Alzheimer's Disease
1st Edition
Life Course Perspectives on Risk Reduction
Description
Alzheimer's Disease: Lifecourse Perspectives on Risk Reduction summarizes the growing body of knowledge on the distribution and causes of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) in human populations, providing the reader with knowledge on how we define the disease and what its risk and protective factors are in the context of a life-course approach.
At the conclusion of the book, the reader will understand why Alzheimer’s disease likely begins at conception, then progresses through early-life and adult risk factors that ultimately impact the balance between pathologic insults in the brain and the ability of the brain to modify disease symptoms. In contrast to edited volumes that may have little cohesion, this book focuses on an integrated life-course approach to the epidemiology of dementia, in particular, Alzheimer’s disease.
Key Features
- Reviews the current science surrounding Alzheimer’s disease
- Provides a primer of foundational knowledge on the disease's epidemiology and biostatistics
- Utilizes a life-course approach, providing a novel and integrated view of the evolution of this illness from genes to brain reserve
- Uses the ‘threshold model’—a theory first described by Dr. Mortimer and widely accepted today—which incorporates the idea of risk factors for the pathology and expression of the disease
- Proposes that improving brain health through modifiable behaviors can delay disease onset until a later age
- Examines the future of prevention of Alzheimer’s disease, a subject of great current interest
Readership
Researchers, clinicians, and students in psychology, gerontology, public health, and epidemiology who work with an Alzheimer’s/dementia population.
Table of Contents
Prologue: A Primer on Epidemiologic Concepts and Methods
Section 1. Defining a Case
Chapter 1. The "First" Case
Chapter 2. Clinical Appearance, Progression, and Classification
Chapter 3. Epidemiologic Definition of a Case
Chapter 4. Neuropathology of Alzheimer's Disease
Chapter 5. The Threshold Model of Dementia
Section 2. Descriptive Epidemiology
Chapter 6. The Prevalence of Alzheimer's Disease
Chapter 7. The Incidence of Alzheimer's Disease
Chapter 8. Survival and Mortality in Alzheimer's Disease
Section 3. Analytic Epidemiology
Chapter 9. Introduction to the Analytic Epidemiology of Azheimer's Disease
Chapter 10. Family History, Genetics, and Down Syndrome
Chapter 11. Early-Life Factors
Chapter 12. Traumatic Brain Injury
Chapter 13. Gigarette Smoking and Alcohol Consumption
Chapter 14. Vascular Disease
Chapter 15. Diet
Chapter 16. Physical Activity
Chapter 17. Cognitive Activity
Chapter 18. Social Engagement
Chapter 19. Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Hormone Replacement Therapy, and Anticholinergic Medications
Section 4. Epidemiologic and Biologic Markers
Chapter 20. Prodromal Markers of Disease or Causal Risk Factors? Depression, Olfaction, and Subjective Memory Complaints
Chapter 21. Fluid, Imaging, and Cognitive Biomarkers
Section 5. Future Steps
Chapter 22. Risk Assessment and Prevention of Alzheimer's Disease
Chapter 23. Summary and Recommendations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 466
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 11th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124171541
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128045381
About the Author
Amy Borenstein
Dr. Amy R. Borenstein has been studying Alzheimer’s disease for over 30 years, beginning with one of the early case-control studies of this disease. Since 1988, she has been funded by the National Institute on Aging as well as private sources to carry out a wide range of research in different countries and ethnicities focusing on Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. She led a cohort study of 2,000 Japanese Americans living in in King County, Washington (The Kame Project) for 10 years. During the past 15 years, her work has focused on early detection and prevention of Alzheimer’s disease. Dr. Borenstein has published extensively in the medical literature and is recognized as a leading epidemiologist in the study of Alzheimer’s disease.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, College of Public Health, University of South Florida, Tampa, FL, USA
James Mortimer
Dr. James A. Mortimer is a pioneer in the field of Alzheimer’s disease and the first scientist to conduct a systematic case-control study of the causes of the disease. He has devoted his professional life to the study of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, and is nationally and internationally recognized as one of the leading researchers in the field of Alzheimer’s disease epidemiology. His work in the Nun Study led to the discovery that characteristics of language at age 20 predicted the risk for Alzheimer’s 60 years later, suggesting that the origins of the disease date to early life. In 1994, Dr. Mortimer was the Executive Convener of the Fourth International Conference on Alzheimer's Disease. He is the editor of four books, including the Epidemiology of Dementia published in 1981.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, College of Public Health, University of South Florida, Tampa, FL, USA
Reviews
"Drs. Borenstein and Mortimer have produced a remarkable text on the topic of the epidemiology of Alzheimer’s disease that is destined to become a classic in the field. These scholars have used methodological rigor to dissect a complicated area of study and have accomplished a tour de force for practitioners and scientists." --Ronald C. Petersen, PhD, MD, Mayo Clinic
"In this book, two of the world leaders of dementia epidemiology summarize their knowledge gained over more than four decades. Essential for researchers, clinicians and others interested in the distribution, causes and consequences of Alzheimer’s disease, this book will be a standard reference in dementia epidemiology for many years." --Ingmar Skoog, PhD, MD, University of Gothenburg
"An important book and a must for epidemiologists and physicians studying dementia in populations." --Jean François Dartigues, PhD, MD, University of Bordeaux