AlveoConsistograph Handbook
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface to the Second Edition
- Preface to the First Edition
- Part I: The Chopin Alveograph—Constant-Hydration Method
- Chapter 1: The Chopin Alveograph
- THE INSTRUMENT
- THE ALVEOLINK CALCULATOR
- THE ALVEOEXPERT SOFTWARE
- Chapter 2: Theoretical Aspects of Bubble Inflation and New Applications to Dough Rheology
- DOUGH DEFORMATION DURING ALVEOGRAPHIC MEASUREMENTS
- BASIC RHEOLOGICAL TERMS AND RHEOLOGICAL BEHAVIOR OF DOUGH
- BIAXIAL EXTENSION IN RHEOLOGICAL STUDIES
- PSEUDOPLASTIC AND STRAIN-HARDENING PROPERTIES IN BIAXIAL EXTENSION
- STRESS RELAXATION IN BIAXIAL EXTENSION
- CONSEQUENCES OF DOUGH COMPRESSIBILITY
- CONCLUSION
- Chapter 3: The Alveograph Procedure
- PREPARING THE INSTRUMENT
- PREPARING THE SAMPLE
- TESTING PROCEDURE
- EVALUATING THE ALVEOGRAM
- THE ALVEOGRAPH PROCEDURE USING THE ALVEOLINK CALCULATOR
- APPENDIX TO CHAPTER 3 Relaxo-Calculator RCV4 Commands and Functions
- SEQUENCE OF COMMANDS FOR USING THE RCV4
- Chapter 4: Modifications of the Alveograph Procedure
- ALVEOGRAPHY WITH THE MICROMIXER
- ALVEOGRAPHY OF DURUM SEMOLINA
- ALVEOGRAPHY OF HARD WINTER WHEAT FLOUR
- ALVEOGRAPHY OF INSECT-INFESTED WHEAT
- USE OF ALVEOGRAPHY IN NONFOOD INDUSTRIES
- Chapter 5: Interpretation of the Alveogram
- COMMONLY USED VALUES
- ALVEOGRAM VALUES AND BAKING QUALITY
- NONCONVENTIONAL INTERPRETATIONS OF ALVEOGRAMS
- ALVEOGRAPHY AND STRUCTURAL RELAXATION
- Chapter 6: Factors Influencing Alveograms
- OPERATING PROCEDURE
- CONSTANT WATER CONTENT VERSUS CONSTANT CONSISTENCY
- FLOUR CONSTITUENTS
- BAKING INGREDIENTS
- OXIDIZING AND REDUCING AGENTS
- FLOUR CHLORINATION
- GRAIN IRRADIATION
- DOUGH FERMENTATION
- Chapter 7: Calibration
- CONTROLLING THE TRUE VALUE
- MECHANICAL CALIBRATION OF THE ALVEOGRAPH
- ALVEOGRAPH AUTOMATIC CALIBRATION
- Part II: Recent Modifications of the Chopin Alveograph
- Chapter 8: The Chopin Consistograph
- PRESENTATION
- PRINCIPLE
- TEST PROCEDURE
- MAIN DIFFERENCES FROM OTHER DEVICES
- APPLICATIONS
- MAINTENANCE AND TROUBLESHOOTING
- Chapter 9: Adapted Hydration: A Modern Way of Understanding Alveographs
- OVERVIEW OF 80 YEARS’ EXPERIENCE—AND DEBATES
- THE TECHNICAL BASIS OF THE DEBATE AND ITS DEVELOPMENT
- THE CONSTANT-CONSISTENCY ALVEOGRAPH METHOD—HOW DOES IT WORK?
- COMPARISON OF RESULTS OBTAINED ON THE SAME WHEAT USING THE CONSTANT-WATER-CONTENT AND CONSTANT-CONSISTENCY TECHNIQUES
- CONCLUSIONS
- Part III: Supplementary Information
- Chapter 10: Maintenance and Troubleshooting
- DAILY
- WEEKLY
- MONTHLY
- QUARTERLY
- ANNUAL
- TROUBLESHOOTING
- CASES
- APPENDIX 1: Main Alveograph Parts
- APPENDIX 2: Selected References Concerning the Alveograph
- Index
Description
The AlveoConsistograph helps you to classify, control, and select wheat and flour and to optimize their blending for specific rheological properties. It measures the effects of improvers, ingredients, and other additives, resulting in better control of dough on the production line and more consistent end-product quality.
The AlveoConsistograph Handbook, Second Edition provides an understanding of the technical data generated by the instrument and gives timely application examples. It explains the workings of the Chopin Consistograph and provides deep insight into its coupling with the Chopin Alveograph. As the first revision of this resource in 20 years, this new edition explains major modifications and improvements of the alveograph through new and completely revised chapters.
A new chapter on the Consistograph, the component used to determine the water absorption capacity of flour, includes test procedures, applications, differences from other devices, maintenance, and troubleshooting. Another new chapter discusses the debate surrounding the testing of samples using either constant water content or constant consistency methods. This chapter gives useful insight into the adapted hydrated alveograph protocol and its benefits for users of flour that will be part of formulations when gluten quality and performance is crucial. It covers the controversial subject in depth, along with the technical basis for the development of the debate, and compares the uses of both methods on the same wheat.
In addition to wheat flour, the book provides guidance for using the alveograph on additional products, such as durum wheat semolina and durum pasta. All the chapters have been rewritten to include the latest practices and will help users gain a better understanding of how this important technology is used in today’s food labs.
This large-format, easy-to-read handbook includes two helpful appendixes: The first lists the main parts of the alveograph, and the second lists selected references concerning the alveograph. The AlveoConsistograph Handbook will provide users all along the cereal chain with up-to-date information that helps them to get the most out of their daily use of this important technology. The book will be especially useful for food scientists in the baking industry, quality control laboratories, suppliers of enzymes and additives, breeders, grain scientists involved with grain storage, and grain exporters
Key Features
Topics covered Include:
- Description of different types of alveographs
- Theory of the alveograph
- Description of the alveograph procedure
- Modification of the alveograph procedure
- Interpretation of alveograph results
- Factors influencing the alveograph
- Alveograph calibration
- Description of the consistograph
- Adapted hydration method for the alveograph
- Troubleshooting
Readership
Food scientists in the baking industry, quality control laboratories, suppliers of enzymes and additives, breeders, grain scientists involved with grain storage, grain exporters
Details
- Language:
- English
- Published:
- 1st January 2008
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128104583
Reviews
"This handbook will be especially useful for food scientists in the baking industry, quality control laboratories, suppliers of enzymes and additives, breeders, grain scientists involved with grain storage, as well as grain exporters." --CABI
"…provides a solid starting point for the newcomer to the Alveograph technique and the experienced user should also benefit from the updated information about the latest practices, new applications, and troubleshooting tips … provides a rich source of references for research ideas and practical applications and will help to put into perspective the position this technique holds in the cereal food industry." --Journal of Cereal Science
About the Authors
Michel Dubois Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Michel Dubois, CHOPIN Technologies, Paris, France
Arnaud Dubat Author
CHOPIN Technologies, Paris, France
Bernard Launay Author
Department of Food Science, ENSIA, Massy, France