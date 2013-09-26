Aluminum-Lithium Alloys
1st Edition
Processing, Properties, and Applications
Description
Because lithium is the least dense elemental metal, materials scientists and engineers have been working for decades to develop a commercially viable aluminum-lithium (Al-Li) alloy that would be even lighter and stiffer than other aluminum alloys. The first two generations of Al-Li alloys tended to suffer from several problems, including poor ductility and fracture toughness; unreliable properties, fatigue and fracture resistance; and unreliable corrosion resistance.
Now, new third generation Al-Li alloys with significantly reduced lithium content and other improvements are promising a revival for Al-Li applications in modern aircraft and aerospace vehicles. Over the last few years, these newer Al-Li alloys have attracted increasing global interest for widespread applications in the aerospace industry largely because of soaring fuel costs and the development of a new generation of civil and military aircraft. This contributed book, featuring many of the top researchers in the field, is the first up-to-date international reference for Al-Li material research, alloy development, structural design and aerospace systems engineering.
Key Features
- Provides a complete treatment of the new generation of low-density AL-Li alloys, including microstructure, mechanical behavoir, processing and applications
- Covers the history of earlier generation AL-Li alloys, their basic problems, why they were never widely used, and why the new third generation Al-Li alloys could eventually replace not only traditional aluminum alloys but more expensive composite materials
- Contains two full chapters devoted to applications in the aircraft and aerospace fields, where the lighter, stronger Al-Li alloys mean better performing, more fuel-efficient aircraft
Readership
Materials researchers and engineers working in the aluminum and aerospace industries, alloy and structural designers, graduate and post-graduate students in materials science and engineering
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
About the Editors
A Note of Gratitude from the Editors
List of Contributors
Part I: Introduction to Al–Li Alloys
Chapter 1. Historical Development and Present Status of Aluminum–Lithium Alloys
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Lithium Additions to Aluminum Alloys: Early Days
1.3 Development of Modern Aluminum–Lithium Alloys
1.4 Closure
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 2. Aerostructural Design and Its Application to Aluminum–Lithium Alloys
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Aircraft Structural Property Requirements
2.3 Engineering Property Requirements for Al–Li Alloys in Aircraft Structures
2.4 Families of Al–Li Alloys
2.5 Examples of Third-Generation Alloy Property Developments and Trade-Offs
2.6 Service Qualification Programs
2.7 Summary and Conclusions
References
Part II: Physical Metallurgy
Chapter 3. Phase Diagrams and Phase Reactions in Al–Li Alloys
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Nature of Phases
3.3 Al–Li Binary System
3.4 Ternary Systems
3.5 Quaternary Al–Li–Cu–Mg System
3.6 Minor Alloying Additions to Al–Li Alloys
3.7 Impurities and Grain Boundary Precipitation
3.8 Chapter Summary
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 4. Microstructure and Precipitate Characteristics of Aluminum–Lithium Alloys
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Microstructures in the Solution-Treated Condition
4.3 Age Hardening Behavior
4.4 Characteristics of Precipitates
4.5 Summary
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 5. Texture and Its Effects on Properties in Aluminum–Lithium Alloys
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Texture in Al–Li Alloys
5.3 Texture Evolution During Primary Processing
5.4 Macroscopic Anisotropy of Yield Strength
5.5 Practical Methods to Reduce Texture in Al–Li Alloys
5.6 Summary
Acknowledgments
References
Part III: Processing Technologies
Chapter 6. Melting and Casting of Aluminum–Lithium Alloys
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Melt Protection from the Atmosphere
6.3 Crucible Materials
6.4 Hydrogen Pickup and Melt Degassing
6.5 Grain Refinement
6.6 Casting Practices
6.7 Summary
References
Chapter 7. Mechanical Working of Aluminum–Lithium Alloys
7.1 Introduction
Part 1: Workability
Part 2: Processing of Al–Li Alloys
References
Chapter 8. Superplasticity in and Superplastic Forming of Aluminum–Lithium Alloys
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Superplasticity
8.3 Superplastic Forming
8.4 Role of Friction Stir Processing on Superplastic Forming
8.5 Applications
8.6 Concluding Remarks
References
Further Reading
Chapter 9. Welding Aspects of Aluminum–Lithium Alloys
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Weld Metal Porosity
9.3 Solidification Cracking
9.4 Liquation Cracking
9.5 EQZ Formation and Associated Fusion Boundary Cracking
9.6 Modification of Fusion Zone Microstructures
9.7 Mechanical Properties
9.8 Corrosion
9.9 Solid-State Welding Processes
9.10 Summary
Acknowledgments
References
Further Reading
Part IV: Mechanical Behavior
Chapter 10. Quasi-Static Strength, Deformation, and Fracture Behavior of Aluminum–Lithium Alloys
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Mechanisms of Strengthening
10.3 Ductility and Fracture Toughness
10.4 Anisotropy of Mechanical Properties
10.5 Tensile Properties of Selected Aluminum–Lithium Alloys
10.6 Summary and Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 11. Fatigue Behavior of Aluminum–Lithium Alloys
11.1 Introduction
11.2 The Phenomenon of Fatigue
Part A: Low Cycle Fatigue (LCF)
Part B: High Cycle Fatigue (HCF)
References
Chapter 12. Fatigue Crack Growth Behavior of Aluminum–Lithium Alloys
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Background on Test Methods and Analysis
