Aluminum Alloys
1st Edition
Structure and Properties
Authors: L. F. Mondolfo
eBook ISBN: 9781483144825
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 982
Description
Aluminum Alloys: Structure and Properties is a reference book that provides a concise description of the practical aspects of structures and properties of aluminum alloys. The book first covers the traits of pure and commercial aluminum, which include the composition, physical and thermal properties, and radiation. Next, the text covers the various classifications of aluminum alloys, such as binary, ternary, and commercial alloys. The text will be of great use to metallurgical engineers, inorganic chemists, and other researchers and practitioners who deal with aluminum and its alloys.
Table of Contents
Part 1—Pure and Commercial Aluminum
Chapter 1-1 Composition
Chapter 1-2 Structure
Chapter 1-3 Thermal Properties
Chapter 1-4 Mechanical Properties
Chapter 1-5 Electrical, Magnetic Properties
Chapter 1-6 Radiation
Chapter 1-7 Chemical Properties
Chapter 1-8 Technological Properties
Part 2—XBinary Alloys
Part 3—Ternary, Quaternary, etc., Alloys
Part 4—XCommercial Alloys
Chapter 4-1 Aluminum-Copper Alloys
Chapter 4-2 Aluminum-Silicon, Aluminum-Magnesium Silicide Alloys
Chapter 4-3 Aluminum-Magnesium, Aluminum-Manganese Alloys
Chapter 4-4 Aluminum-Zinc Alloys
Chapter 4-5 Miscellaneous Alloys
Appendixes
Appendix 1 Metric Units and Their Conversion to Other Units
Appendix 2 Temperature Conversion
Appendix 3 Conversion from Atomic to Weight Per Cent
Appendix 4 Abbreviations Used in the References
Appendix 5 Additional References
Index
About the Author
L. F. Mondolfo
