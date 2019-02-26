Aluminum Alloys - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408709323, 9781483144825

Aluminum Alloys

1st Edition

Structure and Properties

Authors: L. F. Mondolfo
eBook ISBN: 9781483144825
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 982
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
70.95
60.31
56.99
48.44
93.95
79.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Aluminum Alloys: Structure and Properties is a reference book that provides a concise description of the practical aspects of structures and properties of aluminum alloys. The book first covers the traits of pure and commercial aluminum, which include the composition, physical and thermal properties, and radiation. Next, the text covers the various classifications of aluminum alloys, such as binary, ternary, and commercial alloys. The text will be of great use to metallurgical engineers, inorganic chemists, and other researchers and practitioners who deal with aluminum and its alloys.

Table of Contents


Part 1—Pure and Commercial Aluminum

Chapter 1-1 Composition

Chapter 1-2 Structure

Chapter 1-3 Thermal Properties

Chapter 1-4 Mechanical Properties

Chapter 1-5 Electrical, Magnetic Properties

Chapter 1-6 Radiation

Chapter 1-7 Chemical Properties

Chapter 1-8 Technological Properties

Part 2—XBinary Alloys

Part 3—Ternary, Quaternary, etc., Alloys

Part 4—XCommercial Alloys

Chapter 4-1 Aluminum-Copper Alloys

Chapter 4-2 Aluminum-Silicon, Aluminum-Magnesium Silicide Alloys

Chapter 4-3 Aluminum-Magnesium, Aluminum-Manganese Alloys

Chapter 4-4 Aluminum-Zinc Alloys

Chapter 4-5 Miscellaneous Alloys

Appendixes

Appendix 1 Metric Units and Their Conversion to Other Units

Appendix 2 Temperature Conversion

Appendix 3 Conversion from Atomic to Weight Per Cent

Appendix 4 Abbreviations Used in the References

Appendix 5 Additional References

Index


Details

No. of pages:
982
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483144825

About the Author

L. F. Mondolfo

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.