12.3 Survey of FCG of Al–Li Alloys
12.4 FCG Comparisons of Al–Li and Conventional Alloys I: Long/Large Cracks, CA/CR Loading
12.5 FCG Comparisons of Al–Li and Conventional Alloys II: Long/Large Cracks, Flight Simulation Loading
12.6 FCG Comparisons of Al–Li and Conventional Alloys III: Short/Small Cracks
12.7 Differing FCG Behaviors and Advantages for Second- and Third-Generation Al–Li Alloys
12.8 Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 13. Fracture Toughness and Fracture Modes of Aerospace Aluminum–Lithium Alloys
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Test Methods for Determining Fracture Toughness (and Terminology)
13.3 Effects of Microstructural Features on Fracture Toughness and Fracture Modes
13.4 Fracture Toughness of Second-Generation Al–Li Alloys Versus Conventional Al Alloys
13.5 Fracture Toughness of Third-Generation Al–Li Alloys
13.6 Uses and Potential Uses of Third-Generation Al–Li Alloys
13.7 Conclusions
References General references for second-generation Al–Li alloys
Specific references
Other references
Chapter 14. Corrosion and Stress Corrosion of Aluminum–Lithium Alloys
14.1 Introduction and Historical Background
14.2 Localized Corrosion of Al–Li Based Alloys
14.3 Stress Corrosion Cracking
14.4 Summary and Conclusions
Acknowledgment
References
Part V: Applications
Chapter 15. Aerospace Applications of Aluminum–Lithium Alloys
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Weight Savings
15.3 Materials Selection
15.4 Applications of Al–Li Alloys (Third Generation)
15.5 Summary and Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 16. Airworthiness Certification of Metallic Materials
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Aviation and Airworthiness Regulatory Bodies
16.3 Airworthiness of Metallic Materials
16.4 Example of Certification of an Al–Li Alloy
16.5 Summary
References General References
Specific References
Appendix 1. Interconversion of Weight and Atomic Percentages of Lithium and Aluminum in Aluminum–Lithium Alloys
Selected Conversion Factors For SI Units
Index
Bibliography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2014
- Published:
- 26th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124016798
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124016989
About the Editor
N Eswara Prasad
Dr. Prasad’s work on Al-Li alloys includes alloy development, extensive characterization of mechanical properties and directions for future alloy development. Dr. Prasad has published nearly 120 original and comprehensive research articles in peer-reviewed national and international journals, conference proceedings as well as several comprehensive technical reports. He also has several editorial works to his credit – most of them as the Editor of Transactions of the Indian Institute of Metals. He has recently been elected as the METALLURGIST OF THE YEAR – 2010 by the Indian Institute of Metals for his outstanding contributions to the Development of Non-Ferrous Materials for Indian Defence. Dr. Prasad is a Research Fellow of Alexander von Humboldt Foundation, Germany; Visiting Scientist of Max-Planck-Institute for Metalloforschung, Stuttgart, Germany; Visiting Professor, Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, India; Fellow of Institute of Engineers (India) - FIE; Fellow of Andhra Pradesh Akademy of Sciences - FAPAS and Fellow of Indian Institute of Metals - FIIM.
Affiliations and Expertise
Regional Centre for Military Airworthiness, Hyderabad, India
Amol Gokhale
Dr Gokhale has a Ph. D. in Metallurgical Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh, where he studied the phenomena of solidification cracking during welding and casting, and related them to the mechanical behaviour of the alloys in the partially solidified state. Since joining the Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL) in 1985, Dr Gokhale has been involved with the development of light alloy cast and wrought products. Since 2004 he has been leading research projects on aluminium based foam for shock and sound absorption, and laser additive manufacturing of stainless steels and superalloys. Currently he heads the Solidification Technology Division and the Extractive Technology Division at DMRL. Dr Gokhale is a life member of the Indian Institute of Metals (and vice chairman of the Hyderabad chapter), Materials Research Society of India and the Institute of Indian Foundrymen, and a Light Alloys panel member of the Bureau of Indian Standards, Govt. of India. He was recently elected a Fellow of the Indian National Academy of Engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Defence Metallurgical Research Lab., India
R.J.H Wanhill
Dr. Wanhill has two Ph.D.s, one in metallurgy from the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology, and the second Ph.D, from Delft University of Technology. In 1970 he joined the National Aerospace Laboratory NLR in the Netherlands, and since then has investigated fatigue and fracture of all classes of aerospace alloys. He is co-author of the book "Fracture Mechanics." Since 1994 he has also been investigating fracture phenomena in ancient silver and iron, and has published seven peer-reviewed papers on this topic. He also has a lecture course on ancient silver, prepared for the Netherlands Cultural Heritage Agency and the University of Amsterdam. Dr. Wanhill is now a Principal Research Scientist (emeritus) in the Aerospace Vehicles Division of the NLR. He has recently been working on the analysis of fatigue cracking in GLARE panels from the Airbus 380 MegaLiner Barrel test (presented at ICAF* 2009) and, in collaboration with Simon Barter (Defence Science and Technology Organisation, DSTO, Melbourne), on the use of marker loads for fatigue life assessment, fatigue thresholds in 7075-T7351 aluminium, and the fatigue crack growth properties of high strength alloys (titanium, aluminium) to be used in the JSF.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Aerospace Lab., The Netherlands