Paper Awards. Dr. Dobre has widely published in peer reviewed international journals, conferences/workshops, book chapters and edited books and proceedings in the field: over 100 books, chapters in edited books, articles in major international peer-reviewed journal and in well-established international conferences and workshops. Currently he is local project coordinator for national projects ‘CAPIM - Context-Aware Platform using Integrated Mobile Services’, and ‘MobiWay – Mobility beyond Individualism’. Ciprian Dobre’s research interests involve research subjects related to mobile wireless networks and computing applications, pervasive services, context-awareness, and people-centric or participatory sensing. More information can be found at http://cipsm.hpc.pub.ro.
Affiliations and Expertise
University Politehnica of Bucharest (UPB), Romania
Constandinos Mavromoustakis
Constandinos X. Mavromoustakis received a five-year dipl. Eng (BSc/BEng/MEng and MSc) in Electronic and Computer Engineering from Technical University of Crete, Greece, MSc in Telecommunications from University College of London, UK, and his PhD from the department of Informatics at Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece. Dr. Mavromoustakis has extensive experience in simulation of wireless systems, MP2P and Opportunistic Systems, Mobile Computing and Web technologies. He serves as an Associate editor International Journal of Communication Systems (IJCS), Wiley, and editorial board member of the Simulation Practice and Theory (SIMPAT) Journal, Elsevier and as member of Technical Program Committees for various International Conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Computer Science, University of Nicosia, Cyprus
Nuno Garcia
Nuno Garcia holds a PhD in Computer Science Engineering from the University of Beira Interior (UBI, Covilhã, Portugal) (2008) and he is a 5‐year BSc in Mathematics / Informatics also from UBI (1999‐2004). He was founder and is coordinator of the Assisted Living Computing and Telecommunications Laboratory (ALLab), a research group within the Instituto de Telecomunicações at UBI. He is the main author of several international, European and Portuguese patents. He is member of the Non‐Commercial Users Constituency, a group within GNSO in ICANN. He is also member of ACM SIGBio, ISOC and IEEE. His main interests include Next‐Generation Networks, algorithms for bio‐signal processing, distributed and cooperative protocols.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor and Computer Science Engineering BSc Course Director, University of Beira Interior Covilhã, Portugal and Invited Associate Professor, Universidade Lusófona de Humanidades e Tecnologias Lisbon, Portugal
Rossitza Goleva
Rossitza Ivanova Goleva received a five-year MSc in Computer Science, at Technical University of Sofia, Bulgaria. R. Goleva is one of the main researchers at Communication Networks Lab. at the Department of Communication Networks at the Technical University of Sofia. R. Goleva serves as a reviewer in ACM Workshop on High Performance Mobile Opportunistic Systems, ACM Symposium on Applied Computing, Journal Transactions on Emerging Telecommunications Technologies, John Wiley & Sons, Ltd., ICT COST Action IC0906, Wireless Networking for Moving Objects COST action Book - WINEMO2014 etc. She is active in IEEE Bulgaria section since 1999 being a treasurer, vice chair and chair, active member of IEEE Communication Society. She has more than 75 research papers in various conferences and journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Communication Networks, Technical University of Sofia, Bulgaria
George Mastorakis
Dr. George Mastorakis received his B.Eng. (Hons) in Electronic Engineering from UMIST, UK in 2000, his M.Sc. in Telecommunications from UCL, UK in 2001 and his Ph.D. in Telecommunications from University of the Aegean, Greece in 2008. He is serving as an Associate Professor at Technological Educational Institute of Crete and as a Research Associate in Research & Development of Telecommunications Systems Laboratory at Centre for Technological Research of Crete, Greece. His research interests include cognitive radio networks, networking traffic analysis, radio resource management, energy efficient networks, Internet of Things and mobile computing. He has a more than 150 publications at various international conferences proceedings, workshops, scientific journals and book chapters.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Technological Educational Institute of Crete, Greece